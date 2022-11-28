We’re reviewing every player to appear in Houston’s system through 2022. Cristian Javier, known sometimes around these parts as El Reptil, is a six-foot-one, 213 lb. right-handed pitcher from Santo Domingo, DR. Born on March 26, 1997, he signed his first professional deal just a week before turning 18, with Houston in 2015. The Astros have long known they had a gem in Javier, who was ranked 19th in Houston’s MLB Pipeline in 2018 and moved up to sixth by 2020. He made his major league debut in 2020 as well.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO