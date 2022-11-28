ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, TX

Related
KLTV

Bullard man pleads guilty to concealing murdered woman’s body

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Bullard man pleaded guilty to a Smith County judge for his actions related to the 2018 murder of Rachel Lynn Jackson. In Judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s court on Wednesday, Charles Lennon II plead guilty to a felony charge of tampering with a human corpse in exchange for a 16-year prison sentence. Before the deal was struck, Lennon was facing a maximum sentence of 20 years after he was accused of attempting to conceal the body of Jackson. Lennon’s son, Charles Lennon III plead guilty in 2019 to murdering Jackson. He was sentenced to life in prison.
BULLARD, TX
inforney.com

Police: Armed man killed by off-duty officer at East Texas medical facility

An off-duty Kilgore Police Department officer shot and killed a man late Sunday night at Hospitality Health ER in Longview. According to the Kilgore Police Department, the officer was working in an off-duty security role at the facility at 3111 McCann Road. The KPD said as he was patrolling the parking lot, he was confronted by a man who pulled a gun and threatened him.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches County robbery suspect accused in Flint incident

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Rusk man accused of robbing someone in Nacogdoches County is now accused of also robbing a man outside a Dollar General store in Flint. According to an arrest affidavit from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Kadarius Martez Neal, 27, is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint outside the Dollar General in the 20000 block of State Highway 155 on at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. The affidavit states that the victim told investigators he was attempting to get into his vehicle outside the store when a black male placed a silver-colored pistol into his side and demanded his wallet. The victim said the suspect then left the scene in a four-door silver car while wearing a black hoodie and mask. The incident took place four days before the Nacogdoches County robbery, also outside a Dollar General, in which Neal is also accused.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Report: Frankston woman killed when driver pulls in front of vehicle

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Frankston woman died following a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 175 in Anderson County Tuesday night. Devany Betancourt, 18, died at the scene, located on U.S. 175 at the intersection of County Road 3051, which is less than a mile east of Frankston. According to...
FRANKSTON, TX
YAHOO!

Chandler police identify man who died in officer-involved shooting

Authorities have identified 30-year-old Cody Allan Smestad as the suspect who died from an officer-involved shooting in Chandler on Nov. 23. According to Chandler police, Smestad was armed and disobeyed officer's commands at a home in the 2900 block of East Folley Place. Police said a person, who wasn't home,...
CHANDLER, TX
inforney.com

Tyler police: Signals have been restored after brief outage

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, many intersection lights in the south and east of Tyler were out, according to Tyler police. The lights have since been restored. This includes S. Broadway/Loop 323 down to Shiloh Rd and east. Troup/Loop 323, University Blvd/Loop 323, Old Henderson/Loop 323 and multiple other, smaller intersection lights are out.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Officials search for missing Rusk County teen

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday. Autumn Theiss has blonde hair and blue eyes. She weighs 120 pounds and she is 5'3". She told her mom that she was on her way home but she never arrived, according to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

SL 500, SH7 East Scene of Two-Vehicle Crash

November 29, 2022 - The intersection of State Highway 7 (SH7) East and SL 500 was the scene of a two-vehicle crash November 23, 2022. According to Center Police Officer Jerry Payne, at 6:34pm a white 2023 Kia K5 driven by Jayden Lotz, 18, with a 17-year-old female passenger was traveling south on SL 500 when he pulled into the right turning lane alongside an 18-wheeler which was stopped at the intersection with SH 7.
CENTER, TX
CBS19

Murder suspect from Minnesota arrested in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — A woman wanted on a murder charge out of Minnesota was arrested in Longview Monday. Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, was booked into the Gregg County Jail on a warrant for second degree murder Monday after the Longview Police Department received a tip from the Gregg County Crimestoppers Network, police said.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected in 6-year-old boy's death

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — Authorities are investigating a possible carbon monoxide poisoning after a 6-year-old boy died November 26. "This is a tragic situation that we're just trying to get to the bottom of," said Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse. Hillhouse said Gun Barrel City police and firefighters...
GUN BARREL CITY, TX

