There's an old saying at the Masters that "Every putt breaks toward Rae's Creek." Of course, that's preposterous because Augusta National isn't one giant funnel around a (small) body of water, but people still like to say it. Just like they like to talk about how "putting gets more difficult late in the day." In contrast, though, that saying is actually true. And now we have some numbers to back it up.

2 DAYS AGO