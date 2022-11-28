According to Jim Matheson, it’s expected that Tyler Benson will draw in for his first NHL game of the season. Kostin, meanwhile, has appeared in seven games with the Oilers since his recall from the Bakersfield Condors, and there’s lots to like about his game. With him on the ice at 5×5, the Oilers have outshot their opponents 46-23, but been outscored 1-2. A promising sign is the Oilers have controlled 55.76 percent of the expected goal share with him on the ice.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO