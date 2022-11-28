Eddie Jackson to miss rest of season with foot injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Eddie Jackson will miss the rest of the season with a Lisfranc injury. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said on Wednesday that it’s still unclear whether or not Jackson will need surgery to repair his foot, but the nature of the injury is bad enough that he won’t return until 2023. The team placed Jackson on injured reserve on Tuesday.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO