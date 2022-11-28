Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Digest
New study uncovers 3-part brain 'secret' that can help you play better golf
Most golfers love a nice, early morning round. Fresh dew on the course, and not another golfer in sight. The only problem with waking up early to play golf is, well, the waking up part. It's hard for most golfers not to feel groggy, especially during those early morning rounds....
Golf Digest
Golfer's solo hole-in-one is made even more painful by this TikTok
I was doing my daily scroll on TikTok when a video came across my For You page. It showed golfer Bobby Moriarty living every golfer’s nightmare—he made a hole-in-one during a solo round of golf. Normally this is akin to the age-old question about the tree in the...
Golf Digest
Lee Trevino: I ‘guarantee’ you’ll fix your slice with one of these six tips
Lee Trevino is a legend of the game in every sense of the word. He's perhaps the most colorful character golf has ever seen. Maybe its best-ever ball-striker, too. And with six majors, he's a top-tier Hall of Famer. The Merry Mex turned 82 years-young this week, and he's still...
Golf Digest
Hall of Famer Nick Faldo: My 'hammer' test will quickly reveal if you have a good golf grip
There are few pros who know more about the golf swing than Nick Faldo. His story has become legendary: A rising young talent whose golf swing kept failing him under pressure, the Englishman paired with David Leadbetter, overhauled his action and returned from a three-year winless streak as one of the most fearsome pressure players in golf.
Golf Digest
Justin Thomas enjoyed this 'fascinating' chart that proves an old PGA Tour putting myth to be very true
There's an old saying at the Masters that "Every putt breaks toward Rae's Creek." Of course, that's preposterous because Augusta National isn't one giant funnel around a (small) body of water, but people still like to say it. Just like they like to talk about how "putting gets more difficult late in the day." In contrast, though, that saying is actually true. And now we have some numbers to back it up.
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods reveals swing advice to Charlie: ‘Don’t copy my swing. Copy Rory’s’
Yes, it’s a bummer Tiger Woods is not competing this week at the Hero World Challenge as we expected. Tiger cited Plantar fasciitis on Monday as holding him out from competing. Still, Tiger’s on-site and has been a bit of a content factory all week long. Each day...
Golf Digest
The ‘important’ key to Phil Mickelson’s signature flop shot, revealed
Phil Mickelson has been hitting his signature flop shots for decades, much to the delight of golf fans. Back in 1999, a then-29 year-old Mickelson dedicated three pages in Golf Digest to explaining exactly how he hits it, complete with an entire sequence of the shot (for those interested, you can read the full article in its original form right here).
Golf Digest
RIP Gaylord Perry, who gave us the most out-of-this-world (literally) sports story of all time
Despite what some of the young whippersnappers around the office might think, I am not old enough to remember watching Gaylor Perry pitch. Actually, they wouldn't think that because they've probably never even heard of Gaylord Perry. The guy pitched until he was 44, but his final season in the majors happened when I was still in diapers. Look it up.
Comments / 0