Lakers News: Kevin Durant Says It’s ‘Pretty Cool’ To Watch LeBron James Pursue Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Scoring Record

Yardbarker
Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Are 'Determined' To Return To The NBA
A year ago, former NBA big man Dwight Howard was playing meaningful minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers. As one of the crucial contributors to that 2020 title run, the Lakers brought back Howard with the hope he would bring the same value he gave them before. Sadly that wasn't...
LeBron James reacts to former Lakers teammate Ivica Zubac nearly dropping a 30-30 game
LeBron James’ debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t go as planned. James missed considerable time due to a groin injury, and the Lakers, in desperation mode to bolster the team’s shooting, traded away promising third-year center Ivica Zubac (along with Michael Beasley) in exchange for Mike Muscala.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Finally Admits Anthony Davis Is A Better Player Than LeBron James
For basically his entire career, there has never really been a point where you questioned if LeBron James was the best player on his team. He was the best player for the Cavaliers even when he was a rookie out of high school and continued to be the best in his pit stops the rest of the way.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Credits Russell Westbrook For Being Professional Through Trade Rumors
Since before the season began, the Los Angeles Lakers have been hounded with potential trade rumors. In his first chance as a head coach in the NBA, Darvin Ham has had to navigate the constant rumblings, namely about the future of point guard Russell Westbrook. It can be extremely difficult...
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Reacts After Lakers Blow 17-Point Lead
LeBron James and the Lakers had the ultimate disappointment on Monday night. LeBron James has been trying to carry the Los Angeles Lakers this season. Unfortunately, it hasn’t always worked out as well as he has hoped. If you have been following this team, then you know that they have their fair share of issues. However, coming into last night’s Indiana Pacers tilt, they had won two in a row.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Happy With Wenyen Gabriel’s Play But Wants To Continue Building His Confidence
This season has seen Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham turn to every player on the roster at some point to give them an opportunity to contribute to the team. One player who has earned himself a spot in the rotation is energetic big man Wenyen Gabriel. Gabriel has...
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Puts Blame On Players After Darvin Ham Takes Responsibility For Pacers Loss
After Monday’s loss against the Indiana Pacers, the Los Angeles Lakers have begun to do some soul-searching. The game was in the Purple & Golds’ hands, but the Pacers, led by Tyrese Haliburton, came back from down 17 points with a buzzer-beating shot by Andrew Nembhard to seal the win.
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant’s 45 Points Help Topple Grizzlies In Overtime
Coming off of the thrilling conquest of the 2001-02 NBA Finals victory over the New Jersey Nets, the Los Angeles Lakers entered the season with back-to-back-to-back championships. With Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal leading the charge, Phil Jackson and the Lakers had cemented themselves as a dynasty, atop the NBA.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Video: Fan Chugs Beer Out Of Prosthetic Leg While Another Makes First Half Court Shot Since Jan. 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers fans inside the Crypto.com Arena Monday night left extremely disappointed after the team blew a 17-point lead and lost on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to the Indiana Pacers. And that is truly a shame as during the game, the fans seemed to be having an excellent time.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Matt Ryan Being Waived To Open Up Roster Spot Ahead Of Dec. 15
The Los Angeles Lakers got back in the win column on Wednesday night, building a big lead and hanging on to beat the Portland Trail Blazers at home. It was a rare win where the Lakers actually got to rest their starters for a few minutes at the end as guys like Matt Ryan, Kendrick Nunn, Max Christie and Damian Jones closed it out.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Injury Update: Troy Brown Jr. Sat Out Game Against Trail Blazers After Tweaking Foot In Workout
The Los Angeles Lakers looked like they were going to be at full strength for the first time all season on Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers with Patrick Beverley returning from a three-game suspension. Unfortunately though, that was not the case as starting forward Troy Brown Jr. popped...
“Grayson made the big shot!” - Giannis Antetokounmpo talks up his teammate after a massive shot in the Garden
Giannis Antetokounmpo was pleased to see Grayson Allen knock down huge three pointer which won the game for the Bucks
6abc
The Hoop Collective: Clippers are pot committed to Kawhi, Giannis vs. free throws and Warriors aw...
Brian Windhorst and a team of ESPN's Insiders sort out life and the news from in and around the NBA world. One of the most famous hands in televised poker history took place in 2007 on a show called "High Stakes Poker," which featured high-end cash games. In the heat...
lakersnation.com
This Day In Lakers History: Norm Nixon’s Fake Free Throw Attempt Causes Controversial Finish To Protested Game
Norm Nixon is one of the more forgotten Los Angeles Lakers of the 1980s. The drafting of Magic Johnson moved him off his normal point guard position, and Nixon was ultimately traded before the 1984 season for the draft rights to Byron Scott, as a way to free up Magic.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Injury Update: Lonnie Walker Misses Game Against Trail Blazers With Left Foot Soreness
Just before tipoff on Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that Lonnie Walker IV would be sitting out with left foot soreness. Walker joined Troy Brown Jr. on the bench as both dealt with left foot soreness, putting the Lakers down two starters with Austin Reaves and Dennis Schroder taking their place.
Lakers to celebrate Chick Hearn night
The Los Angeles Lakers will conduct their annual Chick Hearn Night on Monday, honoring their late longtime broadcaster at the game against the Indiana Pacers at Crypto.com Arena. Various videos of Hearn will be played before the Lakers take the court. Scholarships to two students attending the USC Annenberg School...
lakersnation.com
Lakers Vs. Trail Blazers Preview: Both Teams Looking To Bounce Back From Tough Losses
Wednesday’s matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers provides the Los Angeles Lakers with a great opportunity to bounce back from the unfortunate loss to the Indiana Pacers. The Trail Blazers face the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena coming off a rough loss of their own to the L.A. Clippers on Tuesday night. They are without Damian Lillard and Gary Payton II, who are out with calf and core injuries, respectively. Josh Hart was also ruled out after injuring his ankle on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Patrick Beverley is returning from the three-game suspension he received for pushing Deandre Ayton in last week’s loss to the Phoenix Suns.
