Read full article on original website
Related
This Is The Weirdest Home In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most bizarre homes in each state.
The “Mother of Texas” and her place in Texas History
Every born and raised Texan knows that Stephen F. Austin is considered the “Father of Texas” but may not have known about the "Mother of Texas."
Trucker on TikTok Says He Spent a Night in the Most Racist Town in Texas
OPINION: I love being from the South and especially being from the great state of Texas. But I do get a little annoyed when people bring up serious situations like racism, and a lot of people act like it no longer exists. IS RACISM ALIVE AND WELL IN TEXAS? DEPENDS...
Avoid The 10 Most Dangerous Counties To Live In Texas
I love so much about the great state of Texas, from its barbecue to its culture, music, and Southern hospitality. Given how many people have flocked here for a better life in recent years, I know I'm not alone. Ours is a great state in which to live, but there are some places you just want to avoid as much as possible.
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and your favorite comfort food is a nice, juicy burger, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
osoblanco.org
Texas Man Carl Twinly Arrested for Pretending to Be a Cow in A Competition, Details Explained
According to the reports, a person named Carl Twinly from Texas has been arrested for posting a cow picture in the cow competition. Carl Twinkly. This news came that Carl Twinky has come officially in the milking competition, and he has been deemed because he falsified the report as the rules and regulations of the competition. This news was posted in December 2021, and in a short time, this news has been viral on social media, and many people posted many memes and commands. But there is no other official news that has been not posted by authorities and in other online news sources. The following will help you know more about Carl Twinly and look out for authenticity.
This Is The Poorest City In Texas
24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest city in each state.
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there’s truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex. A staple of Mexican food is tamales or tamal, and we wanted you to know where to find the absolute best of the best across the state of Texas. First, what is a tamale?
Study: This Texas city is the best large college city in the country
Your college experience could vary based on the town you go to school in. That's why it is so important to make sure your school of choice is in a good college town.
Meet Margaret Smith – The Most Wanted Woman in Texas
We all know the saying: Don't Mess With Texas. That goes triple if you ever run into Margaret Smith - the only woman currently on Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted list. Margaret is a very scary woman considered not only armed, but very dangerous. BEWARE OF TEXAS' MOST DANGEROUS WOMAN.
It’s National Meth Awareness Day & Texas Really Should Be Aware
When you work in radio, you get surrounded by "fun fact" information fluff. "National Days" are an old standby, and there are conveniently several per day. Today, November 30th is National Mousse Day. Okay. I find myself callously rolling my eyes at "awareness" days. Who isn't aware that cancer exists?...
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by behrouz sasani on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around and want to see what a really delicious steak should taste like.
San Angelo LIVE!
TxDOT: $29 Billion Texas Clear Lanes Project Aims to Relieve Traffic Congestion Statewide
AUSTIN – COVID-19’s effects on Texas traffic levels lingered throughout 2021, with delays on the state’s most congested roadways growing but still below pre-pandemic gridlock conditions, according to a new study performed by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI). The review of the state’s most crowded street...
The Most Expensive Home Listing In Texas Just Got Cheaper
What was once the most expensive listing in Texas is no longer at the top!
This Texas Roadway Has The Most Stop-And-Go Traffic
Texas A&M Transportation Institute determined which roadways in Texas are the most congested.
dallasexpress.com
A Bear of a Problem for Texans
As Texans prepare for fall to turn into winter, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is urging residents in certain regions of the state to practice bear safety and to report any bear sightings. Bears, specifically black bears, can be spotted in northeastern, southwestern, and western regions of the state, according to a press release from the TPWD.
KWTX
Energy bills going up for Texans this winter for more than usage
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As temperatures go down, energy bills typically go up...but especially for Texans this winter, experts say, because there will be extra fees having nothing to do with customers’ current usage. As early as January, Texans will have to start paying for the losses energy companies...
Do Posted Construction Zone Speed Limits Always Apply in Texas?
It seemed like forever that the 45-mile-an-hour construction zone speed limit signs were up along that stretch of U.S. 87 between San Angelo and Wall. There was a long time when no construction was actually going on, even though the road work was not finished. Since the speed limit on...
Study: This Texas city is one of the best cities for singles in the nation
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s hard to be single as an adult. The only people you really interact with are your coworkers and meeting new people in public can be intimidating. Luckily, dating in some cities is easier than others including one city in Texas. A new report from...
Will Texans Finally Be Allowed To Buy Booze On Sundays After 2023?
If a new bill being proposed in 2023 passes, it will finally allow Texas liquor stores to sell the hard stuff on Sundays. Texas liquor laws are weird and the no Sunday sales bit is one of the oldest. It started in 1935, when prohibition ended and alcohol sales in Texas resumed.
FMX 94.5
Lubbock, TX
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0