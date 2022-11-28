ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blues Lacking NHL-Ready Goaltending Prospects

With the surging play of Jordan Binnington this season, the need for goaltending depth has gone under the radar for the St. Louis Blues. Thomas Greiss has been fine in net this season as a backup, and for the first time in a few years, they have gone away from a 1A/1B system and into a clear starter and backup at the NHL level.
Pro Hockey Rumors

What the Edmonton Oilers are thankful for in 2022

As American Thanksgiving and the holiday season are upon us, PHR is taking a look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Edmonton Oilers.
Yardbarker

NHL Notebook: Edmonton Oilers forward Klim Kostin to miss Wednesday game against Chicago, is Alexis Lafreniere a bust, and more

According to Jim Matheson, it’s expected that Tyler Benson will draw in for his first NHL game of the season. Kostin, meanwhile, has appeared in seven games with the Oilers since his recall from the Bakersfield Condors, and there’s lots to like about his game. With him on the ice at 5×5, the Oilers have outshot their opponents 46-23, but been outscored 1-2. A promising sign is the Oilers have controlled 55.76 percent of the expected goal share with him on the ice.
Yardbarker

Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars preview, odds: Jason Robertson hopes to extend streak on Thursday

Jason Robertson will try to extend his points streak to 17 games when the Dallas Stars open a five-game homestand against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. Robertson has 17 goals and 12 assists during the streak, which is second-longest in the Stars and Minnesota North Stars histories. Brian Bellows had a 20-game point streak for the North Stars during the 1985-86 season.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Longtime former Red Wings executive Dan Belisle dies at 85

Former Detroit Red Wings front-office member Dan Belisle has died at age 85. The team released a statement announcing his death Wednesday night. While his name may not be well-known across hockey circles now, Belisle helped put together one of the greatest modern-day dynasties we’ve seen in the turn-of-the-century Red Wings. While Belisle last served as an assistant coach for the Red Wings in 1987, he stayed on with the team’s front office as a pro scout. He was vital in adding players via free agency that bolstered the 1997, 1998 and 2002 Stanley Cup-winning teams.
Yardbarker

Despite blowing a three-goal lead, the Abbotsford Canucks rally to defeat the Bakersfield Condors: THE FARMIES™ Post game

Against all odds, the freezing wind, the accumulating snow, and the glacially-paced traffic conditions, several hundred diehard fans of the Canucks’ AHL affiliate made their way to the Abbotsford Centre and were treated to an absolute barnburner!. The additions of Vasily Podkolzin and Jack Rathbone galvanized the roster as...
247Sports

Colorado Buffaloes Coaching Hot Board 5.0

It has been nearly two months since Karl Dorrell was relieved of his coaching duties in Boulder. While athletic director Rick George and the Buffaloes have not announced Dorrell's replacement yet, that news is expected by...
Pro Hockey Rumors

Could Blackhawks' Patrick Kane ask for trade soon?

When Patrick Kane’s name first entered the throes of trade speculation early this year, there were as many skeptics as believers that the Chicago Blackhawks would ever move on from their franchise-defining superstar. One of the greatest American players of all time and a slam-dunk top-five Blackhawk of all time, Kane’s play has been the defining part of the most successful on-ice period in Chicago’s history.
theScore

Tkachuk gets standing ovation, loses in return to Calgary

Former Calgary Flames star Matthew Tkachuk received mostly positive reactions Tuesday in his first game back at the Scotiabank Saddledome as a member of the visiting Florida Panthers. The Flames honored Tkachuk with a touching video tribute. Flames fans gave Tkachuk a standing ovation after the video aired during the...
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks reassign 2019 first-round pick Vasily Podkolzin

The Vancouver Canucks assigned forward Vasily Podkolzin and defenseman Jack Rathbone to the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks on Monday evening, according to a team tweet. Podkolzin, 21, is enduring a bit of a classic sophomore slump. The 10th overall selection in 2019 has just three assists through 16 games, although he has been limited to playing just 12:34 per game. It’s his first demotion to the minors this season. It would be his first regular-season AHL contest if he suits up with Abbotsford. He had two points in two playoff games last season.
FOX Sports

Sabres withstand Red Wings' rally, win 5-4 in shootout

DETROIT (AP) — Jack Quinn scored the only goal in a shootout, Dylan Cozens had the second two-goal game of his career and the Buffalo Sabres held off the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night. Mattias Samuelsson got his first career goal for the Sabres, who squandered a...
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. The Canadiens active on the trade market wouldn’t mind another first-round pick. Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now:: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes said during a TVA Sports interview that he remains active on the trade front in hopes of making a deal.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sharks place veteran goalie James Reimer on injured reserve

When the San Jose Sharks recalled Aaron Dell over the weekend, it suggested that James Reimer’s injury might be hampering him more than originally thought. The veteran netminder had played through it against the Los Angeles Kings, but didn’t look himself, allowing four goals on 28 shots. Monday, the Sharks have decided to shut him down for at least a few days, moving Reimer to injured reserve and recalling Jeffrey Viel in the process.
