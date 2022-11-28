ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Trevor Noah points out the hypocrisy of being pro-life and anti-gun-control.

By Parker Molloy
Upworthy
Upworthy
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01DILh_0jQAMatE00

This article originally appeared on 10.06.15


A previous episode of "The Daily Show" addressed two hot-button issues at the same time: abortion and gun control.

It was one of the earliest tests for new host Trevor Noah, and he pretty much knocked this one out of the park. The segment began with a discussion about the pro-life movement's laser focus on making completely legal abortions really, really hard to get.

Noah started with the movement's push to defund Planned Parenthood on what turned out to be deceptive, altered, and debunked videos . And even he had to admit, pro-lifers are pretty great at what they do, given that they were able to get Congress to hold hearings based on ... nothing, really.

Of course, not all people in the pro-life movement are against gun control, and not all people who are against gun control are pro-life, but there is a certain significant — and confusing — overlap on those two issues that is worth investigating.

So Noah turned his attention to the mass shooting in Oregon — the 294th of the year — and how we as a country are once again discussing gun control.

If pro-lifers are so concerned about the preservation of all lives, Noah wonders, then why don't they support common-sense gun control measures?

There's no need for doctored videos. Gun violence statistics exist (and they're terrifying). Imagine if the pro-life movement rallied behind that?

Noah then brilliantly compared reactions from two "pro-life" presidential candidates on the Oregon shooting and on abortion.

First up was Jeb Bush on what happened in Oregon. He urged against reactionary gun legislation. "Stuff happens," he said.

But compare that to his recent comments on abortion — which is, again, totally legal:

Now that's a response fitting for a mass shooting.

Noah looked over to candidate Carly Fiorina for her thoughts on the Oregon shooting. Similar to Bush, Fiorina cautioned against taking any action on gun control until we know more about what happened.

Now compare that to her comments on abortion:

It's not clear whether pro-lifers are waiting for an even 300 mass shootings in 2015 — which, at the pace we're going, should be sometime in the next month or so — before taking action. But in the meantime, it's really hard to see the "pro-life" rhetoric as anything more than hypocrisy.

In closing, Noah posed this to pro-lifers: If you actually care about lives, do something about guns.

Redirect the energy, lobbying, and rhetoric spent on fighting a more than 40-year-old Supreme Court decision toward sensible steps to curb gun violence.

"They just need to have a superhero's dedication to life," Noah says. "Because right now, they're more like comic book collectors: Human life only matters until you take it out of the package, and then there's nothing left."

Watch the complete segment in the video below.

www.youtube.com

Not So Pro-Life After All: The Daily Show

Trevor proposes that anti-abortion advocates like Carly Fiorina and Jeb Bush channel their pro-life rhetoric into another vital issue: gun control.Watch full...



Comments / 132

Hollie Josh Lam
5d ago

That can go both ways....libs screaming save the children for more useless gun laws, yet also screaming "We have the right to kill our own children".... hypocrisy?? YEAH

Reply(10)
33
Garrett Elliott
5d ago

Because "gun control" has proven time again to be a failure for it's intended purpose in addition to being completely unconstitutional.

Reply(18)
16
Stephan Cooper
5d ago

well heres a thought arent democrats for abortion yet they scream think of the children when calling to ban guns whats that called again when u say one thing and do another the fact is owning guns is a right not a privlege to be taken away and for good reason ive never shot a child I guess all the democrats have a want to shoot kids and they feel they cant trust themselves with a gun because they know they will use the gun to kill unarmed innocent ppl and children so they want to ban them to keep them from any guns because they cant control themselves

Reply(1)
14
Related
The Independent

Voices: I used to think Nancy Pelosi was everything wrong with Washington. Wow, was I wrong

Nancy Pelosi has never been particularly popular outside Washington. Like most of Congress, she has low approval ratings and high disapproval ratings. Many conservatives see her as the embodiment of out-of-touch California liberalism that triggers outrage, but liberals see her as part of an old guard that is much less left-wing than they are. Meanwhile, much of America saw her as unwilling to let go of power. I say this because at one time or another, I shared all these views. As a young man inspired by Barack Obama’s soaring rhetoric about bridging larger divides, I found Pelosi’s establishment-style politics...
NEVADA STATE
K97.5

Lindsey Graham Still Thinks Electing Herschel Walker Will Make Children Of Color Want To Be Republicans

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is undoubtedly the most annoying type of racist. One couldn’t even say that he’s out of touch with non-white people in America, because he was never in touch in the first place. He clearly doesn’t know anything about the vast majority of Black people or people of color. He doesn’t know our views. He appears to assume Black people will just follow anyone as long as they’re Black, despite the fact that we persistently prove that notion to be false through our lack of support for Black conservatives. He doesn’t know our needs or the issues we’re most concerned with—but he sure as hell thinks he knows what’s best for us.
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals whether she'd run for US president

Michelle Obama has addressed a question she has repeatedly been asked over the years - whether or not she will run for president.The former first lady has already had experience in the White House, during her husband Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2017.Speaking to Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast, Ms Obama admitted that she “detests” being asked whether she would ever consider running for the top position herself, and gave a straightforward answer.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Salon

"Biden jumps the gun on Christmas": Fox News now complaining White House is "too pro-Christmas"

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Over the years, many critics of Fox News and its sister channel Fox Business have mocked the right-wing cable media outlets for claiming that liberals and progressives are carrying out a "War On Christmas." It's a claim that's difficult to back up, as Christmas music, Christmas celebrations and Christmas decorations become ubiquitous in a long list of major U.S. cities that are overwhelmingly Democratic — from Boston and Philadelphia to Seattle to Chicago. Nonetheless, many Fox News and Fox Business hosts have insisted, year after year, that there is a movement among liberals, progressives and Democrats to attack Christmas.
Upworthy

Upworthy

141K+
Followers
4K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy