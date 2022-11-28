ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Porch pirate strikes Detroit home, police searching for suspect

By Ryan Herbst
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sD79M_0jQAK13u00

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are looking for a person accused of stealing a package from the front porch of a home.

Police say the package was stolen Friday from a home in the 15000 block of Strathmoor Street. Surveillance video shows the suspect riding a bicycle near the home before stopping to look back at the porch. The suspect then walks toward the porch, takes the package, then walks back to his bike and rides away.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5240 or call 1-800-Speak-Up.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Man tries to set Detroit store on fire, police say

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are looking for a man who they say lit a garbage dumpster on fire and tried to spread that fire to a nearby store.According to DPD, a man was seen setting fire to the dumpster Tuesday night behind the Wonder Super Food Market on Shoemaker Street. Police said the man then walked to the building and poured a flammable liquid on the store. He tried to set it on fire, but it failed to ignite.Police said the man is between the ages of 55 and 60, and appears to be around 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black hat, green coat, and blue jeans at the time.Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's arson unit at 313-628-2900 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

VIDEO: Man tries to burn Detroit market down

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a man they said tried to set a Detroit market on fire on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Police released surveillance video and images that show the man who they said tried to set fire Wonder Super Food Market on the city's east side. The video shows the man lighting some cardboard on fire behind the dumpster of the business, carrying the burning cardboard across the parking, and then pouring gasoline on the building.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police officer shocked by live wire responding to car crash; 5 injured

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer was shocked by a live wire responding to a car crash where five people were injured on the city's west side. The female officer is expected to recover and is in stable condition, according to a spokesperson with the Detroit Police Department. All five people - including a 12-year-old are also listed in stable.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man, woman shot, wounded while driving in Southfield

Southfield — A man and a woman were wounded late Thursday after being shot at while in a vehicle traveling on Ten Mile, police said. The shooting happened at about 11:15 p.m. in the area of Ten Mile and Greenfield roads, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation, the two were in a vehicle heading east on Ten Mile when a suspect shot at them.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

10-year-old boy brings "hit-list" and knife to school, prosecutors say

Mt. Clemens, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 10-year-old boy is accused of bringing a knife to school and asking another student to help him stab another boy. The student, who was allegedly asked to help, stopped the stabbing before anyone was hurt.The Macomb County Prosecutors Office said this happened on Tuesday at Prevail Academy. They said the boy had a knife and a "hit list" of children who were mean to him and called him names. The boy is accused of asking another student to hold down the victim so he could be stabbed. But before that could happen, prosecutors...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

5 people hospitalized after violent crash on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Five people including a 12-year-old were rushed to the hospital after two pickup trucks collided in a violent crash on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred near Paul Avenue and Piedmont Street just north of Ford Road and west of Southfield Freeway, where both trucks crashed into a power pole, causing the power lines to come down.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy