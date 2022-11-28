SOCIAL CIRCLE — An Atlanta teacher’s proposal to design and create birdhouses earned her school a $1,000 grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Vanessa Boone, a technology teacher at The Lovett School in Fulton County, received DNR’s 2022-23 Conservation Teacher of the Year grant, the agency announced. The annual award goes to a third- through fifth-grade public or private school teacher in Georgia who demonstrates exceptional energy and innovation in teaching life sciences. Funding is provided by The Environmental Resources Network, or TERN, friends group of the DNR Wildlife Conservation Section.

