Read full article on original website
Related
WKBN
Warren JFK state championship game updates
After losing to New Bremen in the 2020 Division VII OHSAA State Championship Game, Warren JFK has a chance for revenge as the two face off again in this year’s state championship.
Transfer portal tracker: Ball State running back Carson Steele enters portal
The transfer portal is in full swing and Ball State's best player doesn't look like he'll be returning to Muncie next season. Sophomore running back Carson Steele, who finished the regular season sixth in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 1,556 rushing yards, announced his intention to enter the portal Saturday in a tweet, where he thanked God and Ball State's players, coaches and staff. ...
2022 SWAC Football Championship Live Game Thread
2022 SWAC Football Championship live game thread on the game scores, action, injury updates, and videos.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford goes on IR, likely ending season
The Los Angeles Rams placed quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve Saturday, likely ending his season. Stafford, who cleared concussion
Villanova uses late run to beat Oklahoma
Caleb Daniels scored 22 points to lift host Villanova past Oklahoma 70-66 Saturday in Philadelphia. Eric Dixon added 12, Mark
KIXS FM 108
Victoria, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kixs.com/
Comments / 0