Read full article on original website
Related
Center for Women and Families receives donation from Jeff Bezos
The one-time $2.5 million grant comes from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' nonprofit, Bezos Day 1 Families Fund.
MedicalXpress
Incarceration of parent is associated with worse access to health care for millions of US children, new study shows
According to a new study, children exposed to parental incarceration had worse access to primary care and more unmet dental and mental health care needs than their peers, even after accounting for income, insurance status, rurality, and other important factors. With the United States having the highest incarceration rate in...
Casey Holds Hearing on Youth Mental Health
Today, U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Subcommittee on Children and Families Chairman Bob Casey (D-PA) held a hearing entitled, “Caring for Our Kids: Supporting Mental Health in the Transition from High School to College,” which examined efforts to strengthen mental health support for young people, particularly during the crucial transition from high school to higher education. There has been a significant rise in mental health challenges for adolescents—exacerbated by the pandemic—and about half of all people who experience a mental health condition begin presenting symptoms by the age of 14, making high school a critical intervention point.
MedicalXpress
Study finds that experiences of daily stress decrease as people age
Stories about how daily stress can negatively impact people's lives, from physical health to mental and emotional well-being, are frequently in the media. But there is good news about the experience of daily stress as people age. Results from a recent research study led by David Almeida, professor of human development and family studies at Penn State, showed that the number of daily stressors and people's reactivity to daily stressors decreases with age. The findings were published in the journal Developmental Psychology.
k12dive.com
Higher youth suicide rates linked to mental health staff shortages
A new study links increased youth suicide rates with mental health workforce shortages — at a time when two-thirds of U.S. counties faced such shortages. Researchers found the adjusted suicide rate rose 4% with each one-point increase in the workforce shortage score, according to the study published Nov. 21 by the Journal of the American Medical Association.
DVM 360
HABRI awards grant to Thompson Rivers University
Grant will fund research to investigate the healing power of pets for survivors of intimate partner violence. Editor's note: This article includes discussion of animal abuse and intimate partner violence. If you are a victim of domestic violence and need help, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or visit https://www.thehotline.org/. If you suspect an animal is being abused, you can report the occurrence to the American Humane Association at 303-792-9900.
hospitalitytech.com
Help Restaurant Workers Advance Their Careers and Futures
On Giving Tuesday, the National Restaurant Association is asking for support of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's efforts to train and create opportunities for today's and tomorrow's restaurant workers. The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) is asking for support on Giving Tuesday, November 29. 100% of every dollar...
KevinMD.com
Why is collaboration missing in health care?
An essay posted by Fareeha Kahn, MD (“A hospitalist’s struggle to find teamwork in academic medicine“), raises an important issue. The problem of lack of collaboration is not unique to academic medicine. The problem is the result of misaligned incentives. Having read the work of Harvard Business...
AOL Corp
Charity calls for review into scale and severity of child food poverty
A review into the scale and severity of child food poverty should be launched urgently, a charity has said, as it claimed measures aimed at tackling the cost-of-living crisis do not go far enough. The Childhood Trust, London’s child poverty charity, is hoping to raise £4 million in seven days...
US News and World Report
Give Health Care Workers the Mental Health Support They Deserve
Advocating for health care workers has become an essential part of our day-to-day. In March, we were proud to see the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act enacted to provide $135 million for programs aimed at supporting the mental health and well-being of health workers. However, while this was a welcome first step, it’s only the beginning of the work needed to protect our clinicians.
Comments / 0