ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDRV

Jackson County Library System extends some hours starting tomorrow

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Some local libraries are changing open hours this winter, and they're doing it by the book. Jackson County Library Services (JCLS) is staying open for more hour, and its first phase of expanded hours at Medford and Ashland library branches starts tomorrow, December 1. JCLS says today...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Over 500 without power due to downed powerline

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire (RMF) is at the scene of downed powerlines on New Hope Road at E and W Intervale Road. Pacific Power reports over 500 customers are currently without power in the Grants Pass area near the downed powerline. RMF says Pacific Power crew members are en route to the downed line.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

Winter safety tips with Jackson County Search and Rescue

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – From hikers to hunters, Jackson County Search and Rescue is urging Oregonians to practice winter safety once the snow falls. If you’re making a trip up to the mountains or into the woods, SAR says it’s vital that you let someone else know exactly when and where you’re going, as well as what time you plan on coming home.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 11/30 – Local Warming Shelters Need Volunteers, Medford Police Investigate Discharge of a Firearm at Tinseltown

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Local Warming Shelters are extending days of operation due to colder weather on the way this week. For these shelters to stay open they’re asking for volunteers.
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY STARTS WEDNESDAY EVENING ABOVE 1,500 FEET

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10:00 p.m. Wednesday through 10:00 a.m. Thursday for much of southern Oregon above 1,500 feet. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said total snow accumulations will range from a trace to 2 inches, but up to 4 inches above 2,500 feet. The...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Medford man died in I-5 pedestrian-auto collision near Barnett Road

MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Medford man is dead today as a pedestrian hit by a truck along Interstate 5 in Medford. Oregon State Police (OSP) report today that 39-year-old Gabriel Escobar died last night after 7pm near mile post 27 in South Medford. That location is near the I-5 interchange...
MEDFORD, OR
Klamath Alerts

KLAMATH COUNTY COMPANY EARNS AWARD OF MERIT FOR FIRE PREVENTION LOGGING AND BRUSH CLEARANCE FROM OREGON DEPARTMENT OF FORESTRY

CHILOQUIN, Ore. – Chiloquin Lawn Care based in Klamath County earned an Award of Merit last month from one of three regional advisory committees to the Oregon Board of Forestry. The same committee awarded the Operator of the Year title for Eastern Oregon to La Grande-based forest consultant Chuck Sarrett of Full Circle Consulting. F and B Logging was named Operator of the Year for Northwest Oregon and R and R King Logging secured the Southwest Oregon Operator of the Year honors.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

HIGH WIND WARNING FOR COASTAL AREAS

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the south-central Oregon coast including Reedsport, and the Curry County coast through 1:00 p.m. Wednesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said south winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour are expected at the coastal headlands and exposed locations along Highway 101.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
EAGLE POINT, OR
Klamath Falls News

Winter weather returns Sunday night

MEDFORD, Ore. - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued From 4:00 PM Sunday to 4:00 PM PST Monday for the Eastern Douglas County Foothills above 2500 feet, South Central Oregon Cascades, and Southern Oregon Cascades from Howard Prairie Lake north. The Siskiyous are not included in this Advisory. Oregon...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Klamath Falls News

Winter Storm Watch issued; up to 20 inches of mountain snow expected

MEDFORD, Ore. - There is potential for significant snowfall midweek on Wednesday night and Thursday. The heaviest snow is expected to be across the Coast Range and across Siskiyou County. Heavy snow accumulation could result in widespread travel disruptions. This includes passes along I-5, US97, Oregon highways 62, 138, 140,...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Oregon man hit, killed in I-5 collision in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - An Oregon man who stopped his vehicle in the east shoulder of Interstate 5 in Red Bluff early Monday morning died after he was hit by a vehicle, according to the CHP. Officers said 34-year-old Zachary Mitchell of Medford, Oregon, pulled his vehicle over to the...
RED BLUFF, CA
itinyhouses.com

26′ Arctic Fox is a Fine Tiny Home That’s Designed to Last

There are many factors that make a tiny house worth the buy- the design, the price tag, the space and the overall layout. But most importantly, it is about choosing a fine tiny home that will last you years, and can function to its best in almost any environment or situation. And if that’s what you were looking for, you might want to take a look at this 26’ Arctic Fox.
ASHLAND, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/28 – Cases Of Respiratory Viruses Increasing In Southern Oregon, Central Point Police Dept. Announces New Police Chief

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED: 9:28 PM NOV. 27, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

HIGH WIND WATCH FOR COASTAL DOUGLAS COUNTY, SOUTH CENTRAL AND CURRY COUNTY COAST

A High Wind Watch is in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning for coastal Douglas County, the south-central Oregon coast and the Curry County coast. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said south winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour are possible at the coastal headlands and exposed locations along Highway 101.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Klamath Falls News

Santa Claus is coming to town

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Now that Thanksgiving is over it is now time to kick the holiday season into full swing with the 38th annual Klamath Snowflake Festival. Since 1984, the Klamath Snowflake Festival has ushered in the Christmas season with two weeks of events. Events that unite and entertain the community.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
kptv.com

Shoplifter hit by truck while running

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died Tuesday evening after being hit by a truck on Interstate 5, according to Oregon State Police. The man, identified as 39-year-old Gabriel Escobar was allegedly running on foot after shoplifting for a nearby Fred Meyer. Escober tried to cross the highway when he was hit by the truck.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
Klamath Falls News

Two men arrested for robbery spree in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On November 29, 2022, detectives from the Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD), with assistance from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), identified and arrested two people in connection to several robberies that occurred in Klamath Falls. Samuel J. McConathy (27) and Geoffrey W. McKay (25)...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy