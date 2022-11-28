Read full article on original website
Shoveling Snow into the Street is Against the Law
It just snowed and you need to get rid of it. Where do you put it? Well, the street is one option but it's also the option that could get you a ticket. According to the city of Yakima snow removal policies:. Don’t throw snow from your sidewalk or driveway...
Not Shoveling Your Sidewalk Could Get You a Ticket
Welcome, welcome, to snow in Yakima. The kids love it as it's fun, you may get a snow day for schools and it's a frozen treat when you're looking for a quick snack*. Grown-ups, however, you think of all the extra chores you didn't ask for. Scraping it off your car, giving yourself a safe path around your home and all that. But what about your sidewalk? Certainly the sidewalk belongs to the city so they should shovel the snow, right? ...right? Well, no. According to the city of Yakima website removing the snow from your part of the sidewalk is 100% your responsibility. Surprise!
Holiday Emphasis Patrols in Yakima To Slow Drivers
Yakima Police received some help from mother nature Tuesday and Wednesday as snow is slowing drivers in Yakima as emphasis patrols continue. Every Tuesday Yakima Police update the numbers from the patrols. During the week of November 20 through November 26 Officers were busy making 911 traffic stops. The Officers...
Seize The Dining Deals This Friday at Westside Pizza in Yakima
Every Friday, tap the station app to Seize your Dining Deal of the week!. This Friday's deal is a WESTSIDE PIZZA gift certificate for 50% OFF. Dining Deals for Friday, December 2nd, Westside Pizza Gift Certificate. This Friday's deal is a Westside Pizza gift certificate. Half-priced dining deal gift certificates...
Annual Luminaria Walk at the Yakima Area Arboretum
The annual Luminaria Walk at the Yakima Area Arboretum set for Friday and Saturday, December 9 and 10 from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Thousands of people can expect a night of quiet relaxation and fun as volunteers and staff line a mile long pathway through the landscape of the Yakima Area Arboretum with over a 1000 candle-lit bags. Parking isn't allowed on grounds of the arboretum so city officials recommend you take the city shuttle bus.
8 Fun Things to Do By Yourself in Yakima and Beyond
8 Fun Things to Do By Yourself in Yakima and Beyond. You don’t need to feel lonely if you live in Yakima. If you live alone, you might feel that occasional lonely feeling, especially if you are yearning for the big city. And while Yakima might not be as big of a city as say, Seattle or Portland, there are still things you can do by yourself that will take away your lonely blues.
Your Next Chance To Help Selah Police & Fire Departments Fight Hunger?
After the great success of the 3rd Annual Food Drive held in Selah, it’s time to do it again! The first one was held on November 19th and brought in over 1300 pounds of food and over $460 dollars in cash donations! That was an amazing achievement and is a great goal to break!
Yakima Union Gospel Hoping for Support on Giving Tuesday
Tuesday is Giving Tuesday. It's a time to think about where you would like to donate your money to make an impact on others. Officials at the Yakima Union Gospel Mission are hoping you'll consider giving to help the homeless. The cost of a meal at the mission is affordable...consider...
You Being Naughty or Nice Yakima? Letters to Santa Claus Event
Do You Want to Write a Letter to Santa Yakima Valley?. Whether you've been naughty or nice this year, it's time to take a moment to write what you'd really like for Christmas this year and Santa can decide if you are getting presents or a big lump of coal. You can hand deliver them courtesy of Yakima Parks and Rec for the 3rd Annual Drive-Through Letters to Santa Event.
4 Local Christmas Gifts Perfect for the Tough Shoppers
Christmas is getting closer and closer, and people can't figure out what to buy for each other, especially after big holiday sales like Black Friday, Local Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday. People all seem to buy what they would usually ask for and avoid having to make the Christmas list altogether. So what do you buy for those people?
Electrical Problem Possible Cause of Yakima House Fire
Yakima Fire Department Firefighters were busy dousing the flames of a home fire in West Valley early Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the fire at 6:00 am Tuesday in the 900 block of South 80th Avenue. When they arrived they found the two story home with flames coming from a downstairs bedroom. Everyone was able to escape with no injuries.
3 Secret Christmas Gifts That Almost Ruined Christmas in Yakima
There is a meme making the rounds on social media. It points the finger at a particular type of advertiser that's been doing the same gimmick for years. The meme reads, "Ah yes, it's the time of year where people in commercials buy cars without telling their significant others like complete psychopaths." It got me wondering about secrets around the holidays. Mainly of the financial kind. I asked Yakima, "what type of purchases did they keep secret from their partners?" My jaw dropped at some of the responses.
Jennifer Garner, Yes, The Actress, Was Spotted in Grandview, WA
Jennifer Garner, Yes, The Actress, Was Spotted in Grandview, WA. I feel like Gossip Girl when I have to tell you this: SPOTTED: Jennifer Garner, yes, THE Jennifer Garner was seen in Grandview, Wash., last week! It wasn’t one of those celebrity look-alikes, either, this was the real deal, holyfield, certified, bonafide Hollywood actress and lady from those Capital One Venture Card commercials.
5 Turkey Tales of Ruin: How Thanksgiving Didn’t Go As Planned For Yakima Residents
I hope everyone had a safe and sane Thanksgiving. I hope it was filled with fun, food, & family. But I know that it’s wishful thinking that the holiday went perfect for everyone. I shared my story from a couple years ago, as a warning of what else you could explode on Thanksgiving, and that got some of my friends and listeners to reach out and share with me how their Turkey Day went.
Man Arrested in Yakima Police Shooting
A 21-year-old man faces charges after being arrested early Monday following a shooting by Yakima Police Officers in the 800 block of South Third Street. The man is being held in the Yakima County jail on assault and drive-by shooting charges. Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is handling the case.
Yakima Valley Museum’s Holiday Light Extravaganza is a Must See
Are You Ready for Yakima Valley Museum's Holiday Lights Extravaganza?. Yakima Valley Museum wants to light up your holiday season with the return of a special event for all Christmas light lovers, the Holiday Lights Extravaganza featuring over 30 Christmas trees decorated by our local Yakima Valley Charities. When Does...
‘Tis the Season for 12 Days of Christmas
Who wants a partridge in a pear tree? Our 12 Days of Christmas celebration features giveaways from local businesses that you or the lucky people on your gift list will be excited to receive!. What You Can Win. Grand Prize: $500 Visa gift card courtesy of Coca-Cola of Yakima &...
Yakima Police Make Arrest After Sunday Shooting
An arrest has been made in a shooting reported Sunday in Yakima. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says detectives worked through Sunday night and into Monday morning help identify the person and make an arrest. The person arrested was wanted in connection to a shooting reported at about 5:20 pm...
Yakima Authorities Warn of Puppy Scams During the Holidays
A puppy for Christmas? The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is warning of a puppy scam this holiday season. If you're not shopping at a known animal rescue organization or the Central Washington Humane Society you could be scammed. Sheriff's officials say there's lot of red flags to look for to keep you from becoming a victim of a scam.
Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest. Get Free Pass to Joy in Yakima!
For the third year in a row, State Fair Park is going to light up in glorious holiday lights. It's the 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest at State Fair Park in Yakima. The 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest at State Fair Park in Yakima. It has already become...
