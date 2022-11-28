ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

sports360az.com

Sun Devil Notebook – Adding Staff, A WR Transfer Offer & A Pac-12 Coaching Comp for Dillingham

We are less than a week into the Kenny Dillingham era at ASU, and moves are being made. On Wednesday afternoon, the program announced Charlie Ragle will join the staff as assistant head coach, special teams coordinator and defensive assistant. He joins Vince Amey as defensive line coach, Shaun Aguano as running backs coach and Joe Connolly has been retained as strength coach.
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Kenny Dillingham brings many Arizona connections to ASU football

Born, raised and educated in the Arizona State University community, Sun Devils football’s new head coach Kenny Dillingham has developed a plethora of relationships in the Valley. In his introductory press conference Sunday, the 32-year-old shared several ways he’s connected to the Valley:. Eighth-generation Arizonan. Went to high...
TEMPE, AZ
arizonasports.com

Arizona State forward Marcus Bagley tweets he has been ‘suspended’

Arizona State forward Marcus Bagley tweeted on Tuesday that he had been “suspended” by the team for his prior statement that explained his absence. Bagley said his lack of any playing time across the team’s last five games did not have to do with basketball, his ability or health. Rather, Bagley was not playing because of remarks to coach Bobby Hurley that Bagley states “I shouldn’t have said.”
TEMPE, AZ
Yardbarker

ASU's Marcus Bagley says he was suspended for tweet about incident with HC Bobby Hurley

Marcus Bagley said on Twitter Tuesday that he has been suspended for a note he posted on social media Sunday. Bagley has missed five of seven games this season. The junior forward played in the first two games of the season. He missed the next three games with a hip injury and did not travel with the team. He didn’t play in a Nov. 22 win over Grambling or in the Nov. 27 win over Alcorn State despite being healthy.
TEMPE, AZ
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again

As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Arizona Sports

Suns’ Devin Booker eclipses 50 points in 3 quarters during win vs. Bulls

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker had quite the encore to his 44-point Monday night against the Sacramento Kings. On Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls (9-12), Booker scored 16 points in the second quarter and 26 in the third period, finishing the game with 51 points without touching the floor in the fourth quarter. He led the way in a 132-113 Suns (15-6) victory at home.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Packs of coyotes terrorizing north Phoenix neighborhood

The people of Tempe now get to decide if they want the proposed Coyotes arena and entertainment district in their neighborhood. Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Health inspectors found medicine next to chips and green fuzzy growth on garlic...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Terravita Golf & Country Club reopens after $8.5 million renovation

Terravita Golf & Country Club in Scottsdale recently reopened its newly renovated golf course to member play following an $8.5 million renovation and enhancement project. Golf course architect Phil Smith led the seven-month renovation while Heritage Links performed the construction work. : 10 most expensive zip codes in Arizona. :...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Madie Hamilton on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends or family as well as for a special occasion.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Sports

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

