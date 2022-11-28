Read full article on original website
Books Galore in Festus is closing
(Festus) A long-time business in Jefferson County will be closing at the end of the year. For 25 years, Books Galore has been selling used and new books and many other items. John Gilbert started the business in DeSoto, before moving to other locations over the years and eventually found their current home on Festus Main Street. He says he and his wife Kendall began with the idea of selling all their items online.
PBR Rookie of the Year from Steelville to Compete in Front of Hometown Fans This Weekend in St. Louis
(Steelville) The top 30 bull riders in the world will be competing in St. Louis this weekend. That includes the P.B.R.’s Unleash the Beast Elite Series’ 19th ranked bull rider in the world, Bob Mitchell of Steelville. The Crawford County man is coming off his first season in...
Pevely-Herculaneum Christmas parade is tonight
Photo showing a Christmas carnival float complete with Santa Claus and his team of reindeer pulling the sleigh through the streets on onlookers. (Pevely, Herculanuem) The annual Pevely-Herculaneum Christmas parade is taking place tomorrow (Thursday) night. The parade begins at Herculaneum City Park and travels along Joachim Avenue, crossing Highway 61/67 and finishing off near Pevely City Hall. Herculaneum Mayor Bill Haggard says they will be awarding the best floats.
Twin City Chamber 2022 Christmas Parade Winners
(Festus/Crystal City) The Twin City Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade was held Monday night. Mary Zebrowski is the Director of the Twin City Chamber. She announces this year’s parade winners. My MO Info · KJ112922C. Zebrowski adds the parade turned out wonderful this year and the weather couldn’t...
Miracles on Main Street Saturday in Fredericktown
Downtown Fredericktown is hosting its 7th annual Miracles on Main Street. April Sarakas is one of the organizers…. Sarakas tells us about some of the other activities…. We’ll be there to broadcast from 1 to 3 on J-98.
William “Bill” McKee — Service 2/17/22 1 P.M.
William “Bill” Louis McKee of Festus passed away Monday, November 28th, he was 82 years old. A memorial visitation will be Saturday morning, December 17th, from 11 until the time of the memorial service at 1 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. The interment will be in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City.
Jefferson County encouraging residents to take Master Plan survey
(Hillsboro) Jefferson County government officials are asking residents to take a Master Plan survey online before the end of the year. The Jefferson County Master Plan has not been updated and revised since 2003. Eric Larson is the County Director of Services. He says the feedback will set the tone moving ideas further along.
Jefferson College Student Senate Holiday Toy Drive underway
(Jefferson County) Jefferson College’s Student Senate is collecting new, unwrapped toys for ages newborn to 12 years old. Roger Barrentine is the Director of Marketing and Public Relations at the college. He says the toys will be donated to the Hillsboro Food Pantry. My MO Info · KJ112822C.
John J.D. Barnes – Service 12/4/22 2 p.m.
John J.D. Barnes of Farmington died Tuesday at the age of 85. A funeral service with full military honors will be held on Sunday at 2 o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. Visitation is Sunday morning starting at 11 o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
Mark Reese – Service 1pm 12/3/22
Mark Reese of Farmington died Sunday at the age of 62. The funeral service will be 1:00 Saturday at Follis and Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Visitation for Mark Reese will be 11 to 1 Saturday at the funeral home.
Joanne Johnson – Service 11am 12/2/22
Joanne Johnson of Smithton, Illinois, formerly of Bonne Terre died Sunday at the age of 80. The funeral service will be 11:00 Friday at C.Z. Boyer Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington with burial in Parkview Cemetery. Visitation for Joanne Johnson will be 10 to 11 Friday at...
Captain Wendel & Captain Pruneau excited for upcoming Jeffco Shop with a Cop event
(Jefferson County) The Jeffco Shop with a Cop dates are set and first responders are ready for what should be a fun filled day Christmas shopping with a number of area children. Festus Police Captain Doug Wendel says they will be shopping with 500 kids in which each child is...
Coverage Of The Fredericktown Girls Tournament On J98 On Thursday
(Fredericktown) We bring you coverage of the Fredericktown girls Invitational Thursday evening on J-98. It’s a round robin format and tonight Perryville plays Central and Potosi goes against Fredericktown. All four teams had a winning record last year. Central and Perryville start the action. The Lady Rebels come off...
Big Crowd For Farmington Food Pantry Ribbon Cutting
(Farmington) There was a big crowd on hand Tuesday for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Farmington Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry and Thrift Store. Greg Robinson is the pastor at the First Baptist Church of Farmington and the president of the Ministerial Alliance board of directors. He says it’s a miracle that they can now call the former Family Fun Center home.
James Michael Fiedler — Service 12/3/22 Noon
James Michael Fiedler of Festus passed away Monday (11/28) at the age of 45. The visitation for James Fiedler will be Saturday (12/3) morning from 10 until the time of the funeral service at Noon at the Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto.
Kevin Dement – Service 12/2/22 3 p.m.
Kevin Dement of Farmington died Thursday at the age of 57. His funeral service will be Friday at 3 o’clock at the First Free Will Baptist Church in Farmington. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation is Friday at 11:30 at the church. Arrangements are through Cozean Funeral...
Mary Lou Vineyard — Funeral Mass 12/2/22 10 A.M.
Mary Lou Vineyard of Festus passed away Monday (11/28), she was 83 years old. The funeral mass will be Friday (12/2) morning at 10 at Our Lady Church in Festus. Burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crystal City. The visitation for Mary Lou Vineyard will be Thursday (12/1) evening...
Travis James Boettcher – Visitation 12/5/22 At 4 P.M.
Travis James Boettcher of Perryville died Tuesday at the age of 25. Visitation is Monday evening, December 5th from 4 until 8 at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
Juanita Siliven – Service 2:30 12/2/22
Juanita Siliven of Fredericktown died Monday at the age of 81. The funeral service will be 2:30 Friday at Follis and Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown with burial in Marcus Memorial Park. Visitation for Juanita Siliven will be 11 to 2:30 Friday at the funeral home.
Albert Lloyd “Butch” Halter – Service 12/1/22 At 1 P.M.
Albert Lloyd “Butch” Halter of Pevely died Tuesday at the age of 77. The funeral service is tomorrow (Thursday) at 1 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Albert “Butch” Halter is tomorrow (Thursday) at noon.
