Picture of the Day: Falling in love
John Weber sent in this picture with a note: “I brought a Buccaneer XA home to restore and my 3-year grandson, Liam, seems to have fallen in love.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form. All...
Why I Fly
The latest video posted in the “Why I Fly” series features Dewey Davenport, a corporate pilot and barnstormer. Produced by Hemlock Films, in partnership with the National Aviation Hall of Fame, the short videos feature people with a passion for aviation. The series is part of the Hall of Fame’s Discovering Flight education curriculum.
Fans flock to Wings Over Camarillo
One of my favorite air shows is Wings Over Camarillo at Camarillo Airport (KCMA) in California — and I’m not the only one, judging by the fans who attended the 41st show in 2022. One reason is the fly-in ambience found with smaller scale events. Without the overwhelming...
