Helena, MT

discoveringmontana.com

The 10 Best Hotels in Butte, Montana

Butte is ripe with activities and lined with boutique shops and quaint Irish pubs. Known as “The richest hill on earth,” Butte is a tourist hotspot, that offers plenty of museums, recreation, and food. Whether you’re flying in for the epic St. Patrick’s Day festival or road-tripping your...
BUTTE, MT
Montana Free Press

Iconic LaHood Park Steakhouse readies to reopen after devastating fire

CARDWELL — LaHood Park Steakhouse, an iconic restaurant in business here for decades, is making a comeback after a fire destroyed the building last year. “I took a couple of months to think about it, and I decided to rebuild it from the ground up because it is more than just a place to eat,” said owner, “swamper” and bartender Phil Lalich. “It’s a rural community, and this is a place for ranchers, farmers and friends to meet.”
CARDWELL, MT
discoveringmontana.com

The 23 Best Things to Do in Butte, Montana

People visit Butte for a variety of reasons, whether it is to take in the rich history of the town or the picturesque landscape that surrounds it. As the fifth-largest city in Montana, visitors can be ensured there will be no shortage of things to do in Butte, MT. Whether...
BUTTE, MT
discoveringmontana.com

22 Things To Do in Anaconda, Montana

Anaconda, Montana is one of the most historically significant towns in Central Montana, being once home to the state’s largest copper smelter. Besides its historical significance, the town offers up plenty of outdoor activities. Whether you are coming to take in one of the many great tours or the...
ANACONDA, MT
mtpr.org

Visitation suspended at Montana State Prison due to staffing shortages

In-person visitation remains on pause at the Montana State Prison at Deer Lodge. Prison officials implemented the suspension late last month, with limited exceptions over the holidays. In making their announcement last month, Montana Corrections officials chalked up the suspension of in-person visitation at the state prison to higher-than-normal staffing...
DEER LODGE, MT
NBCMontana

Butte arson suspect appears in court

BUTTE, Mont. — A suspect in the Oct. 18 fire that heavily damaged a Butte business made her initial appearance in court. Tangee Lynn Jessen, 51, of Butte, pleaded not guilty last week to a felony charge of negligent arson. Jessen is accused of starting a fire outside of...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Suspect in Deer Lodge fatal hit-and-run to appear in court

BUTTE, Mont. — The suspect in last week’s fatal hit-and-run in Deer Lodge is set to appear in court on Tuesday. Lane Austin Fortner, 26, of Deer Lodge has an initial appearance and arraignment Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Powell County District Court before Judge Ray J. Dayton.
DEER LODGE, MT

