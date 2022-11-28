Today, U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Subcommittee on Children and Families Chairman Bob Casey (D-PA) held a hearing entitled, “Caring for Our Kids: Supporting Mental Health in the Transition from High School to College,” which examined efforts to strengthen mental health support for young people, particularly during the crucial transition from high school to higher education. There has been a significant rise in mental health challenges for adolescents—exacerbated by the pandemic—and about half of all people who experience a mental health condition begin presenting symptoms by the age of 14, making high school a critical intervention point.

10 HOURS AGO