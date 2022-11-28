Read full article on original website
Woman arrested in connection with Clarksville shooting
A woman has been arrested in connection with a November shooting in Clarksville.
wnky.com
Police respond to Bowling Green F.O. Moxley Community Center after reported disturbance
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – There is currently a heavy police presence at the Bowling Green/F.O. Moxley Community Center on 225 E. Third Ave. after reports of men in an altercation. According to a source on the scene, individuals have been instructed to leave the gym as police investigate the...
Man charged with robbing ‘friend’ in East Nashville
A man was reportedly robbed at gunpoint by three people he thought were his friends.
Man arrested after allegedly beating and pulling gun on woman at East Nashville gas station
Low gas prices led to high drama at an East Nashville gas station where long lines for the pump sparked a violent confrontation.
clarksvillenow.com
Driver of suspect vehicle involved in shooting on Wild Fern Lane arrested
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The driver of the vehicle involved in the road rage incident on Wild Fern Lane last month, which ended with the victim being shot and paralyzed, has been identified as 19-year-old Alexis Lahne Watkins. Police said Watkins was arrested and charged with aggravated assault...
Two of Nashville’s ‘most wanted’ fugitives arrested on attempted homicide, assault charges
Authorities have now captured at least seven wanted fugitives since the Metro Nashville Police Department began publishing the list in mid-October.
wcluradio.com
Cave City woman killed in Goodnight crash
GOODNIGHT, Ky. — Police identified a Cave City woman as the subject who died in a car crash Wednesday afternoon. State police responded to the scene of the crash at the request of the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway. The incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. near Goodnight-Hiseville Road.
wnky.com
KSP releases name of victim in fatal Barren County crash
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police have released the name of a person who died in a vehicle accident in Barren County. On Wednesday shortly after 3:30 p.m., Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green received a request by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an injury collision. Troopers responded to the scene located near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway (US 31-E).
MNPD helicopter follows ex-con through two counties, helps ground units make arrest
An ex-convict is back behind bars thanks, in large part, to the coordination between ground units in Cheatham County and the Metro Nashville Police Department helicopter that was surveilling the suspect across two counties.
Woman accused of fleeing hit-and-run scene arrested by Clarksville police
The woman accused of hitting two pedestrians earlier this month before driving off from the scene has been arrested.
Drugs, money found during traffic stop in Lebanon
A driver is facing several charges after police found drugs and hundreds of dollars during a traffic stop in Lebanon.
Teens accused of killing gas station clerk stopped by Nashville school earlier in the day
The two Kentucky teenagers accused of shooting and killing a gas station clerk in Hermitage Monday afternoon were inside a Metro Nashville Public School earlier in the day.
wnky.com
Local police searching for man after victim shot in head
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Local authorities are searching for a man after they say one person was injured in a shooting. Early this morning, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a shooting near the Warren-Logan County line. Through investigation, authorities were able to respond to the...
WKRN
Funeral held for murdered store owner
Man charged after gun, drugs found in downtown Nashville. Man charged after gun, drugs found in downtown Nashville. ‘We have got to do something’: State leader warns …. As the need for mental health services in Tennessee grows, the head of the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) is warning that they don’t have enough people to meet that need.
wkdzradio.com
Honeysuckle Drive Home Hit In Shooting
A home on Honeysuckle Drive in Hopkinsville was hit several times in a shooting Wednesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 pm they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and found 15 shell casings in the area and a home that was hit 4 times. The shooter allegedly walked up to the home and fired the shots.
Woman pistol-whipped during altercation at East Nashville gas station
A man has been charged with assaulting a woman at an East Nashville gas station after she reportedly accused him of cutting ahead of her in line at the pump.
Kentucky woman arrested for drug trafficking: ‘CLOSED for business’
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Force announced on social media that they arrested a woman on Wednesday in the 400 block of West Second Street.
wkdzradio.com
Negotiations Continue In Richard Street Murder Case
A Hopkinsville man charged in connection to a fatal shooting on Richard Street in February will be back in Christian Circuit Court in January after attorneys said they are continuing to negotiate on reaching a resolution in the case. Daron Bell is accused of shooting 36-year old Gregory Burse in...
College Heights Herald
BGPD receives threat towards protestors resulting numerous canceled events
Editor’s Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available. The Bowling Green Police Department received a shooting threat towards “groups who intend on protesting in front of the Justice Center & the 1000 blk of Shive Ln,” according to a public safety alert sent this morning.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Man robs bank in broad daylight
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say around 10:15 a.m. on Monday November 28, 2022, an unknown suspect entered the Limestone Bank on Campbell Lane. They say he gave one of the bank tellers a note with instructions and demanded money. The employee, fearing for her safety and the safety of others, complied.
