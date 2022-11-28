Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Caroline Rentel
Caroline Rentel of Hinton, Iowa, will celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, 4410 Central St., Sioux City. Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 255, Hinton, IA 51024. Caroline was born on Dec. 10, 1932, in Sioux...
Sioux City Journal
Church News
Rustin Avenue United Methodist Church, 2901 Leech Ave., Sioux City, will host a soup & dessert dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2. Cost is $8 for adults and $3 for children 10 and under. Proceeds will go to support Sonshine Food Pantry. Christmas Cookie & Candy Walk. Calvary...
Sioux City Journal
Two bands to headline concert at the Marquee
SIOUX CITY -- The Sutherland, Iowa-based band Saul and the Brooklyn, New York-based VRSTY will be performing live at 6 p.m. Wednesday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. Founded by brothers Blake and Zach Bedsaul in 2007, the hard-rocking Saul also features William McIlravy and Myles Claybourne. An R&B and post-hardcore band, VRSTY is known for its high energy shows.
Sioux City Journal
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low near 15F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Sunday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Sioux City Journal
City of Sioux City announces Harbor Drive closure
SIOUX CITY -- Beginning Monday morning, Harbor Drive will be closed between Murray Street and Boulevard of Champions so that MidAmerican Energy can repair utilities. The City of Sioux City said in a statement that access to businesses and driveways will be maintained during the closure, which is expected to last until the afternoon of Dec. 9. A detour utilizing Boulevard of Champions, South Patton Street and Murray Street will be posted.
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland neighbors: Obituaries for December 1
Read through the obituaries published today in Sioux City Journal. (35) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Sioux City Journal
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $285,000
Very nice and new townhouse located in the Overlook Development just a few minutes away from the Lakeport Commons shopping area. This home features a covered front porch, deck stemming off of the living room with a great view of the Morningside area, sliding glass door in the basement that leads out to the back patio, and a fenced in yard. When you walk through the front door you will notice how open the main floor is. Immediately to your left you will encounter the eat~in kitchen complete with granite countertops, a generously sized island, and SS appliances. The kitchen flows into the dining room and living room that boasts a vaulted ceiling, custom stone fireplace, and a stained mantle. The master bedroom is massive with it's own custom vaulted ceiling and 2 walk~in closets. The master bathroom also has a lot to offer and comes with a double vanity and tiled shower. The main floor also offers main floor laundry with additional cabinet space, another good sized bedroom, and a guest bathroom. The basement is wide open and ready to be finished with 2 egress windows and plumbing set up for an additional bathroom. The HOA takes care of snow removal, lawn and sprinklers, and common road/utility maintenance for $140 per month. There are also no age restrictions at this development. The 10 year tax abatement will start in March of 2023. If you like easy and maintenance free living look no further!!!
Sioux City Journal
Complete command: Sioux City S.C. West dominates Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in convincing showing 70-29
Sioux City S.C. West ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 70-29 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Sioux City Journal
Blowout: Sioux City S.C. West delivers statement win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 57-23
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Sioux City S.C. West put away Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 57-23 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Sioux City Journal
Don't call it a comeback: Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic overtakes Treynor in showstopper 78-60
Treynor's advantage forced Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic to dig down, but it did to earn a 78-60 win Thursday on December 1 in Iowa boys high school basketball. The last time Treynor and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic played in a 50-46 game on December 2, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City S.C. East survives for narrow win over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 69-61
The cardiac kids of Sioux City S.C. East unleashed every advantage to outlast Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 69-61 in Iowa girls basketball on December 2. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Sioux City Journal
Storm warning: Orange City Unity Christian unleashes full fury on LeMars 66-45
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Orange City Unity Christian turned out the lights on LeMars 66-45 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game. The last time Orange City Unity Christian and LeMars played in a 57-52 game on November 30, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Sioux City Journal
Cherokee outduels Le Mars Gehlen Catholic in competitive clash 73-60
Cherokee turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 73-60 win over Le Mars Gehlen Catholic in an Iowa girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Sioux City Journal
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (53) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Sioux City Journal
Suspect in Sioux City bar shooting has charges dropped
SIOUX CITY — Attempted murder and other charges have been dismissed against a man accused of shooting another man at a Sioux City bar. Naji Shorter, 30, of Sioux City, faced charges of attempted murder, first-degree burglary, willful injury, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony, possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser and possession of ammunition by a domestic abuser in connection with the April 4 shooting at Uncle Dave's Bar, 1427 W. Third St.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man pleads not guilty of multiple robberies
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of committing three robberies in Woodbury County. Kevon Spratt, 29, entered his written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to three counts each of first-degree robbery, assault while participating in a felony, felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault and one count each of trafficking in stolen weapons and commission of a specified unlawful activity.
Sioux City Journal
Hartley H-M-S explodes past Moville Woodbury Central 73-18
Hartley H-M-s' all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Moville Woodbury Central during a 73-18 blowout on December 1 in Iowa boys high school basketball action. The last time Moville Woodbury Central and Hartley H-M-S played in a 67-50 game on December 2, 2021. We...
Sioux City Journal
South Dakota falls to Houston in five-set thriller in NCAA tourney as Juhnke suffers injury
OMAHA -- A partisan South Dakota crowd roared. Moments later it fell dead silent as one of the best players on the court lay writhing in pain. All-American outside hitter Elizabeth Juhnke smashed her 17th kill in a competitive fourth set against ranked and favored Houston. But the 6-footer — USD’s career leader in kills — landed awkwardly on her left knee. She left on a stretcher a few minutes later as tearful teammates huddled up inside DJ Sokol Arena.
Sioux City Journal
Northwestern aims to keep rolling in NAIA football playoffs
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Through the first two rounds of the NAIA football playoffs, no team has put in more dominant performances on both sides of the ball than Northwestern College. The Raiders scored touchdowns on their first five possessions in a 49-7 opening round win against Dickinson State...
