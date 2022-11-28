Read full article on original website
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Millions in stimulus money available for Arizona homeowners and rentersJake WellsArizona State
New, Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Advice for Home Sellers About the Upcoming 2023 Real Estate MarketTammy EminethPhoenix, AZ
Related
sports360az.com
Sun Devil Notebook – Adding Staff, A WR Transfer Offer & A Pac-12 Coaching Comp for Dillingham
We are less than a week into the Kenny Dillingham era at ASU, and moves are being made. On Wednesday afternoon, the program announced Charlie Ragle will join the staff as assistant head coach, special teams coordinator and defensive assistant. He joins Vince Amey as defensive line coach, Shaun Aguano as running backs coach and Joe Connolly has been retained as strength coach.
ASU football announces price freeze for season tickets renewed by end of year
Arizona State football will have eight home games next season for the first time since 2013 and third time since 2000. The team announced that season ticket holders that renew their tickets by Dec. 31 will receive them for the same price as 2022. Not only that, but that price...
Kenny Dillingham brings many Arizona connections to ASU football
Born, raised and educated in the Arizona State University community, Sun Devils football’s new head coach Kenny Dillingham has developed a plethora of relationships in the Valley. In his introductory press conference Sunday, the 32-year-old shared several ways he’s connected to the Valley:. Eighth-generation Arizonan. Went to high...
arizonasports.com
Arizona State forward Marcus Bagley tweets he has been ‘suspended’
Arizona State forward Marcus Bagley tweeted on Tuesday that he had been “suspended” by the team for his prior statement that explained his absence. Bagley said his lack of any playing time across the team’s last five games did not have to do with basketball, his ability or health. Rather, Bagley was not playing because of remarks to coach Bobby Hurley that Bagley states “I shouldn’t have said.”
Arizona State coaching staff tracker: Charlie Ragle, Vince Amey reportedly join Dillingham
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham wants to activate the Sun Devil fan base. He wants to rebuild a football program that has the resources to recruit top talent. But he can’t do it alone. Recruiting began immediately after the former Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator was announced as the...
Yardbarker
ASU's Marcus Bagley says he was suspended for tweet about incident with HC Bobby Hurley
Marcus Bagley said on Twitter Tuesday that he has been suspended for a note he posted on social media Sunday. Bagley has missed five of seven games this season. The junior forward played in the first two games of the season. He missed the next three games with a hip injury and did not travel with the team. He didn’t play in a Nov. 22 win over Grambling or in the Nov. 27 win over Alcorn State despite being healthy.
Cardinals nab OL Paris Johnson in Brugler’s 1st mock draft for 2023
You know the NFL season is starting to wind down — at least for the teams on the outside looking in on the playoff picture — when the mock drafts start creeping back into the news cycle. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler graced us with his first mock of...
Arizona Cardinals re-sign WR Andre Baccellia to practice squad
The Arizona Cardinals re-signed wide receiver Andre Baccellia to the practice squad on Wednesday. Baccellia was released from the team on Monday following Arizona’s Week 12 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The wideout had been signed to the active roster the Saturday prior to the defeat. Baccellia has...
Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again
As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
Phoenix Suns’ James Jones elaborates on new role, state of ownership
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns announced on Monday that general manager James Jones is now the president of basketball operations while also still holding onto that GM title. With any title change like this in a professional sports organization’s front office, the question is immediately presented of what it exactly means.
Arizona men’s basketball leaps to No. 4, ASU gets votes in AP Poll
The Arizona Wildcats (6-0) men’s basketball team climbed up 10 spots in rankings, from 14th to No. 4, in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll after emerging from a stacked field to win the Maui Invitational. Meanwhile, the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-1) received six votes following home...
Suns’ Devin Booker eclipses 50 points in 3 quarters during win vs. Bulls
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker had quite the encore to his 44-point Monday night against the Sacramento Kings. On Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls (9-12), Booker scored 16 points in the second quarter and 26 in the third period, finishing the game with 51 points without touching the floor in the fourth quarter. He led the way in a 132-113 Suns (15-6) victory at home.
Suns GM James Jones staying patient, having Jae Crowder trade talks
It has been more than two months since the Phoenix Suns announced that forward Jae Crowder would not be with the team in training camp, and the veteran remains on the roster despite his desire to be traded. Suns general manager James Jones is remaining patient through this process but...
Deandre Ayton earns 1st career Player of the Week honor after Suns go 3-0
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week, the NBA announced on Monday. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Week. This marks the first time Ayton has received the award in his career after being...
‘Part of the middy committee’: Mikal Bridges makes leaps in the midrange
PHOENIX — After the Phoenix Suns beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals, a game Mikal Bridges scored 27 points in, I asked Devin Booker about the scorer Bridges had become. Booker spoke on how Bridges is not just a 3-and-D player and joked...
Report: Arizona Diamondbacks have expressed interest in free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts
The Arizona Diamondbacks are one of a handful of teams interested in free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan on Wednesday. Xander Bogaerts should do very well, whether it’s in Boston for the rest of his career or with a new team — Philadelphia, Chicago, Arizona and Los Angeles all are interested.
Devin Booker goes into superstar mode, Suns win 5th straight vs. Kings
Devin Booker, to his standards, had been fine in the last four games entering Monday night, all Phoenix Suns wins. But actually, sometimes we’ve got to remind ourselves this is a First Team All-NBA guard we are talking about. The standards and expectations are higher. If he fails to...
AZFamily
Packs of coyotes terrorizing north Phoenix neighborhood
The people of Tempe now get to decide if they want the proposed Coyotes arena and entertainment district in their neighborhood. Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Health inspectors found medicine next to chips and green fuzzy growth on garlic...
azbigmedia.com
Terravita Golf & Country Club reopens after $8.5 million renovation
Terravita Golf & Country Club in Scottsdale recently reopened its newly renovated golf course to member play following an $8.5 million renovation and enhancement project. Golf course architect Phil Smith led the seven-month renovation while Heritage Links performed the construction work. : 10 most expensive zip codes in Arizona. :...
5 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Madie Hamilton on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends or family as well as for a special occasion.
Arizona Sports
