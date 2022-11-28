Read full article on original website
Related
Children's clothing recalled due to risk of lead poisoning
(CBS DETROIT) - A recall is issued for sets of clothing featuring Star Wars and Disney characters due to a risk of lead poisoning.Bentex is recalling the children's clothing sets with nine different Disney styles. The styles include Minnie Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, Disney Descendants, and Grodu, also known as baby Yoda. They come in both girls and boys clothing. Some sets have leggings, pants, and shorts. Batch numbers are printed on the inside label.The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the paint used in the clothing has more lead than is allowed by federal law. Lead is toxic when ingested and...
Pine-Sol recall: Bacteria could infect humans
(NEXSTAR) – Clorox is recalling three of its Pine-Sol products due to the risk of them containing bacteria that can cause serious infection in humans. According to a website dedicated to the move, Pine-Sol is recalling the below cleaners after the company says it “learned that some products may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa.”
Infant pajamas recalled for risk of cutting a child
(CBS DETROIT) - A recall is issued for toddler pajamas that can puncture or cut a child.The William Carter Company is recalling its yellow fleece footed pajamas with heart designs and an animal across the front.According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a small pieces of metal wire can be found in the pajamas. Those small wires can poke or cut a child. No injuries have been reported.The pajamas were sold in sizes 12M, 18M and 24M. The serial number 1O102410 is printed on the front of the care tag sewn on the inside of the pajamas. The UPC number is printed on the back of that tag. The UPC numbers involved in the recall include 195861313861, 195861313878 and 195861313885.About 50,800 pajamas were sold in the U.S. and another 200 were sold in Canada. They were old at stores nationwide from July 2022 through September 2022 for about $22. Stores that sold the pajamas include Carter's, Kohl's, Macy's, Belk and Boscov's. It was also sold on Carter's website.Customers are urged to return them to a Carter's store. They will be given a full refund in the form of a gift card.
Costco Is Recalling 148,000 Pounds of This Chicken Product
Costco Is Recalling 148,000 Pounds of This Chicken Product
Carter’s Recalls 50,000 Infant Onesies Over Concerns of Puncture and Laceration Hazards
Carter's has recalled over 50,000 infant onesie-style footed pajamas after the company said small metal wire pieces could be found in the pajamas, posing puncture and laceration hazards to young children. According to a recent Consumer Product Safety Commission release, the recall involves one style of Carter’s infant’s one-piece fleece...
foodsafetynews.com
Rolls recalled over possible microbial contamination
Piantedosi Baking Co., Inc. is recalling bread rolls because products may be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii or Clostridium botulinum. The products were distributed in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, Mississippi and Colorado. The recall was initiated...
CNET
Beyond Meat Pennsylvania Plant Has Apparent Mold and Listeria, Report Says
Beyond Meat's Pennsylvania facility has what appears to be mold, Listeria and other food-safety problems, according to internal documents and photos leaked to Bloomberg on Monday. Internal documents show that Beyond Meat products tested positive for Listeria 11 times between the second half of 2021 and the first half of...
Popculture
Fruit Pies Recalled
The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
Popculture
Ice Cream Recalled
For those looking to have some ice cream with apple pie as part of their Thanksgiving dinner leftovers, hold your horses. Weis Markets has issued an allergy alert for its Premium Sea Salt and Caramel Ripple Ice Cream because of undeclared soy and coconut allergen. Per The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a recall is in effect. The announcement came on Nov. 23, just a day before turkey day. The recall was of the 48oz tube since the product may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or coconut allergens risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.
Thrillist
The CDC Just Issued a New Public Health Alert in Its Massive Cheese Recall
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new public health alert as part of a massive cheese recall initially announced in late September. According to a CDC announcement published Tuesday, bulk Brie and Camembert cheese sold in eight states have been added to the list of previously recalled products sold at retailers nationwide. These cheeses, which were likely repacked and sold under other brand names, were distributed to 80 stores across eight states: Alabama, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Retailers receiving the affected bulk cheeses include locations of a number of chains including Shaws, Plum Market, Star market, and Winn-Dixie.
disneytips.com
A “Lead Poisoning Hazard” Has Resulted In Nearly 90,000 Sets of Children’s Disney Clothing Being Recalled
Although Disney fans love to wear Disney clothing to show off their favorite characters, movies, and TV shows, nobody has more Disney clothing marketed towards them than children. From loungewear to day clothes to pajamas, the children’s section of any department store is packed to the brim with Disney clothing....
AOL Corp
Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef for possible hard, mirror-like material
Texas shoppers need to check their freezers. That's because Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef because it may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically hard mirror-like material. The recall involves ground beef produced November 2 at the Tyson Foods facility in Amarillo, Texas, according to the...
Baby Stroller sold at multiple retailers including Target recalled for safety issues
CPSC says the lower side of the stroller frame can crack, posing a fall risk to children in the stroller.
msn.com
Approximately 87,000 Disney-Themed Clothing Sets Recalled Due to Lead Poisoning Hazard
About 87,000 Disney-themed children's clothing sets have been recalled after the textile ink that was used to print the items showed levels of lead that exceed federal limits. The toxic chemical was found on nine kid-friendly designs that were distributed by the Bentex Group to stores nationwide like T.J. Maxx, DD's/Ross, Burlington, Army & Air Force Exchange Service, and online through Amazon. The coalition of companies produce character-licensed newborn layette and play wear for boys and girls.
Thousands of toddler sippy cups and bottles are recalled over lead poisoning risk
Green Sprouts, a maker of reusable baby products sold at chain retailers including Whole Foods and Bed Bath & Beyond, is recalling its stainless-steel cups and bottles over a lead poisoning hazard. The voluntary recall, issued last week, affects about 10,500 units, according to an alert on the U.S. Consumer...
efoodalert.com
Jif Salmonella outbreak much larger than reported by CDC
In the weeks and months following the May 20, 2022, recall of Jif peanut butter products, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) received more than 200 reports from consumers complaining of illness after consuming the recalled products. This information was supplied to eFoodAlert by the FDA in response to...
More mushrooms linked to listeria contamination are recalled nationwide
Green Day Produce has recalled packages of its enoki mushrooms that were sold nationwide in September and October because they could be contaminated with listeria.
foodsafetynews.com
Whole head lettuce recalled because of positive Salmonella test
Kalera Public Limited Company is recalling certain lots of Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole head variety lettuce sold under the Kalera brand because of potential Salmonella contamination. Kalera’s food safety testing procedures indicated the potential presence of Salmonella in some of its whole head lettuce SKUs, according to the company’s...
foodsafetynews.com
Salmonella recall cost Cranswick £3 million
Cranswick has revealed that a Salmonella incident earlier this year cost the company more than £3 million ($3.6 million). In a half-year results statement, which covers up to Sept. 24, 2022, the food producer said adjusted group operating profit was 1.7 percent lower at £68.4 million ($81.4 million).
Sippy Cups Recalled Due to Potentially Serious Problem
Green Sprouts, which makes natural baby products, said it is voluntarily recalling about 10,500 stainless steel cups and bottles due to a lead poisoning hazard. The recall applies to the Green Sprouts 6-ounce Stainless Steel Sippy Cup, Sip & Straw Cup and its 8-ounce Stainless Steel Straw Bottle, according to an alert posted on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's website.
Comments / 0