Houston, TX

The Spun

MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
The Crawfish Boxes

Astros Crawfish Boil: December 3, 2022

After 12 major league seasons, including parts of eight with the Astros, Jason Castro has announced his retirement. A 2013 American League All Star, Castro retires with a .227/.312/.387 career-slash line, 97 home runs, and 325 RBI. Houston Astros News. Astros’ Justin Verlander reluctance could open door for other teams...
The Crawfish Boxes

Oops! All Astros: Abel Mendez & Cristian Gonzalez

It’s the first day of December, and with today’s article, we’re already through half of the players in the system. 158 down, 158 to go. Abel Mendez is a six-foot-four, 205 lb. right-handed relief pitcher from Santo Domingo, DR. Born on April 4, 2003, he reported to his first professional job with the DSL Astros Blue in the Rookie-level Dominican Summer League in June 2022.
The Crawfish Boxes

Oops! All Astros: Cristian Javier

We’re reviewing every player to appear in Houston’s system through 2022. Cristian Javier, known sometimes around these parts as El Reptil, is a six-foot-one, 213 lb. right-handed pitcher from Santo Domingo, DR. Born on March 26, 1997, he signed his first professional deal just a week before turning 18, with Houston in 2015. The Astros have long known they had a gem in Javier, who was ranked 19th in Houston’s MLB Pipeline in 2018 and moved up to sixth by 2020. He made his major league debut in 2020 as well.
The Crawfish Boxes

Oops! All Astros: Niko Goodrum

Niko Goodrum is the 160th player we’ve reviewed from Houston’s system and the 2022 campaign. Niko Goodrum is a six-foot-three, 215 lb. switch-hitting middle-infielder/outfielder from Atlanta, GA. Born on February 28, 1992, he was a second-round pick of the Minnesota Twins in 2010, with the 71st overall choice out of Fayette County HS.
