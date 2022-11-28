Read full article on original website
Related
'Festival of Trees' returns with no restrictions for first time since 2019
In recent years, Intermountain provided iterations of the long-standing event, where the public could still be involved, but this year has the potential to be record-breaking.
discoveringmontana.com
The 10 Best Hotels in Butte, Montana
Butte is ripe with activities and lined with boutique shops and quaint Irish pubs. Known as “The richest hill on earth,” Butte is a tourist hotspot, that offers plenty of museums, recreation, and food. Whether you’re flying in for the epic St. Patrick’s Day festival or road-tripping your...
Butte's homeless at risk in extreme cold weather
Butte police awaiting the results of an autopsy on the 36-year-old homeless man who was found dead in a culvert on Nov. 26.
Iconic LaHood Park Steakhouse readies to reopen after devastating fire
CARDWELL — LaHood Park Steakhouse, an iconic restaurant in business here for decades, is making a comeback after a fire destroyed the building last year. “I took a couple of months to think about it, and I decided to rebuild it from the ground up because it is more than just a place to eat,” said owner, “swamper” and bartender Phil Lalich. “It’s a rural community, and this is a place for ranchers, farmers and friends to meet.”
discoveringmontana.com
The 23 Best Things to Do in Butte, Montana
People visit Butte for a variety of reasons, whether it is to take in the rich history of the town or the picturesque landscape that surrounds it. As the fifth-largest city in Montana, visitors can be ensured there will be no shortage of things to do in Butte, MT. Whether...
discoveringmontana.com
22 Things To Do in Anaconda, Montana
Anaconda, Montana is one of the most historically significant towns in Central Montana, being once home to the state’s largest copper smelter. Besides its historical significance, the town offers up plenty of outdoor activities. Whether you are coming to take in one of the many great tours or the...
MCPS Invites Public’s Help in Choosing a New Superintendent
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After Dr. Rob Watson resigned to take another education position in Helena last June, Russ Lodge stepped in as interim superintendent, and now the public is invited to take part in choosing a permanent replacement. MCPS Hires a Consultant Firm for the Search. KGVO News...
mtpr.org
Visitation suspended at Montana State Prison due to staffing shortages
In-person visitation remains on pause at the Montana State Prison at Deer Lodge. Prison officials implemented the suspension late last month, with limited exceptions over the holidays. In making their announcement last month, Montana Corrections officials chalked up the suspension of in-person visitation at the state prison to higher-than-normal staffing...
NBCMontana
Butte arson suspect appears in court
BUTTE, Mont. — A suspect in the Oct. 18 fire that heavily damaged a Butte business made her initial appearance in court. Tangee Lynn Jessen, 51, of Butte, pleaded not guilty last week to a felony charge of negligent arson. Jessen is accused of starting a fire outside of...
NBCMontana
Suspect in Deer Lodge fatal hit-and-run to appear in court
BUTTE, Mont. — The suspect in last week’s fatal hit-and-run in Deer Lodge is set to appear in court on Tuesday. Lane Austin Fortner, 26, of Deer Lodge has an initial appearance and arraignment Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Powell County District Court before Judge Ray J. Dayton.
Fairfield Sun Times
Lewis and Clark County sheriff searching for missing 14-year-old boy
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, Mont. - A 14-year-old boy was reported missing after he ran away from his home, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office said on social media Tuesday. LCSO said Kyle Leonard-Province was last seen wearing blue sweater, black and grey baseball hat, cowboy boots and an...
Comments / 0