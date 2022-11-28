A question arose when I happened upon a nice little video called "What made you turn on religion?" (or something of the sort) This made me wonder why Christianity is so hated in internet culture. There are definitely a lot of possible answers. There could be the fact that there is just a general trend towards giving up the things of yesteryear and embracing new modern traditions. There could be the fact that the people hating the most popular religion in the world are more vocal about it than people who don't. There could also be the fact that Christianity as a whole is becoming less and less about God and more and more about living the stereotypical archetype of being a Christian.

18 DAYS AGO