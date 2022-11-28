Read full article on original website
Popular Thursdays Downtown, Social ICE and More Back in Rochester in 2023
Thursdays Downtown, Social ICE and More Back in Rochester in 2023. Our freezing days in Southeast Minnesota just got a little bit brighter because the news broke that Social ICE, Thursdays Downtown, and 12 other fun events are coming back to Rochester, Minnesota. Full List of Downtown Rochester Events for...
Exciting Visit From Santa and His Reindeer Thursday in Rochester
The snow is falling. Christmas trees are up in the front windows of houses and twinkle lights are sparkling bright outside. Last weekend, Santa showed up in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. Now, he's showing up again and this time, with his REAL reindeer!. Santa and His REAL Reindeer Are Coming to...
Urgent Need: Bell Ringers And Toy Donations In Rochester
In December, hundreds of kids are in need of gifts and empty red kettles are sitting at a lot of stores throughout Southeast Minnesota. Stepping up to fill these needs are just 2 of the simple ways you can give back and spread joy this Christmas season in the Rochester, Minnesota area. Check out the full list of ways to help below...including one that is completely free!
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
Popular Rochester Restaurant Planning To Reopen Soon at New Location
Remember that restaurant that used to be in the basement of Porch? A huge rush of people showed up to say goodbye when Porch announced it was closing in Rochester, Minnesota back in September 2021. When that restaurant closed, it also meant that the doors closed for Boxcar Hippie. Well,...
2 New Flights Out of Rochester Just Announced By Sun Country
Escape Rochester, Minnesota On Two New Flights From Sun Country Airlines. As soon as the snow started flying today, I hopped on the 'ol internet and searched "where can I fly to that is warm". Before I even heard about the new flights leaving from Rochester, I found a flight to one of my happy places, California, for just $74. Yes, $74. That flight is from MSP but starting December 15th, I can hop on a plane from Rochester to MSP and catch my flight to sunny California without needing to find a van to take me up to the Twin Cities or a place to park my car.
Grinch Stole $40k of Items From Amazing Rochester Nonprofit
Thanksgiving Day turned out to be a day of stealing rather than giving in Rochester, Minnesota. Unfortunately, what was stolen impacts many in our community that a local nonprofit helps, and the loss to the organization is heartbreaking. This theft is devastating for our programming as it will take several...
TV Station Predicts Snowfall In Most Minnesota Way Ever
This time of year, we're used to seeing snow in the forecast, but leave it to one TV station to predict our latest snowfall in the most Minnesota way ever. Snow in the North Star State in November and December is about as common as encountering a red light at one of the 216 stoplights along West Circle Drive here in Rochester. So I'm guessing that forecasting more of the white stuff-- even if it IS one of our first snowfall events of the season-- can get a bit monotonous.
State Patrol – Several Hundred Crashes Since the Snow Arrived
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - As predicted, the heaviest snowfall from today's winter storm has been found in the Twin Cities area. As of late Tuesday afternoon, there were numerous reports of 8 inches of accumulation across the Twin Cities. Areas just south and north of the Twin Cities are reporting around 4 inches of accumulation, while the snowfall totals in the Rochester area have been mainly between 1 and 3 inches.
There should have been a celebration
Doesn’t it feel as though the opening of the four Mankato Avenue roundabouts was missing something? Maybe like a marching band, or champagne bottles broken on all the arrows? Speeches from City Council, and MnDOT? They just opened one day, and we sashayed back and forth from Highway 61 to Sarnia Street, going slowly, so as to not get dizzy.
Big Watch Party for World Cup in Rochester’s Peace Plaza
Watch the FIFA World Cup at A Viewing Party In Rochester's Peace Plaza!. The viewing party will be like watching Minnesota at Green Bay...but the action will not be on a heated grass field. Instead, it'll be on a 19-foot LED screen in Peace Plaza. From the Rochester Downtown Alliance...
Burglar targeting homes in NE Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester police say a burglar is targeting the northeastern part of the city. A burglary was reported on November 28th in the 1900 block of 13th Ave. NE. The 77-year-old victim reported her front door was forced open. A safe was broken into and a jewelry drawer had been opened. The victim was unsure what was stolen.
Snow Is Adding Up Quick
The official 2.6″ we picked up on Tuesday at the Rochester International Airport is now the most snow we’ve had so far this season in one day. It also puts us at nearly 6.5″ for the season so far, which is about 20% of what we saw for last season’s total snowfall. More snow is on the way for Friday night, a few flurries, and again early next week. Monday & Tuesday could be another larger-scale storm system, with the chance for accumulating snow & wind. There’s plenty of time for the track of this storm to change, but it is one we’ll be watching closely!
Significant Snowfall Across Southern Minnesota Tuesday
The National Weather Service says that several inches of snow are possible during the day on Tuesday. An area from southwest Minnesota, northeast into western Wisconsin -- including Mankato, Faribault, Owatonna, Rochester, Red Wing, and the Twin Cities can expect between 2 and 5 inches of new snow. Timing will...
2 Minnesota towns among most 'magical' winter locations in the country
Two of the most “magical” winter towns in the country are in Minnesota, according to a recent ranking. A list published earlier this month by Trips Discover highlighted 50 towns across the country with the best winter festivities and atmosphere. Among the towns listed were Stillwater and Winona.
Accumulating Snow Predicted in Rochester Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service in La Crosse is tracking a storm they say is capable of bringing accumulating snow to Rochester and the surrounding communities. Forecasted accumulations for Rochester range from 2-5 inches. The system is predicted to roll into the region and bring a rain-snow...
Rochester Included in Winter Weather Advisory on Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester area is included in a winter weather advisory for much of the day tomorrow because of an approaching storm system that could dump more than half of a foot of snow on parts of southern Minnesota. The National Weather Service posted the advisory...
Cannon Falls Man Sentenced For DWI While Hauling 35 YMCA Campers
Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Cannon Falls man who was caught drunk behind the wheel of a charter bus transporting dozens of children to a YMCA camp has been sentenced to two years on probation. Patrick Bullard, who marked his 50th birthday on Monday, earlier entered a guilty plea...
Nearly 400 Crashes Reported Across Minnesota During Tuesday’s Snow
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- It was a messy afternoon on snow and ice covered roads in Rochester and elsewhere in Minnesota yesterday. A jack-knifed semi on Hwy. 14 snarled traffic near the Hwy. 52 interchange, while another jack-knifed semi closed down westbound I-90 for several near St. Charles for several hours Tuesday night. A third jackknifed semi on I-35 north of Faribault resulted in a three-vehicle crash that inflicted non-life-threatening injuries on a Fargo, ND woman.
RPU to draw down Silver Lake to replace a hydraulic cylinder on dam
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) will be drawing down Silver Lake to replace a hydraulic cylinder on the Silver Lake Dam. The draw down is scheduled to take place on Dec. 9, but is dependent on weather conditions. RPU said the draw down is necessary to replace the cylinder.
