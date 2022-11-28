Read full article on original website
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood.
Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose
Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
Jason David Frank’s Wife Confirms Actor Died By Suicide & Insists They Didn’t Argue Before His Death
Jason David Frank was found to have died from suicide at 49 after his passing was announced on Sunday, November 20. The actor’s cause of death was confirmed on Dec. 1 by his wife, Tammie Frank, who shared a heartbreaking message about her last few days with her late husband.
Country singer Jake Flint dies at age 37 just hours after his wedding. His mourning wife said her 'heart is gone.'
"People aren't meant to feel this much pain," his wife wrote on Facebook after Flint died in his sleep on the night of their ceremony.
Stevie Nicks Hoped To Visit Christine McVie In The Hospital This Week
Stevie Nicks had hoped to visit Christine McVie during her illness, but couldn't make it to London before Christine passed away. Nicks addressed the passing of her longtime Fleetwood Mac bandmate Wednesday afternoon, shortly after news of Christine's passing was released. "I didn't even know she was ill until late...
Dog The Bounty Hunter's Longtime Partner David Robinson Dead At 50
David Robinson, the longtime partner of Duane 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Chapman and co-star of the television show Dog's Most Wanted, has died at the age of 50. Robinson's ex-wife, Rainy, initially shared a post announcing his death on Wednesday (November 30) and later confirmed to TMZ on a Zoom call that he'd experienced a medical emergency on Wednesday (November 30).
Zendaya's Mom Sets The Record Straight About Tom Holland Engagement Rumors
Rumors making the rounds on social media this week suggest Tom Holland popped the question and him and Zendaya are engaged. Zendaya's mom, Claire Stoermer, however, seemingly set the record straight. Stoermer posted a cryptic message on her now-deleted Instagram Story on Wednesday (November 30), PageSix reports. She posted a...
The First "Harry & Meghan" Doc Trailer Drops
Netflix has released the first official trailer for Prince Harry & Meghan Markel’s forthcoming docuseries, “Harry & Meghan.” Netflix refers to it as “an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series.” No release date has been announced but the project is coming soon according to Netflix. “When...
