KPVI Newschannel 6

Legislation advances to divest Illinois public funds from Russian entities

(The Center Square) – Legislation is moving through Springfield that would divest Illinois funds from Russian debt. State Rep. Lindsey LaPointe’s measure is a reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. The bill as amended by the Senate earlier this month would also welcome Ukrainian refugees to Illinois and develop a way for detecting Russian money laundering in real estate.
