Flyers built to fight, not pushed around under Tortorella

Don’t let anyone fool you. Fighting in hockey isn’t something of a bygone era. It’s very much alive and well. Serving the same purposes that range from settling a feud between players to kickstarting the lineup with newfound energy, the Philadelphia Flyers haven’t shied away from the old tried-and-true black-and-blue.
Takeaways as Devils bury Rangers 5-3, move to 1st place in NHL

Vitek Vanecek stared down at the crease as rival fans jeered behind him. In the Devils’ rivalry game vs. the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, forward Mika Zibanejad gave New York a 2-0 lead off a tip-in shot just three minutes into the night. The Rangers were still angry from their blown-lead loss to the Oilers on Saturday, so they controlled early momentum.
Are the Red Wings Playoff Contenders or Pretenders?

Is it too soon to think about the Detroit Red Wings making the playoffs? Absolutely not. The franchise is off to their best start in years, sporting an 11-5-4 record through 20 games. All facets of the game are trending in the right direction – offense, defense, goaltending, and special teams. But are the Red Wings good enough to reach the playoffs? Let’s dive in and find out.
Rangers Starting to See Cracks in Gallant’s Coaching Experience

The New York Rangers have performed well below expectations through the first 22 games of the 2022-23 NHL season, highlighted by an ugly 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday (Nov. 26). Nearly every player has struggled, and when Leon Draisaitl tapped home the Oilers’ fourth goal of the third period, erasing the Rangers’ 3-0 lead, the fans at Madison Square Garden had finally reached a boiling point.
Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a...
Avalanche at Jets

AVALANCHE (12-6-1) at JETS (13-6-1) 8 p.m. ET; TSN3, ALT, ESPN+, SN NOW. Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen. Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee surgery), Darren Helm (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (ankle surgery), Bowen Byram (lower body), Shane Bowers (upper body), Kurtis MacDermid (lower-body), Evan Rodrigues (lower body) Jets...
