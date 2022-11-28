ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

107 JAMZ

CC’s Coffee Closes Country Club Store Permanently In Lake Charles

Another Lake Charles business has announced that they are closing permanently. This time it's CC’s Coffee House, a Louisiana-based Community Coffee chain located in the newly constructed storefront at 2285 Country Club Rd. There is a note to customers posted on Facebook and on the front door from the owner, Java Pokes, explaining why to the local coffee shop is closing its doors.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPEL 96.5

Stores At The Prien Lake Mall In Lake Charles We Miss [PHOTOS]

The Prien Lake Mall has changed over the decades. So many stores have come and gone since the 80s and 90s like the big department stores White House, Sears, and Montgomery Wards. There used to be a K&B Drug store at the mall too! If you have lived in Lake Charles long enough, your probably trying to think of all the stores that you went to back in the day.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Westlake sets rules for revenue from Horseshoe Casino

At the Monday Westlake City Council meeting, a measure was introduced that will prevent the city from using revenue from the Horseshoe Casino for payment of new debt or recurring expenses and Isle of Capri Boulevard will soon become Horseshoe Casino Boulevard. The National Golf Club of Louisiana also said...
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 29, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 29, 2022. Ronald Wayne Vincent, 45, Sulphur: Contempt of court; failure to signal while turning; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of stolen firearms; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
SULPHUR, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Eastbound Lane Closure Beginning December 1

I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Eastbound Lane Closure Beginning December 1. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that I-10 Eastbound over the Calcasieu River Bridge (MP 28.7) in Lake Charles, Louisiana will have a right lane closure, starting Thursday, December 1, 2022.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

LDWF to sell commercial fishing licenses at Lake Charles office

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department and Development licensing staff is selling commercial fishing licenses at their Lake Charles office on Monday, December 5, and Tuesday, December 6. The office will be open from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m at 1025 Tom Watson Rd., in Lake Charles. Acceptable...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Man who moved Lexie Doga’s body sentenced to 20 years in Calcasieu

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - One of three men convicted of obstruction of justice in connection with the burning of a woman’s body was sentenced Wednesday in Lake Charles. Prosecutors say Morgan Douglas of Alabama drove Lexie Doga’s body from Calcasieu to Beauregard. Doga had a lethal amount of illegal drugs in her system and died while she was with the men in November 2020, investigators say.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles World AIDS Day Commemoration Event

World AIDS Day takes place on December 1 and the Comprehensive Care Clinic of Southwest Louisiana at 425 Kingsley Street in Lake Charles, is hosting a commemoration. This event is free and open to everyone in the community concerned about their health. Healthcare professionals and guest speakers will be on...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Click2Houston.com

Oil spill coats Louisiana canal in 3,500 gallons of used lubricant from Houston-based company, Coast Guard says

HOUSTON – The Coast Guard said Wednesday morning it is monitoring the response to an oil spill in the vicinity of Calcasieu Point Landing near Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Coast Guard said in a news release that one of its Marine Safety Unit Lake Charles pollution responders received a report at approximately 8:15 a.m. Monday of an unknown quantity of oil in the water in an industrial canal north of Choupique Island.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

City of Lake Charles offering forgivable loans for small businesses

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Locally-owned businesses in Lake Charles can apply now for forgivable loans of up to $5,000 through the city’s Small Business Stabilization Fund. The initiative, first created in 2020 for businesses affected by the pandemic, has received its third round of funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

At Two Sisters Pecan House, find mismatched furniture, great food

Carolyn Clark worked in a pharmacy with her late husband, Larry, in Merryville before opening Two Sisters Pecan House in DeRidder. “We tried to keep the pharmacy open after the hospital closed and the doctor left, but it became impossible,”. she said. Her husband was a pharmacist and they worked...
DERIDDER, LA
107 JAMZ

Once Was Inc & Troop D Present Inaugural Calcasieu Christmas

Seasons greetings from Once Was Inc., and Louisiana Troop! The Christmas holidays are here and Once Was Inc is ready to celebrate our area Veterans with free hams and toys! The Veterans community outreach nonprofit was launched in 2018 by husband and wife Petty Officer Michael Edmond (DJ Navy Vet) and his wife, longtime educator Racquel Edmond. The military couple's mission is to assist Veterans by connecting them to resources and services available at military facilities.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
107 JAMZ

107 JAMZ

