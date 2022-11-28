ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
clarksvillenow.com

Driver of suspect vehicle involved in shooting on Wild Fern Lane arrested

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The driver of the vehicle involved in the road rage incident on Wild Fern Lane last month, which ended with the victim being shot and paralyzed, has been identified as 19-year-old Alexis Lahne Watkins. Police said Watkins was arrested and charged with aggravated assault...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wcluradio.com

Cave City woman killed in Goodnight crash

GOODNIGHT, Ky. — Police identified a Cave City woman as the subject who died in a car crash Wednesday afternoon. State police responded to the scene of the crash at the request of the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway. The incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. near Goodnight-Hiseville Road.
CAVE CITY, KY
wnky.com

KSP releases name of victim in fatal Barren County crash

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police have released the name of a person who died in a vehicle accident in Barren County. On Wednesday shortly after 3:30 p.m., Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green received a request by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an injury collision. Troopers responded to the scene located near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway (US 31-E).
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Local police searching for man after victim shot in head

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Local authorities are searching for a man after they say one person was injured in a shooting. Early this morning, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a shooting near the Warren-Logan County line. Through investigation, authorities were able to respond to the...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WKRN

Funeral held for murdered store owner

Man charged after gun, drugs found in downtown Nashville. Man charged after gun, drugs found in downtown Nashville. ‘We have got to do something’: State leader warns …. As the need for mental health services in Tennessee grows, the head of the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) is warning that they don’t have enough people to meet that need.
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Honeysuckle Drive Home Hit In Shooting

A home on Honeysuckle Drive in Hopkinsville was hit several times in a shooting Wednesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 pm they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and found 15 shell casings in the area and a home that was hit 4 times. The shooter allegedly walked up to the home and fired the shots.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Negotiations Continue In Richard Street Murder Case

A Hopkinsville man charged in connection to a fatal shooting on Richard Street in February will be back in Christian Circuit Court in January after attorneys said they are continuing to negotiate on reaching a resolution in the case. Daron Bell is accused of shooting 36-year old Gregory Burse in...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Man robs bank in broad daylight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say around 10:15 a.m. on Monday November 28, 2022, an unknown suspect entered the Limestone Bank on Campbell Lane. They say he gave one of the bank tellers a note with instructions and demanded money. The employee, fearing for her safety and the safety of others, complied.
