ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MDHHS requests EMS Workforce grants to provide training funds

By Lexanna Sims
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k0oLC_0jQAK2wd00

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is seeking funding to support training for Emergency Medical Services' (EMS) workers.

On Monday, the department announced it issued a Request for Proposal for EMS Workforce grants to establish, implement and operate workforce development programs. Official say the programs will be tasked with training people to address the critical shortage of paramedics statewide and to increase accessibility to EMS educational programming, specifically paramedic programs.

Applicants should be currently licensed municipal or private EMS agencies, approved Michigan EMS education programs, or programs seeking to be accredited or to become an approved education program.

The eight-month award period begins Feb. 1, 2023 and ends Sept. 30, 2023.

MDHHS expects to award approximately $9 million, with a maximum of $350,000 for a single applicant.

Grant applications must be submitted electronically through the Electronic Grants Administration & Management System (EGrAMS) program by 3 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2022.

A pre-application conference will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1, beginning at 1:30 p.m., and will last approximately 90 minutes to discuss the funding opportunity and provide instruction on using the EGrAMS system.

For more information or to apply, visit the EGrAMS website .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

Michigan Matters: Impacting jobs & opportunities

SOUTHFIELD (CBS DETROIT) - Amid seismic technology shifts sweeping the region, new opportunities for jobs and companies are being created which was discussed by four leaders appearing on CBS Detroit's "Michigan Matters" who share insights into what it will take to help more folks be better positioned to take advantage of them. JoAnn Chávez, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer at DTE Energy,  talked with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, how the company is helping more people in the region through programs like the Detroit Tree Equity Partnership it is involved with along with Detroit Future City, American Forest, Greening of Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

One year later: Michiganders honor students killed in Oxford shooting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Wednesday marked one year after a tragic shooting at Oxford High School killed four students and injured seven others, including a teacher.It's been one year since Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre and Justin Shilling lost their lives.In remembrance, Michiganders are encouraged to share a moment of silence at 12:51 p.m. on Wednesday. Additionally, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered flags to be lowered in honor of the victims."It's been one year since we lost four beautiful young souls in Oxford. One year since a community was changed forever," Whitmer said in a statement...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michiganders encouraged to send letters to veterans this holiday season

(CBS DETROIT) - Michiganders are encouraged to send cards or letters to veteran members this holiday season through the 'Make a Veteran Smile Campaign.'"The ongoing pandemic has limited attendance at our activities and led us to be more cautious about attending large community gatherings," said Sarah Johnson, volunteer and donations coordinator for Michigan Veteran Homes D.J. Jacobetti. "Sending a letter or card to our members is another way the community can share appreciation and support for veterans around the holidays."The community engagement coordinator for Michigan Veterans Home, Tiffany Carr, says that the cards make a big difference because, for veterans...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

DNR: Invasive pest, hemlock woolly adelgid, confirmed in 5 Michigan counties

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's a growing threat to hemlock trees in Michigan, but there is a way to protect them.  The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDARD) is encouraging residents who have eastern hemlock trees on their property to take time this winter to inspect the tree for signs of hemlock woolly adelgid.  Infestations of hemlock woolly adelgid have been confirmed in Allegan, Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana and Mason counties, all bordering Lake Michigan. Officials say infested trees can die within four to 10 years without treatment.Robert Miller, MDARD invasive species prevention and response specialist, says the winter season...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

New EV tax on the horizon?

LANSING, MI (CBS DETROIT) - Electric vehicles are starting to make up for more and more of the cars you see on the road. One organization believes they aren't paying their fair share. Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association is proposing that electric vehicle car owners pay their fair share of taxes for the roads. How they propose that happen has drivers a bit concerned.  "Gas tax is collected by the number of gallons we consume therefore the less we consume the less money collected in revenue," According to Lance Binoniemi, VP of Government Affairs for MITA.With electric vehicles not paying gas...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer orders flags to half staff in honor of Oxford shooting victims

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday in honor of the Oxford High School shooting victims. "It's been one year since we lost four beautiful young souls in Oxford. One year since a community was changed forever," said Gov. Whitmer. "One year later, we honor the memories of Hana, Tate, Madisyn, and Justin and reaffirm our commitment to holding the Oxford community close. Words will never be enough to meet the scale of the loss that this town has been through. But all of Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

New bill would boost Michigan's minimum wage, limit wage hike for tipped workers

(CBS DETROIT) - A bill introduced in the Michigan Senate would increase the state's minimum wage, while also stopping a drastic increase to wages earned by tipped workers.Senate Bill 1233 was introduced Tuesday by Republican Senator Wayne Schmidt. The bill would make several amendments to the Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2014.It would immediately raise minimum wage to $12 per hour, and allow for an annual minimum wage increase in starting in 2024. That increase would be based on the yearly rise in the Consumer Price Index.Raising the minimum wage to $12 per hour is on par with a ballot...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Attorney General releases "20 Days of Scams" consumer campaign

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Attorney General's office has released its "20 days of scams" campaign to help Michiganders avoid theft, fraud and scams this holiday shopping season. "It's good to know who you're buying from," says Wayne State department of marketing & supply chain management professor Kevin KetelsOn the heels of Black Friday, the days of shopping aren't done quite yet. "There are a lot of sources out there that are not legitimate," Ketels added while saying it's all about trust when it comes to holiday shopping. "Use trusted sources, trusted brands, trusted stores."Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has launched her...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

DNC panel makes MI an early Presidential Primary state

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Presidential candidates in 2024 will be putting more attention onto Michigan following a vote by a ruling-making panel of the Democratic National Committee.When it comes to presidential elections, Iowa has been the first stop for candidates since the 1970s.But in 2020, a technical glitch sent the caucuses into a tailspin.Now a shake-up is underway for 2024.On Friday, a DNC committee voted for South Carolina to hold the first Democratic Presidential Primary instead of Iowa.New Hampshire would still be second, along with Nevada, followed by Georgia and Michigan."Which means we're going to have a seat at...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

DNC panel votes to recommend South Carolina go first in primary process

Washington — Democrats took a major step forward to shake up the early state calendar for the presidential primary process and make South Carolina first to vet the party's candidates for president.The Democratic National Committee's Rules and Bylaws Committee (RBC) gathered in Washington this week, where they voted to approve recommendations put forward by President Joe Biden that included making South Carolina the first primary contest. The president's proposal came after South Carolina delivered him a decisive and pivotal primary victory in 2020 and launched him on a path to the White House. Under the recommendations, South Carolina would hold its...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Detroit

Discussions on improving beach safety and bringing back lifeguards have resumed in some towns along Lake Michigan after a deadly summer of drownings.

(CBS DETROIT) - Drownings in the Great Lakes for 2022 top the 100-victims mark. In a previous story, CBS Detroit talked about Kory Ernster and Emily MacDonald who both drowned in South Haven and heard their parents' grief and determination to stop drownings from happening again. "I'm just heartbroken," said Stephen Ernster, father of Kory Ernster."If your newscast saves one person. Not that it's going to make up for what we've lost, but people need to know" said Lisa MacDonald, mother of Emily MacDonald.Both Ernster and Lisa MacDonald said lifeguards would have made the difference, and they hoped to see guards...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
CBS Detroit

Body found in trunk in Dearborn is missing Tennessee mother

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say it began with a trip to pick up her daughter from school In Murfreesboro, Tennessee. But sadly, Nov.17 would be the last time anyone would see 31-year-old Eleni Kassa alive. Over the next 10 days, many family and friends went to social media looking for anything that could point them not only to her but a black 2020 Dodge Charger SRT that police believed she could have been traveling in. Fast forward to Sunday, Nov. 27, the suspect behind the wheel, confirmed as 36-year-old Dominque Hardwick, crashed into a home near the corner of Normile and Tireman...
DEARBORN, MI
CBS Detroit

Supreme Court agrees to hear case over Biden student loan forgiveness

Washington — The Supreme Court said Thursday it will take up a court fight between the Biden administration and a coalition of six Republican-led states challenging the legality of the president's student loan forgiveness program.Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar asked the Supreme Court last month to lift an injunction from a federal appeals court that blocked implementation of the plan, but told the court that if it denied relief, it should agree to consider the merits of the case instead.The court said in a brief order that it will hear arguments in February, but will keep the program on hold for...
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS Detroit

Science of Weather: Christmas Tree Farming

It's the holiday season, and it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas here at Candy Cane Tree Farm in Oxford Michigan. Trees like this take approximately ten years to grow to be ready to be tagged and cut down for your Christmas tree at home. So, the weather we have this year will affect your tree of Christmas future. Catherine Genovese, owner of Candy Cane Christmas Tree Farm describes the farm, "We have about sixteen or so acres of the actual planted trees. We have Frasier fir, Concolor fir, and Korean fir. We start with a four-year-old transplant. It's extremely...
CBS Detroit

Mackinac Bridge traffic restricted after winds top 50 mph

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) — The Mackinac Bridge Authority restricted traffic on the 5-miles (8-kilometer) span Wednesday after winds in the Mackinac Straits topped 50 mph (80 kilometers per hour).The authority just before 5 p.m. EST said it was allowing only passenger cars, passenger vans, and empty pickup trucks without tonneau covers, bed caps or similar items.Motorists were being instructed to reduce their speeds to 20 mph (32 kilometers per hour) as they approached the bridge linking Michigan's Lower and Upper Peninsulas and to prepare to stop. Bridge personnel were stationed at both ends of the bridge to provide instructions on how and when to proceed across the bridge.When conditions improve, the bridge will reopen to all vehicles, although certain vehicles may still require an escort, the authority said.The National Weather Service said winds gusting as high as 40 mph (64 kilometers per hour) were expected to continue overnight before diminishing on Thursday.
SAINT IGNACE, MI
CBS Detroit

At Michigan chip plant, Biden says unions "built middle class"

BAY CITY, Michigan (AP) — President Joe Biden reminded Americans he is a "pro-union" president Tuesday as he toured a technology plant to highlight a $300 million expansion, just a day after he sided with business leaders in asking Congress to pass legislation to stave off a crippling rail strike.The South Korean company SK Siltron is expected to quadruple its production in the coming years at the plant. It's the latest in a series of massive foreign investments in the U.S. manufacturing and technology sectors trumpeted by Biden amid a push by his administration to on-shore production of key components...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Hakeem Jeffries elected House Democratic leader in historic first

Washington — House Democrats elected Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York as their next party leader in a unanimous vote on Wednesday, ushering in a generational shift as Democrats prepare to relinquish control of the lower chamber in January.Long considered a rising star in the party, the 52-year-old Jeffries will make history as the first Black party leader in either chamber of Congress. He takes the reins from Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has served as House Democratic leader since 2003. Pelosi, 82, announced earlier this month that she would not seek another leadership position but would remain in the House. Wednesday's...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy