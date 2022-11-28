MDHHS requests EMS Workforce grants to provide training funds

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is seeking funding to support training for Emergency Medical Services' (EMS) workers.

On Monday, the department announced it issued a Request for Proposal for EMS Workforce grants to establish, implement and operate workforce development programs. Official say the programs will be tasked with training people to address the critical shortage of paramedics statewide and to increase accessibility to EMS educational programming, specifically paramedic programs.

Applicants should be currently licensed municipal or private EMS agencies, approved Michigan EMS education programs, or programs seeking to be accredited or to become an approved education program.

The eight-month award period begins Feb. 1, 2023 and ends Sept. 30, 2023.

MDHHS expects to award approximately $9 million, with a maximum of $350,000 for a single applicant.

Grant applications must be submitted electronically through the Electronic Grants Administration & Management System (EGrAMS) program by 3 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2022.

A pre-application conference will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1, beginning at 1:30 p.m., and will last approximately 90 minutes to discuss the funding opportunity and provide instruction on using the EGrAMS system.

For more information or to apply, visit the EGrAMS website .