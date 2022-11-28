Lonnie Walker IV claims LeBron James scored 39 because of trash talk

On Friday, LeBron James returned to the Los Angeles Lakers’ lineup after missing five games with a strained adductor.

He was noticeably rusty and out of rhythm, as he committed nine turnovers in the Lakers’ 105-94 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

The next night, the two teams faced off again, and James had his best performance of the young season with 39 points on 11-of-21 shooting, including an impressive 7-of-12 from 3-point range.

Los Angeles won again, 143-138, and teammate Lonnie Walker IV revealed that James was ignited by some trash talk that came from someone on the Spurs.

Via Fadeaway World:

“Ain’t even gonna lie someone said something to him and he said ‘remember you said that’ see what happens when you poke the bear”

James has never been known as the type of player who gets off when opposing players talk trash to him, but this time, it worked like a charm.

He has gotten off to a slow start this season, especially with his outside shooting, but perhaps he will go on a hot streak not too long from now.