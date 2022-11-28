Marcus Bagley said on Twitter Tuesday that he has been suspended for a note he posted on social media Sunday. Bagley has missed five of seven games this season. The junior forward played in the first two games of the season. He missed the next three games with a hip injury and did not travel with the team. He didn’t play in a Nov. 22 win over Grambling or in the Nov. 27 win over Alcorn State despite being healthy.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO