Cyber Monday Could Break Sales Records

"By Dave CollinsA federal appeals court has reinstated a lawsuit brought by a former University of Connecticut women’s soccer player who lost her scholarship after she gave the middle finger to a television camera as the Huskies celebrated winning a conference championship.The former student athlete, Noriana Radwan, presented sufficient evidence to go to trial on her claim to have been subjected to harsher punishment than male athletes who violated conduct rules, said a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.The ruling overturns part of a 2020 decision by a lower court judge who tossed Radwan's suit after...
"Shoppers clicked the buy button with abandon on Cyber Monday, racking up $11.3 billion in online sales, according to Adobe Analytics. That represents a 5.8 percent year-over-year gain from 2021 and makes November 22, 2022, the biggest online shopping day of all time. Toy sales led the charge, with receipts coming in 684 percent above an average day in October. Sporting goods, appliances, books, and jewelry also performed well. Electronics saw the second-most sales behind toys — despite falling consumer demand throughout the year and predictions that sales would continue to fall through the holiday season. Adobe Analytics explained that heavy discounting helped...
"The Supreme Court will hear arguments next month on the Biden administration's bid to reinstate a student loan debt plan that remains blocked for now. Will Sealy, co-founder and CEO of Summer, a student borrower platform, joined Cheddar News to discuss the latest on the forgiveness program."
The logo of Tesla model 3 is seen at the Auto show on Oct. 3, 2018, in Paris. Tesla delivered its first electric semis to PepsiCo Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, more than three years after Elon Musk said the company would start making the trucks. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File) Tesla...
Philip Shoemaker, the executive director of Identity.com, joined Cheddar News to discuss the saga between Elon Musk and Apple regarding content moderation and Twitter's place on the Apple app store. "The simplest thing for Elon to do is bring a moderation team back on, make sure that content is being actively moderated, and prove that to Apple," he said.
ONLINE SALES SOAR A lot happened this week, so let's start at the beginning. Cyber Monday was a big success for online retailers, who racked up $11.3 billion in sales, according to Adobe Analytics. That is a 5.8 percent...
"The U.S. is playing Iran at the World Cup for the first time in 24 years. The face-off comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions between the two countries, as U.S. leaders publicly support the wave of anti-government protests currently rocking Islamic Republic. The nations' teams played once before on the World Cup stage in 1998, and Iran won the match 2-1. The defeat was a low point for the U.S. men's national team, and a moment of celebration for Iranians. However, that match came during a time of liberal reform for Iran, when then-president Mohammad Khatami was looking to improve relations with the West. Indeed,...
If you're a fashionista on TikTok, then you probably know Carla Rockmore. The content creator and stylist joins Trending to talk all about her TikTok success, her style, and her upcoming jewelry collection.
"Willow - Disney+Picked by Digital Editor Mike NamBefore Tolkien's classic The Lord of the Rings was adapted into a big-budget, live-action blockbuster trilogy, George Lucas and Ron Howard teamed up to bring an original high-fantasy creation to the silver screen in 1988 and despite the technical limitations of its time, Willow was a hit. Now, as '80s nostalgia continues to relentlessly overtake modern content, Warwick Davis returns as the titular wizard charged with a new quest to help a group of young adventurers save the world. The first two episodes just dropped on Disney+ and is so far a pretty...
"The U.S. economy added 127,000 new jobs in November, according to the latest numbers from payroll processing firm ADP. This marks a rapid slow down in hiring from October, when employers added 239,000 positions. It's also well below the Dow Jones estimate of 190,000 new jobs. What's behind this long-awaited (and long-feared for many) slackening in the labor market? ADP blames the Federal Reserve's recent rate hikes. "Turning points can be hard to capture in the labor market, but our data suggest that Federal Reserve tightening is having an impact on job creation and pay gains," said Nela Richardson, chief economist at...
"Neale Godfrey, financial expert and a New York Times #1 best-selling author, joined Cheddar News to discuss how to keep costs down this holiday season. “Now there are some things we can do if you are worried about this and if you're really kind of walking the walk of cutting back budget, make a list, check it twice, just like you do with Santa Claus, and shop early.”"
"Airbnb said it will now allow tenants of participating buildings to host their apartments on the platform. Jesse Stein, head of real estate at Airbnb, joined Cheddar News to discuss the new program and what it means for the company."
"By Stan Choe and Alex VeigaWorries about inflation weighed on Wall Street, leaving major indexes mixed after another bumpy day of trading. The S&P 500 ended down 0.1% and the Nasdaq lost 0.2% after being down even more earlier in the day. The Dow ended slightly higher. A government report showing that wages rose last month spooked investors since it could mean the Federal Reserve will be less able to ease up on its fight against inflation. The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for future Fed action, rose following the release of the report, which...
