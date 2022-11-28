Read full article on original website
Related
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Our Precious Angels to hold annual candlelight vigil Dec. 11
The Our Precious Angels group will hold its annual candlelight vigil on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Precious Angels Memorial Garden site in Dubois County Park. The candlelight vigil will last approximately one hour and will take place at the Our Precious Angels Memorial Garden site...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
2022 Santa Claus postmark available
The special Santa Claus holiday postmark is now available at the Santa Claus Post Office. This famous small-town post office is the only one in the world with the Santa Claus name and receives over 400,000 pieces of mail in December. The Santa Claus Post Office has offered the unique...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Ronald L. Judd, 62, English
Ronald L. Judd, 62, of English, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Harrison County Hospital in Corydon, Indiana. He was born on August 26, 1960, in New Albany, Indiana to the late Lester and Patricia Joan (King) Judd. Ronnie graduated from Crawford County High School Class of...
wrtv.com
The tale of a Hoosier legend with a hit Christmas song
MARTINSVILLE — There's something about a tune that can connect people young and old. Some songs transcend musical trends and remain popular on the charts and in our hearts for decades. Jingle Bell Rock is one of those songs. "It's the beat. It's that guitar thing in the middle,"...
Evansville community activist Fred Cook has died
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Long time community activist Fred Cook has died. A spokesperson with Memorial Baptist Church confirms Cook died over the weekend. A cause for his death has not been released. Cook led community programs that included Christmas in the Hood, and he was active in the Goosetown Neighborhood Association, as well as […]
WEHT wishes well to News Director Bob Freeman
On Friday December 2, Eyewitness News said goodbye to an important member of our news family.
This Map Shows Where the Best Christmas Light Displays in Evansville are Located
Crank up the Christmas music, pour yourself a cup of hot chocolate, and hit the road to see some of the best light displays in the Evansville area. There's something a little extra special about the holiday season. Sure the days are shorter, and the temperature is getting colder, but the nights are lit up with gorgeous Christmas lights, and that helps make the other stuff a little more bearable.
Evansville Home Hosts Incredible Light Show For a Good Cause
One Evansville home is feeling the Christmas spirit, and using a light display to give back. Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree (Literally) Every year for Christmas, one Evansville home goes above and beyond with an incredible light show that is synced with Christmas songs. Lights on Pomona is a Christmas-themed light show put on by a house on Pomona Drive in Evansville. Each year they seem to grow and add something new to the show. Throughout this article you'll see videos of different light shows from the Lights on Pomona YouTube channel.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Morton J. “Marty” Seifrig, 67, Otwell
Morton J. “Marty” Seifrig, 67, of Otwell, passed away at 9:05 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, in Amber Manor Care Center in Petersburg, Indiana. Marty was born in Newport News, Virginia, on May 30, 1955. He married Marcia Wheaton on May 25, 1976. She preceded him in...
Huge Winter Rummage Sale Happening This Weekend in Owensboro-Thousands of Items Just $1
Winter has arrived and many families need winter clothes for their kids. The Winter Rummage sale has thousands of items to choose from. The sale will benefit My Sister's Keeper Women's & Children's Homeless Shelter in Owensboro. WHAT IS MY SISTER'S KEEPER?. My Sister’s Keeper Emergency Shelter's mission is to...
One of the Most Popular Christmas Songs of All Time Was First Recorded by an Indiana Native
It's one of the iconic songs of the holiday season. One that's been covered countless times by artists from nearly every genre imaginable, and one you've probably heard so many times you could likely sing every word in your sleep. What you may not know is that the man who made it famous was born here in Indiana.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Karla Jean Reynolds, 57, Bloomington
Karla Jean Reynolds, 57, of Bloomington, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Karla was born August 17, 1965, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana and raised in Dubois, Indiana. She was the daughter of Walter and Betty King. A graduate of Indiana University, Karla played in several...
Southern Indiana Christmas Light Display Named Best in the State
One popular Christmas light display here in the Evansville area was recently named the best in the state of Indiana. As you know, there are so many Christmas light displays throughout the country. Here in Indiana, we have a lot...especially in southern Indiana. These light displays have become traditions for families to visit once or even multiple times every year. The website, Travel and Leasure, recently put together a list of the best Christmas light displays in each state. When it comes to Indiana it's one that we here in the Evansville area have visited a few times throughout the years.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Maria “Adela” Mora, 71, Huntingburg
Maria “Adela” Mora, 71, of Huntingburg, was called home at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. She was born March 10, 1951, in La Loma, Michoacan de Ocampo, to Galdino and Juliana Valdez de Regalado, and married Hilario Mora on February 14, 1971.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
James Edward Stillwell, Sr., 77, Dale
James Edward Stillwell, Sr., 77, of Dale, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at his home. He was born March 25, 1945, in Dubois County, to Nellie (Ingle) Stillwell. He married Donna J. (Ruble) Stillwell in 1991. He served in the Army in Korea during the Vietnam War. James...
$47M Santa Claus, Indiana Property is For Sale with Stables, Diner, Sports Bar, Shooting Range and More – See Incredible Photos
If you have ever been to Holiday World, in Santa Claus, Indiana, you've probably seen this beautiful piece of fenced property. It's perfectly groomed, massive, and now, for sale. I always wondered what was on the other side of the fence and gated driveways. My imagination would run wild with...
wamwamfm.com
Grant Awarded To Renovate the Historical Brett-Burton House in Washington
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced 10 properties across the state will be awarded almost $730,000 through the Historic Renovation Grant Program. The program is designed to preserve and rehab historic properties to further incentivize downtown economic development across Indiana. Among those receiving funds were Dusty Davis and Ryan Dashner with D. Davis Construction for the renovation of the Brett-Burton House in Washington. The house was built by Matthew Brett in 1850 and later converted in 1910 by Jesse Burton. The building was used as the Liverpool Lodge #110 of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows for 80 years. This property is planned to be available for the public to enjoy, possibly as a restaurant and meeting space. The project will include the restoration of the porch, the original wood windows, the exterior doors, and the removal of non-historic features.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
William L. “Bill” Sparrow, 65, Jasper
William L. “Bill” Sparrow, 65, of Jasper, passed away at 2:36 am on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper, Indiana. William was born in Salem, Indiana, on March 6, 1957, to Ernest V and Barbara A (Seely) Sparrow. He was a contractor...
Rascher announces campaign for Evansville mayor
(WEHT) - Natalie Rascher announced on Friday that she intends to seek the Republican nomination for the office of mayor in Evansville during the 2023 election.
Central City fireman with a “servant’s heart” passes away
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Fire Department are mourning the loss of one of its members. Firefighters say John David “Monk” Rich of Central City passed away at his home Monday night. The fire department shared its condolences in a social media statement, saying the 63-year-old German born man loved his job […]
Comments / 0