49erswebzone

Deebo Samuel, Raheem Mostert add to 49ers-Dolphins hype

There's already a lot of hype surrounding the Week 13 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Miami Dolphins. It's the first contest between Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and his former mentor, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. It will feature two former San Francisco running backs, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., returning to Levi's Stadium.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Chicago

Bears' Eddie Jackson to Miss Rest of Season With Foot Injury

Eddie Jackson to miss rest of season with foot injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Eddie Jackson will miss the rest of the season with a Lisfranc injury. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said on Wednesday that it’s still unclear whether or not Jackson will need surgery to repair his foot, but the nature of the injury is bad enough that he won’t return until 2023. The team placed Jackson on injured reserve on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Raiders Josh Jacobs Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

HENDERSON, Nev.--In the midst of a season in which he is making franchise records fall, the Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs got some great praise from the NFL this week. Per the NFL, Jacobs has been named the AFC player of the week. Here is what the NFL said:. RAIDERS...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Tua Tagovailoa has full participation Wednesday despite ankle injury

Tua Tagovailoa didn’t finish Sunday’s game against the Texans, but only because the Dolphins had such a big lead over the Texans. Miami was up 30-0 at halftime and 30-6 when Tagovailoa was replaced by Skylar Thompson in the third quarter. The starting quarterback’s injured ankle appears fine...
FOX Sports

AP source: Chiefs adding ex-Broncos RB Melvin Gordon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are signing two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press, adding some much-needed depth with a player that was recently released from the AFC West rival Denver Broncos.
KANSAS CITY, MO

