Barricaded person situation in Henderson County ‘resolved’
UPDATE: The situation has been resolved as of 2:36 p.m., according to city officials. GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Law enforcement are attempting to negotiate with a barricaded subject in Gun Barrel City Wednesday morning. Gun Barrel City Police were dispatched to the area of Boshart Way after gunshots were heard. While in the […]
Man Arrested In Rusk County, TX After Attempting To Steal Car
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office Shared Details About This Crime On Their Facebook Page. Two East Texas police departments were summoned to a gas station after a man who caught someone attempting to steal his car was shot and the suspect took off afterwards. The Incident Happened On Monday (Nov....
KLTV
Bullard man pleads guilty to concealing murdered woman’s body
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Bullard man pleaded guilty to a Smith County judge for his actions related to the 2018 murder of Rachel Lynn Jackson. In Judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s court on Wednesday, Charles Lennon II plead guilty to a felony charge of tampering with a human corpse in exchange for a 16-year prison sentence. Before the deal was struck, Lennon was facing a maximum sentence of 20 years after he was accused of attempting to conceal the body of Jackson. Lennon’s son, Charles Lennon III plead guilty in 2019 to murdering Jackson. He was sentenced to life in prison.
inforney.com
Police: Armed man killed by off-duty officer at East Texas medical facility
An off-duty Kilgore Police Department officer shot and killed a man late Sunday night at Hospitality Health ER in Longview. According to the Kilgore Police Department, the officer was working in an off-duty security role at the facility at 3111 McCann Road. The KPD said as he was patrolling the parking lot, he was confronted by a man who pulled a gun and threatened him.
DPS identifies man killed at Longview ER after allegedly pulling gun on off-duty police officer
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man was killed Sunday night after he allegedly pulled a pistol on an off-duty Kilgore police officer and threatened him with it. The man was identified as Calvin L. Brown Jr, 61, from Longview. According to Kilgore Police, the officer who was working an off-duty security job for Hospitality ER […]
KTRE
Nacogdoches County robbery suspect accused in Flint incident
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Rusk man accused of robbing someone in Nacogdoches County is now accused of also robbing a man outside a Dollar General store in Flint. According to an arrest affidavit from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Kadarius Martez Neal, 27, is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint outside the Dollar General in the 20000 block of State Highway 155 on at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. The affidavit states that the victim told investigators he was attempting to get into his vehicle outside the store when a black male placed a silver-colored pistol into his side and demanded his wallet. The victim said the suspect then left the scene in a four-door silver car while wearing a black hoodie and mask. The incident took place four days before the Nacogdoches County robbery, also outside a Dollar General, in which Neal is also accused.
KLTV
Report: Frankston woman killed when driver pulls in front of vehicle
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Frankston woman died following a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 175 in Anderson County Tuesday night. Devany Betancourt, 18, died at the scene, located on U.S. 175 at the intersection of County Road 3051, which is less than a mile east of Frankston. According to...
East Texas teenager dies after 2-vehicle crash in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A teenager was killed after a two-vehicle crash in Anderson County on Tuesday. The wreck happened on US 175 east of Frankston at about 10:11 p.m. A 2010 Ford Fusion was heading eastbound on US Highway 175, and the driver tried to turn left on ACR 3051, said DPS. Authorities […]
KWTX
Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting outside East Texas ER
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal shooting involving an off-duty Kilgore Police officer who was working security at a Longview emergency medical facility. Around 9 p.m. Sunday, the officer was checking vehicles in the parking lot of Hospitality Health ER on McCann Road as part...
YAHOO!
Chandler police identify man who died in officer-involved shooting
Authorities have identified 30-year-old Cody Allan Smestad as the suspect who died from an officer-involved shooting in Chandler on Nov. 23. According to Chandler police, Smestad was armed and disobeyed officer's commands at a home in the 2900 block of East Folley Place. Police said a person, who wasn't home,...
inforney.com
Tyler police: Signals have been restored after brief outage
As of 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, many intersection lights in the south and east of Tyler were out, according to Tyler police. The lights have since been restored. This includes S. Broadway/Loop 323 down to Shiloh Rd and east. Troup/Loop 323, University Blvd/Loop 323, Old Henderson/Loop 323 and multiple other, smaller intersection lights are out.
East Texas man dead after striking tree in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 47-year-old man is dead after a Wednesday morning crash on FM 514 near Yantis. According to DPS, Darryl Johnson, of Yantis, was driving his 2006 Honda Pilot westbound on the roadway in the rain when his car “failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway to […]
Officials search for missing Rusk County teen
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday. Autumn Theiss has blonde hair and blue eyes. She weighs 120 pounds and she is 5'3". She told her mom that she was on her way home but she never arrived, according to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.
Winona man arrested, accused of stealing over $85,000 from job using fake businesses
FLINT, Texas (KETK) – A Winona man was arrested in early November and is accused of creating multiple fake businesses in order to steal money from the company he was working for. According to a warrant, Andrew Boaz, 35, is accused of stealing a total of $85,979.29 from Nautical Mile Marine, a boat dealership where […]
KLTV
Affidavit: Suspect in East Texas pursuit transporting more than 30 pounds of marijuana, large amount of cash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An arrest affidavit has revealed the amount of marijuana allegedly found in a trailer that was reported stolen following a high-speed chase through two East Texas counties. Rick Dixon, 61, of North Fork, California, is accused of leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase beginning...
scttx.com
SL 500, SH7 East Scene of Two-Vehicle Crash
November 29, 2022 - The intersection of State Highway 7 (SH7) East and SL 500 was the scene of a two-vehicle crash November 23, 2022. According to Center Police Officer Jerry Payne, at 6:34pm a white 2023 Kia K5 driven by Jayden Lotz, 18, with a 17-year-old female passenger was traveling south on SL 500 when he pulled into the right turning lane alongside an 18-wheeler which was stopped at the intersection with SH 7.
Murder suspect from Minnesota arrested in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A woman wanted on a murder charge out of Minnesota was arrested in Longview Monday. Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, was booked into the Gregg County Jail on a warrant for second degree murder Monday after the Longview Police Department received a tip from the Gregg County Crimestoppers Network, police said.
Henderson County boy dies in carbon monoxide filled home, 3 others in the hospital
A Henderson County boy is dead and two younger children are in a Fort Worth hospital after they were found unconscious at a Gun Barrel City home filled with carbon monoxide.
Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected in 6-year-old boy's death
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — Authorities are investigating a possible carbon monoxide poisoning after a 6-year-old boy died November 26. "This is a tragic situation that we're just trying to get to the bottom of," said Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse. Hillhouse said Gun Barrel City police and firefighters...
Power restored in Smith County after outages Wednesday morning
UPDATE: Power has been restored to the affected area. SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – More than 2,000 East Texans are without power on Wednesday morning in Smith County as of 9 a.m. According to ONCOR, 2,266 customers are affected by the outage near east Grande Boulevard and Rhones Quarter Road. Power is expected to be […]
