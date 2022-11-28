ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Franklin County Free Press

Casey Holds Hearing on Youth Mental Health

Today, U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Subcommittee on Children and Families Chairman Bob Casey (D-PA) held a hearing entitled, “Caring for Our Kids: Supporting Mental Health in the Transition from High School to College,” which examined efforts to strengthen mental health support for young people, particularly during the crucial transition from high school to higher education. There has been a significant rise in mental health challenges for adolescents—exacerbated by the pandemic—and about half of all people who experience a mental health condition begin presenting symptoms by the age of 14, making high school a critical intervention point.
MedicalXpress

Study finds that experiences of daily stress decrease as people age

Stories about how daily stress can negatively impact people's lives, from physical health to mental and emotional well-being, are frequently in the media. But there is good news about the experience of daily stress as people age. Results from a recent research study led by David Almeida, professor of human development and family studies at Penn State, showed that the number of daily stressors and people's reactivity to daily stressors decreases with age. The findings were published in the journal Developmental Psychology.
k12dive.com

Higher youth suicide rates linked to mental health staff shortages

A new study links increased youth suicide rates with mental health workforce shortages — at a time when two-thirds of U.S. counties faced such shortages. Researchers found the adjusted suicide rate rose 4% with each one-point increase in the workforce shortage score, according to the study published Nov. 21 by the Journal of the American Medical Association.
CALIFORNIA STATE
DVM 360

HABRI awards grant to Thompson Rivers University

Grant will fund research to investigate the healing power of pets for survivors of intimate partner violence. Editor's note: This article includes discussion of animal abuse and intimate partner violence. If you are a victim of domestic violence and need help, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or visit https://www.thehotline.org/. If you suspect an animal is being abused, you can report the occurrence to the American Humane Association at 303-792-9900.
hospitalitytech.com

Help Restaurant Workers Advance Their Careers and Futures

On Giving Tuesday, the National Restaurant Association is asking for support of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's efforts to train and create opportunities for today's and tomorrow's restaurant workers. The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) is asking for support on Giving Tuesday, November 29. 100% of every dollar...
KevinMD.com

Why is collaboration missing in health care?

An essay posted by Fareeha Kahn, MD (“A hospitalist’s struggle to find teamwork in academic medicine“), raises an important issue. The problem of lack of collaboration is not unique to academic medicine. The problem is the result of misaligned incentives. Having read the work of Harvard Business...
AOL Corp

Charity calls for review into scale and severity of child food poverty

A review into the scale and severity of child food poverty should be launched urgently, a charity has said, as it claimed measures aimed at tackling the cost-of-living crisis do not go far enough. The Childhood Trust, London’s child poverty charity, is hoping to raise £4 million in seven days...
US News and World Report

Give Health Care Workers the Mental Health Support They Deserve

Advocating for health care workers has become an essential part of our day-to-day. In March, we were proud to see the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act enacted to provide $135 million for programs aimed at supporting the mental health and well-being of health workers. However, while this was a welcome first step, it’s only the beginning of the work needed to protect our clinicians.
FLORIDA STATE

