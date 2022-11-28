Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yardbarker
Report: Cubs Top Free Agent Target Signs With Astros
The Chicago Cubs will now have to pivot after their "top" target in the free agent market has found his new home. According to multiple reports, first baseman José Abreu has just signed with the Houston Astros. While the full details of the contract are unknown, USA Today's Bob...
Yankees News: DJ LeMahieu, Jose Abreu, Astros improve
You know it’s a good morning for Yankees News when the top Yankees News stories are about a Yankees player’s injury and a hated rival getting better!. As the Winter Meetings approach, all eyes in the Yankees’ front office that aren’t currently trained on Aaron Judge’s meetings in San Francisco/time on the west coast should probably be focused on DJ LeMahieu. The utility star’s injured toe (sesamoid bone, to be exact) reportedly feels great, but the doctor The Athletic spoke to this week claims surgery to fix the issue has a 90% success rate. The fracture could heal on its own … or it could continue to diminish LeMahieu’s power moving forward for the duration of his contract. One wonders why the team doesn’t just perform the surgery now rather than waiting to render a verdict until January, when that would mean the procedure would knock him out through June.
What’s next for the Astros after signing Jose Abreu?
The Houston Astros signed the biggest name in free agency yet in Jose Abreu. So now what do the World Series champions have up their sleeve next?. At the start of the offseason, the Houston Astros identified upgrading the first base position among their top priorities. The front office targeted Anthony Rizzo, who ultimately re-signed with the Yankees, and left them with three options: Jose Abreu, Josh Bell and Yuli Gurriel.
Yankees have no reason to worry about Astros signing Jose Abreu
Jim Crane the General Manager! Yee-HAW! Let’s dish out above-market deals for aging veterans! Rafael Montero, YOU get an $11.5 million AAV deal despite having a 4.64 career ERA! Jose Abreu, come on down to the Houston Astros!. How about $20 million per year through your age-38 season, sir?!...
After Jose Abreu signing, Houston Astros send message to MLB foes
At the Tuesday press conference where the Houston Astros introduced their biggest acquisition of the offseason so far, owner Jim Crane made it very clear that the addition of Jose Abreu was not the end of Houston’s offseason to-do list. Houston Astros send warning shot to rest of MLB...
theScore
Report: Astros in discussions with Contreras
Fresh off the signing of Jose Abreu, the Houston Astros are now trying to lure another powerful right-handed bat away from Chicago. Houston is engaged in discussions with All-Star catcher Willson Contreras and will meet with him at the upcoming winter meetings, a source told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Astros Meeting with Former Cub Willson Contreras
According to Ken Rosenthal, the Houston Astros will meet with Willson Contreras during the MLB Winter Meetings.
Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Off Market After Signing With Champion Astros
The Astros greatly improved their first base position Monday afternoon
White Sox' Rick Hahn Discusses Jose Abreu's Departure to Astros
Rick Hahn discusses Jose Abreu's departure to Astros originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Tuesday, amidst announcing the team's coaching staff for the 2023 season under newly hired manager Pedro Grifol, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke about longtime first baseman Jose Abreu's departure to the Houston Astros.
Angels Sign Jonathan Holder To Minor League Deal
The Angels have signed right-hander Jonathan Holder to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com (hat tip to Sam Blum of The Athletic.) Holder will presumably be invited to major league Spring Training, though no official announcement on that matter has been made. He’s been assigned to the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees for the time being.
Fresh off World Series championship, Astros set to add former MVP Jose Abreu to lineup
Houston signed Abreu to a three-year deal worth about $58.5 million, two officials with direct knowledge of the negotiations told USA TODAY Sports.
