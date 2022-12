Naperville, IL – Besides their serious inhibitive effects on communication, hearing complications can have far-reaching health implications that most people are yet to grasp. For instance, hearing loss may be a precursor of serious underlying mental health issues such as cognitive decline. This is not to mention its adverse effects on the quality of patients’ lives, as it often tends to cause social isolation, memory difficulties, anxiety disorders, anger issues, frustration, and paranoia. Additionally, hearing loss can take a toll on a patient’s financial well-being as they may find it hard to secure or maintain gainful employment.

