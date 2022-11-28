Read full article on original website
How Does ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ End? Will the TV Series Follow the Book?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Fleishman Is in Trouble. Anyone who read Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s book Fleishman Is in Trouble, and plenty of folks who didn’t, are dying to know how the FX TV series, streaming on Hulu, will end. Article continues below advertisement. The show, which...
'Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3' Introduces Us to the Most Unhinged MCU Villain Yet
Every Marvel Cinematic Universe film needs its heroes… and villains. The next film on the docket is finally Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, which is coming to fruition over five years after the last solo Guardians outing. And, the team's newest villain may be one of the most dangerous yet. The trailer shows us Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, who we can only assume is the big bad villain.
The Series Premiere of 'Willow' Reveals [SPOILER] Is Actually Elora Danan
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the series premiere of Willow. After decades worth of anticipation, fans are finally returning to the mythical world of Ron Howard's 1988 film Willow. From the minds at Lucasfilm and Disney Plus, the sequel series of the same name follows the eponymous dwarf...
Fan Reaction to CGI in the New 'Indiana Jones' Is Divisive, to Say the Least
Whether people like it or not, moviegoers now live in an age where nostalgia and established franchises rule the box office. It's easier for folks to get excited about a sequel or the return of a classic character than it is for a new name to try and stake its claim on an opening weekend. And even then, nostalgic remakes or sequels tend to skirt the line between love letters to a franchise or shameless cash grabs capitalizing on a brand. Fans will typically be divided over a new nostalgic film.
Firefly Lane Season 2 Released Yesterday, Will There Be a Season 3?
Katherine Heigl and Kate Mularkey's drama and romance Netflix series, Firefly Lane, has an interesting story structure and a plotline that covers about thirty years. It juxtaposes glimpses of present events with flashbacks that explore different characters' perspectives, leaving us to wonder why Kate is so cold to Tully in the present, when, in the past, they were inseparable ever since Kate was there for Tully after she was assaulted at a party. With so much to explore, will there be a Firefly Lane season 3?
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
'GMA' Anchor T.J. Holmes Said He Gave His Wife "Plenty of Reasons" to Leave Him
On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, several photos surfaced online of Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on what appeared to be a romantic getaway. The two journalists, who are both married to other people, were spotted holding hands and cozying up at a bar in upstate New York. They shut down their Instagram accounts just hours after their alleged affair was made public.
'Flip or Flop' Star Christina Haack Is Moving on Professionally and Romantically
Since 2013, we’ve gotten to know Flip or Flop famed real estate couple Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa as they’ve flipped (or flopped) houses that seemed like lost causes. Over the HGTV series’s 10 seasons, their chemistry and real estate savvy captured the eyes of the home renovation genre-loving nation. But when Christina and Tarek divorced, drama ensued throughout both their lives.
‘GMA’ Hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Shock Fans With Evidence of a Romantic Relationship
Legions of Good Morning America fans woke up on the last day of November 2022 to the jaw-dropping news that co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach may be more than just colleagues. The camera-ready duo is reportedly in a romantic relationship, which is all swell and dandy — except that both T.J. and Amy were married to other people when their relationship went from professional to personal, according to some sources.
'Fleishman Is in Trouble' Is Set in the Big Apple — Was It Filmed There?
If you're a bubbly newlywed, floating on Cloud 9 subsequent to exchanging intimate vows at the altar, we don't recommend watching FX on Hulu's cynical comedy series Fleishman Is in Trouble. Any glimmer of hope you have for a long, healthy, fulfilling marriage will likely fade within minutes. Everyone else, however, should absolutely give the poignant, existentially painful mini saga a watch.
'GMA' Anchor Amy Robach Has Been Navigating a Blended Family With Andrew Shue
Recently, Good Morning America host Amy Robach's family life has come under scrutiny following rumors of an affair between her and co-host T.J. Holmes. Amy has been married to Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue since 2010, and their blended family has allowed Amy to perfect her work-life balance. Article continues...
Why Did Jonah Hill Change His Name? He Sort of Did and Sort of Didn't — Here's the Scoop
Actor Jonah Hill got his acting start in bit parts in films such as The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Knocked Up. These roles soon catapulted him to superstardom — but all along, the star was using his stage name. Yes, that's correct: Jonah Hill is not really named Jonah Hill. It turns out that the Don't Look Up star has been using a stage name that omitted his last name.
Billy Ray Cyrus and Dolly Parton Have Been as Close as Kin for Decades
When you think of country music, there really isn't a bigger living star out there than Dolly Parton. Even beyond the genre that made her famous, Dolly is a bonafide American icon whose name will endure for generations thanks to her unending contributions to both music and society. Article continues...
We’re Reaching the End of ‘Firefly Lane,’ Netflix Viewers — Why Is It Ending?
If you positively have to know why Firefly Lane is ending, you’ve likely heard that the Netflix drama’s second season — the first part of which started streaming on Friday, December 2 — will be its last. Article continues below advertisement. “What could possibly have ended...
Couple Discovers “Secret” Livestream on Hotel TV That’s Seriously Creeping TikTok Out
In a TikTok that looks like a scene from a scary movie or a strange psychological thriller, a user on the platform by the name of Darby (@darbyjjones) went viral for uploading a horrifying clip. In the video, she shows how an image of what appears to be a live...
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Officially Introduces Rocket's One True Love
"It's time to face the music." On Dec. 1, 2022, Marvel Studios debuted the first official trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and boy, are we not ready to say goodbye to our favorite intergalactic bunch of a-holes. The footage showcases the end of an era, teasing the typical MCU action sequences and hinting at several heartbreaking moments that will leave audiences sobbing in their seats.
'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' May Be the Final Ride for Chris Pratt and Team
A decade ago, the idea of a Guardians of the Galaxy movie seemed ridiculous, even within Marvel. Now, two movies and several Avengers installments later, the Guardians of the Galaxy are back, and a new trailer is getting fans excited for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The movie is set to hit theaters in May 2023. Many fans are wondering if there will be any more movies after that one is released.
Twitter Sleuths Figured out if the Last ‘Flip or Flop’ House Sold After the Finale
After 11 seasons and hundreds of renovations, Flip or Flop officially ended on HGTV. The series launched famous exes Christina Haack, and Tarek El Moussa’s careers as fans followed their journey from an average married couple and creative partners to their high-profile 2018 divorce. Despite their split, they decided to send the show off just how they started it: together.
Get to Know Netflix's 'My Unorthodox Life' Star Robert Brotherton
Fans of My Unorthodox Life have really come to take a liking to Robert Brotherton, one of star Julia Hartt’s besties who has appeared on the Netflix reality series. Want to know more about Robert from My Unorthodox Life? Find out Robert Brotherton’s net worth and more about the Hartt Sphere here!
