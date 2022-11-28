Read full article on original website
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland Park gets in the holiday spirit with parade and tree lighting
The Village of Orland Park’s lighting of the Christmas tree ceremony has been going on for decades, but its holiday parade just completed its sophomore run. The second holiday parade kicked off the festivities on Sunday followed by Mayor Keith Pekau and a group of children pulling the switch to not only light the village’s Christmas tree, but a large group of lighted décor items displayed near Village Hall.
Joliet mapping out the city's holiday lights displays
The city created an online map recently as a way for Joliet residents to easily gather and view neighbors’ holiday lights and decorations.
‘Holiday Express' Train to Start Rolling in Aurora
A holiday train will hit the tracks in the suburb of Aurora, becoming one of many that will chug across the Chicago area during the wintertime. Holiday Express at Blackberry Farm kicks off its seasonal run Thursday, inviting visitors to hop aboard for a trip around the 7.2-acre Lake Gregory.
starvedrock.media
Bringing Holiday Cheer To Veterans In La Salle
A holiday tradition started during the height of the pandemic continued Wednesday in the wind and cold. A handful of volunteers joined staffers with the La Salle County Veterans Assistance Commission to paint holiday displays on windows at the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle. Lissa Olson with the veterans commission estimates the group painted 50 to 70 windows as some veterans looked on and even interacted with the group.
wjol.com
Our Lady of Angels Nurses Hold Meeting At Joliet Library Wednesday Night
Nurses are reaching out to the community to help keep Our Lady of Angels open. A fundraiser will be held on November 30th at the Joliet Public Library on Black Road at 6:30pm. The meeting is open to the public. Family members of OLA patients are expected to attend. As first reported on WJOL in October, OLA was said to be closing at the start of the year. Residents were not told officially until a few weeks later. Meanwhile, the Sisters of St. Francis that currently reside there were quietly told they would be moving.
959theriver.com
PHOTO: Olive Garden Releases Family Pajama Sets
If you are from the Joliet area, you know how long about the collective yearning for an Olive Garden has been bubbling. If you live in the Joliet area, you also know how you felt when you read the news that Joliet is finally getting the nation’s favorite Italian restaurant!
WGNtv.com
Canadian Holiday Train stops in ‘burbs to spread joy
CHICAGO — A bright and festive symbol of the season will roll through the Chicagoland area this weekend. The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is on track to make the first of three area stops in Bensenville on Friday, Dec. 2. This is the Holiday Train’s first cross-continent tour...
959theriver.com
Naperville Resident Gets 18 Months Probation For January 6 Role
A Naperville woman is sentenced to 18 months of probation for entering the U.S. Capitol during the January 6th riot. Dawn Frankowski also must serve 100 hours of community service. The 54-year-old defendant was arrested last September and charged along with David Wiersma of Pose, who also was sentenced to 18 months of probation. Both pleaded guilty in August to misdemeanor parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.
This Illinois Town Is Hosting A Warm & Tasty Holiday Cocoa Crawl
This could be the warmest and tastiest holiday event in Illinois this year. Illinois Is A Top State For Celebrating The Holidays. I know residents are really down on Illinois but there are some good things about our state. When it comes to the holidays, the Land of Lincoln is one of the best states to celebrate. It helps that we get the perfect type of weather for this time of year. Plus, pretty much everyone is all in for Christmas. There are all kinds of events to help you get into the spirit.
WSPY NEWS
Plano Rockin' Christmas returns on Friday
The annual Plano Rockin' Christmas event is Friday. A lighted vehicle parade starts at 6:30 at Plano High School and ends in downtown Plano where there will be various activities. Anyone can join in on the parade by meeting at the high school at six. Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man sentenced to 15 years for pouring paint thinner in Oak Brook theater, attempting to set it on fire
OAK BROOK, Ill. - A Chicago man has been sentenced to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for pouring paint thinner on the floor of the Oak Brook AMC Theater, and then attempting to light a cigarette while being escorted out of the building. David Ferguson, 33, pled...
Metra: pedestrian hit by train in Arlington Heights dead
A Metra UP Northwest train struck a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Arlington Heights. The incident happened before 6:30 a.m. near the railroad crossing at Ridge and Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights police said.
Nearly 20 vehicles damaged in Rogers Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after nearly 20 vehicles were damaged in the Rogers Park neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The incident happened in the 2100 block of West Howard Street around 1:09 a.m.Officers responded to a criminal damage to vehicle call and found 19 cars with broken side mirrors. Surveillance video from a nearby business shows four men walking east on Howard Street. The group starts to kick side mirrors of the cars. At the end of the video, of the suspects appears to throw an object at a car. A resident told Kostek he is wondering how much...
5 people found dead in Buffalo Grove home
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A wellbeing check in Buffalo Grove Wednesday uncovered a horrific crime – the bodies of five people inside one home.Police were called to the home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace, near Port Clinton Road for a wellbeing check on a woman. When officers arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside and forced their way in – only to find five people dead from an apparent quadruple murder suicide.Neighbors told us children lived in the house too.Police said a preliminary investigation indicated it was due to a domestic-related incident and there...
959theriver.com
Three Juveniles Arrested For Mob Action Near Louis Joliet Mall
Three juveniles of which one is a female were arrested near Louis Joliet Mall for mob action and disorderly conduct. On Saturday evening at 7:44 an officer assigned to a contract security detail at the Louis Joliet Mall (3340 Mall Loop Drive) was notified by security about a disturbance taking place in a Cinemark movie theater. As additional Officers responded to the movie theater, it was reported that one of the individuals involved in the incident may possibly be armed with a handgun.
Pipeline project bringing Lake Michigan water to SW suburbs to begin construction in 2024
A project to pipe Lake Michigan water to six southwest suburban communities, including Joliet, Romeoville, Minooka, Channahon, Crest Hill, and Shorewood took another step forward Wednesday. Construction is expected to start in 2024.
wjol.com
Richards Street ramp to eastbound I-80 in Joliet to reopen Dec. 2
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that as part of the ongoing efforts to replace the eastbound Interstate 80 bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street, Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad and westbound over Richards Street in Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox, the reconstructed ramp from Richards Street to eastbound I-80 will open, weather permitting, by 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora father celebrates a thankful weekend, finding daughter after 51 years
After 51 years, an Aurora man has been reunited with his daughter, who was kidnapped as a baby in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa Highsmith was just 22 months old, when a babysitter, responding to a newspaper ad for child care, abducted her from her home when the mother was at work, the mother’s roommate allowing the taking.
cwbchicago.com
Amazon driver carjacked, two women robbed in about 10 minutes on the North Side
Chicago — An Amazon courier was carjacked and two other people were robbed at gunpoint in about 10 minutes Wednesday afternoon in the West Ridge neighborhood, according to Chicago police reports. The Amazon worker was using his personal car to deliver packages when two masked men approached him in...
The Independent Newspapers
Displaying their crafts at the Lombard Christmas Mart
Scott Johnson of Lombard was one of over 100 artists, crafters and vendors who participated in the annual Lombard Christmas Mart on Saturday, Nov. 5. Johnson sells custom tumblers that can be used to keep drinks hot or cold. He said drinks can be kept hot in these tumblers for four to six hours, or cold for 12 to 16 hours. Johnson said he creates the custom tumblers out of blank, stainless-steel tumblers, and started his business, “I Tumble For You,” two years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic.
