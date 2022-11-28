Read full article on original website
Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach She Truly Loves
Erin Andrews has covered a lot of NFL head coaches over the course of her career. Of course, some are better than others, both in the coaching department and in the just being a good human being department. Few are as good as Brian Daboll. The FOX NFL sideline reporter...
Matt LaFleur Announces Packers' Decision On Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers couldn't finish Sunday night's game against the Eagles after sustaining a rib injury severe enough to have him questioning if he'd punctured a lung. But according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers should be a go for Green Bay's upcoming rivalry matchup with the Bears if everything checks out.
Aaron Rodgers gives frightening update on his rib injury
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers gave an update on his rib injury after losing to the Eagles, and it didn’t sound promising. Aaron Rodgers does plan to play through pain, thus forcing back quarterback Jordan Love, a former first-round pick, back to the bench despite a good showing when called upon on Sunday night.
NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day
On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback
When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
What uniforms the Bills, Patriots will wear in Week 13
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will wear during their Week 13 matchup at Gillette Stadium:
NFL World Reacts To What James Brown Said On Air
You know things are going poorly for you when veteran broadcaster James Brown is making jokes at your expense. The veteran CBS announcer made a joke about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday. "Broncos Nation, let's ride!" Brown said. "Right to another L." Cold blooded, JB. The NFL World...
hotnewhiphop.com
Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update
Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
Browns Releasing Quarterback After Deshaun Watson's Return
With Deshaun Watson being activated this week, the Cleveland Browns need to make room on their active roster for him. That roster spot being opened up will come at the expense of a quarterback. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Browns are releasing backup quarterback Josh Dobbs. The former...
What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots
ORCHARD PARK - How do you top perfection? The simple answer is that you can’t because, after all, perfect is perfect. So no, don’t expect the Buffalo Bills to be perfect on offense Thursday night when they travel to New England to take on the Patriots in the first of three consecutive games against AFC East opponents which, in all likelihood, will determine whether the Bills can win their third straight division title.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
NFL Odds: Bills vs. Patriots prediction, odds and pick – 12/1/2022
The Buffalo Bills will head to Gillette Stadium to take on the New England Patriots in a Thursday night showdown. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bills-Patriots prediction and pick. The Bills edged the Detroit Lions 28-25 in a Thanksgiving thriller where Josh Allen drove...
Giants draft bust injured again, misses another game
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Kadarius Toney is hurt. The Giants draft bust, who spent much of his time in New York on the sideline, is dealing with another injury. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The wide receiver didn’t play in the Kansas City...
Tom Brady Back To Patriots? NFL Insider Confidently Floats Theory
Grab a coffee, clear your morning schedule and get comfortable, Patriots fans, because you’re about to start your day with speculation about Tom Brady possibly returning to New England. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, among the NFL insiders with the deepest ties to the Patriots, published a story Wednesday morning...
Mystery illness in Bills locker room could affect Thursday's game vs. Patriots
The Buffalo Bills may not be at full strength for Thursday night’s game against the New England Patriots, as they have been dealing with an illness that has knocked several players out of practice this week.
7 Buffalo Bills miss practice as illness runs through locker room ahead of Patriots game
FOXBOROUGH — Ahead of a Thursday night date in New England, the Buffalo Bills have an illness running through their locker room. Five Bills missed practice because they were sick on Monday: S Damar Hamlin, CB Dane Jackson, S Jaquan Johnson, TE Quintin Morris, and WR Khalil Shakir. Two other key players were absent with injuries: T Dion Dawkins (ankle) and LB Von Miller (knee). One of the league’s premier pass rushers, Miller has already been ruled out for Thursday night after hurting his knee on Thanksgiving.
John Harbaugh begs Lamar Jackson, Ravens to stay off social media
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been the center of controversy online, and coach John Harbaugh is pleading for him to stay off social media. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is drawing attention to himself online for all the wrong reasons as he created a controversial response to a fan on Twitter.
Yardbarker
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson facing backlash over tweet
The Twitter user suggested the Ravens should change up their quarterback situation and move Jackson on, with the former first round pick struggling to guide his side to a win over one of the lesser sides in the league. In response to the tweet, Jackson replied: “Boy STFU, y’all be...
As Patriots rumors heat up, Bill Belichick says he hasn’t talked to Bill O’Brien
Is Bill O’Brien the man to save the Patriots offense?. It appears that the former Patriots offensive coordinator is looking to get back into the NFL. This past weekend, The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz reported that O’Brien “is considering NFL options” after talking to Georgia Tech about becoming their head coach.
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Among 14(!) Bills On Injury Report vs. Patriots
BUFFALO BILLS (8-3) DID NOT PARTICIPATE. Quarterback Josh Allen (elbow), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), and defensive ends Greg Rousseau (ankle) and A.J. Epenesa (ankle) were among Buffalo’s list of seven full participants on Monday. Their unlimited involvement in the day’s session all but guaranteed their availability for Buffalo’s upcoming matchup with New England.
