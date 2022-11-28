Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Alabama Sees Second Offensive Lineman Enter Transfer Portal
The Crimson Tide wrapped up its regular season this past week and is highly unlikely to make the College Football Playoff. It's a busy Wednesday in Tuscaloosa in terms of the transfer portal. Alabama sees its third player enter the portal in the same day as reserve redshirt junior lineman...
JQ Shines in Alabama’s Upset of North Carolina
In the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational, the 18th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, led by senior guard Jahvon Quinerly, upset North Carolina, in four overtimes by a score of 103-101. "I'm still trying to process it, that was the craziest game I have ever played in," said Quinerly to...
UAB Blazers Goes Off The Radar For Next Football Coach
The University of Alabama in Birmingham football team just completed its 2022 football season with a 37-27 victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. The Blazers were led by interim head football coach Bryant Vincent, who was thrust into the head coaching position in June after Bill Clark stepped down due to health issues.
Happy Birthday Patrick Murphy
The Crimson Tide's longtime softball head coach celebrates his 57th birthday on Monday. Alabama softball has been a dominant force in the world of women's sports since the program's inaugural season in 1997 and most of that success can be accredited to head coach Patrick Murphy. Here is a look back at Murphy's highly successful career in Rhoads Stadium.
Nate Oats Says Tide “Has a Ton of Work to Do” Coming Off Signature Win
The Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team took a Thanksgiving trip to Portland and finished third in the Phil Knight Invitational. The, then No. 18, Alabama Crimson Tide defeated No. 12 Michigan State, lost to No. 20 UConn and then took down No. 1 North Carolina to round out a challenging weekend.
Crimson Tide Hoops Ranked No. 11 in New AP Poll
Alabama's two wins over previously ranked No. 12 Michigan and No. 1 North Carolina in the Phil Knight Invitational propelled the Crimson Tide from No. 18 to No. 11 in the AP Poll Rankings. Alabama is in a tie with the Arkansas Razorbacks for that spot. On Thursday, Nov. 24,...
UA’s Oldest Living Former Quarterback Is a 93 Year Old Woman
The University of Alabama has a rich history especially when it comes to the football team. Everyone knows about the legendary coaches who lead the team on the field for Alabama. According to the Bleacher Report, Alabama has a few legendary coaches. Mike Dubose, Ray Perkins, Bill Curry, and Harold...
Photos From Alabama’s Upset Win Over North Carolina
The No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide took down No. 1 North Carolina 103-101 in four-overtimes in the Phil Knight Invitational Third Place Game. Transfer Mark Sears led the Tide in scoring with 24 points but sophomore Charles Bediako was the star of the contest amassing 14 points and 16 rebounds with three blocks, two assists and two steals.
Former Tide Safety Finished For Season After Foot Injury
The Chicago Bears have had a dismal 2022 season, totaling a 3-9 record through November. The Monsters of the Midway are in full-on "rebuild mode" as Ryan Poles is in his first season as general manager, therefore the losses are to be expected. Unfortunately for Bears, the hurdles continue to...
Alabama Lands Commitment From Another 2023 Wide Out
Alabama has landed a commitment from yet another 2023 wide receiver in four star prospect Jaren Hamilton from Gainesville, Fla. Hamilton is the fourth wide receiver in the class that already features Jalen Hale, Malik Benson (the number one junior college prospect in the nation), and Cole Adams. Adding more...
Three Former Bama Players Named Player of the Week
This week in the NFL featured former Alabama players dominating for their respective teams. Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week, and Los Angeles Chargers punter JK Scott was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again
As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
Crimson Tide Pull Out Victory Despite Miller Struggles
The Alabama Crimson Tide Men's Basketball team faced off against the University of North Carolina Tarheels in the third place game of the Phil Knight Invitational. The Crimson Tide pulled out a 103-101 victory in a four overtime matchup against the top-ranked Tarheels, but managed to do so without Brandon Miller leading the charge.
Eryk Anders vs Kyle Daukaus- Fight Preview
It is Eryk Anders fight week. After a layoff of nearly seven months, the former Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker will return to the UFC Octagon on Dec. 3. He is slated to face Kyle Daukaus in a middleweight fight (185 pounds) at the much-anticipated UFC Orlando, a now-rare Fight Night card held outside of Las Vegas.
Bill O’Brien Possibly Considering NFL Return
The overall fan reception of Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien tends to skew towards the negative side when talking about his performance during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Many fans have questioned O'Brien's play calling ability as well as criticizing him for limiting the potential of 5-star Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.
Bryant-Denny Stadium Serves as the Backdrop for this $3M Condo
I know it’s somewhat hard to believe that the real estate market is still sky-high. I’ve noticed that properties are staying on the market for a longer period but their price tags are still pretty hefty. The condo scene in Tuscaloosa is pretty interesting. This particular one truly...
