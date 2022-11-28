Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shoppers not paying for bags at self-checkouts, official saysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
4 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
The Chris Watts Murder Home Has Finally SoldNikFrederick, CO
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Weather Service predicts wintry Tuesday morning commute for DougCoHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Related
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman weighs in on Arizona Coyotes staying in Tempe
It's no secret that NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has long supported keeping the Arizona Coyotes from relocating over the years. In June, when the Tempe City Council first voted to move forward with the proposed $2.1 billion arena project, Bettman called in to voice his support during the meeting. For Tuesday's unanimous decision...
Yardbarker
Blues Lacking NHL-Ready Goaltending Prospects
With the surging play of Jordan Binnington this season, the need for goaltending depth has gone under the radar for the St. Louis Blues. Thomas Greiss has been fine in net this season as a backup, and for the first time in a few years, they have gone away from a 1A/1B system and into a clear starter and backup at the NHL level.
What the Edmonton Oilers are thankful for in 2022
As American Thanksgiving and the holiday season are upon us, PHR is taking a look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Edmonton Oilers.
Yardbarker
NHL Notebook: Edmonton Oilers forward Klim Kostin to miss Wednesday game against Chicago, is Alexis Lafreniere a bust, and more
According to Jim Matheson, it’s expected that Tyler Benson will draw in for his first NHL game of the season. Kostin, meanwhile, has appeared in seven games with the Oilers since his recall from the Bakersfield Condors, and there’s lots to like about his game. With him on the ice at 5×5, the Oilers have outshot their opponents 46-23, but been outscored 1-2. A promising sign is the Oilers have controlled 55.76 percent of the expected goal share with him on the ice.
Broncos bumped from Sunday Night Football slot
The reeling Denver Broncos' coming matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs has been bumped from primetime.
Broncos' first-round draft pick from 49ers continues to fall
Usually, there’s a silver lining for NFL teams with terrible records — they are rewarded with high picks in the upcoming draft. That would be the case for the 3-8 Denver Broncos this year, but they traded that upcoming first-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks as part of the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson earlier this year.
Yardbarker
Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars preview, odds: Jason Robertson hopes to extend streak on Thursday
Jason Robertson will try to extend his points streak to 17 games when the Dallas Stars open a five-game homestand against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. Robertson has 17 goals and 12 assists during the streak, which is second-longest in the Stars and Minnesota North Stars histories. Brian Bellows had a 20-game point streak for the North Stars during the 1985-86 season.
Longtime former Red Wings executive Dan Belisle dies at 85
Former Detroit Red Wings front-office member Dan Belisle has died at age 85. The team released a statement announcing his death Wednesday night. While his name may not be well-known across hockey circles now, Belisle helped put together one of the greatest modern-day dynasties we’ve seen in the turn-of-the-century Red Wings. While Belisle last served as an assistant coach for the Red Wings in 1987, he stayed on with the team’s front office as a pro scout. He was vital in adding players via free agency that bolstered the 1997, 1998 and 2002 Stanley Cup-winning teams.
Yardbarker
Despite blowing a three-goal lead, the Abbotsford Canucks rally to defeat the Bakersfield Condors: THE FARMIES™ Post game
Against all odds, the freezing wind, the accumulating snow, and the glacially-paced traffic conditions, several hundred diehard fans of the Canucks’ AHL affiliate made their way to the Abbotsford Centre and were treated to an absolute barnburner!. The additions of Vasily Podkolzin and Jack Rathbone galvanized the roster as...
Colorado Buffaloes Coaching Hot Board 5.0
It has been nearly two months since Karl Dorrell was relieved of his coaching duties in Boulder. While athletic director Rick George and the Buffaloes have not announced Dorrell's replacement yet, that news is expected by...
Could Blackhawks' Patrick Kane ask for trade soon?
When Patrick Kane’s name first entered the throes of trade speculation early this year, there were as many skeptics as believers that the Chicago Blackhawks would ever move on from their franchise-defining superstar. One of the greatest American players of all time and a slam-dunk top-five Blackhawk of all time, Kane’s play has been the defining part of the most successful on-ice period in Chicago’s history.
Is coach Hackett worried about his status with Broncos?
The Denver Broncos season continues to look dismal after another loss on Sunday to the Carolina Panthers.
Wheeler nets hat trick, Hellebuyck and Jets blank Avs 5-0
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Blake Wheeler had three goals and an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves and the Winnipeg Jets routed the Colorado Avalanche 5-0 on Tuesday night. “No, it’s not just another game,” Jets coach Rick Bowness said. “I think the message we’re trying to send here...
theScore
Tkachuk gets standing ovation, loses in return to Calgary
Former Calgary Flames star Matthew Tkachuk received mostly positive reactions Tuesday in his first game back at the Scotiabank Saddledome as a member of the visiting Florida Panthers. The Flames honored Tkachuk with a touching video tribute. Flames fans gave Tkachuk a standing ovation after the video aired during the...
Yardbarker
Stats, standings, and predictions for the start of the Abbotsford Canucks’ six-game homestand
The Abbotsford Canucks’ six-game Canadian road trip started poorly, got better, then finished worse. After splitting their series against the Laval Rocket and Toronto Marlies, the Farm visited the Calgary Wranglers, where they played out two games that finished almost identically to our prediction in last week’s preview!
Canucks reassign 2019 first-round pick Vasily Podkolzin
The Vancouver Canucks assigned forward Vasily Podkolzin and defenseman Jack Rathbone to the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks on Monday evening, according to a team tweet. Podkolzin, 21, is enduring a bit of a classic sophomore slump. The 10th overall selection in 2019 has just three assists through 16 games, although he has been limited to playing just 12:34 per game. It’s his first demotion to the minors this season. It would be his first regular-season AHL contest if he suits up with Abbotsford. He had two points in two playoff games last season.
Yardbarker
The Day After 22.0: Oilers get last laugh as Tkachuk blows tire, Draisaitl scores OT winner
The Day After is brought to you by NHL betting site Betway!. The sounds of sweet irony sang true Monday night in Edmonton. Matthew Tkachuk got the first laugh — a game-opening goal 3:49 into the first frame taunting Edmonton Oilers fans with the Hulk Hogan hand to the year.
FOX Sports
Sabres withstand Red Wings' rally, win 5-4 in shootout
DETROIT (AP) — Jack Quinn scored the only goal in a shootout, Dylan Cozens had the second two-goal game of his career and the Buffalo Sabres held off the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night. Mattias Samuelsson got his first career goal for the Sabres, who squandered a...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens and the Pittsburgh Penguins
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. The Canadiens active on the trade market wouldn’t mind another first-round pick. Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now:: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes said during a TVA Sports interview that he remains active on the trade front in hopes of making a deal.
Sharks place veteran goalie James Reimer on injured reserve
When the San Jose Sharks recalled Aaron Dell over the weekend, it suggested that James Reimer’s injury might be hampering him more than originally thought. The veteran netminder had played through it against the Los Angeles Kings, but didn’t look himself, allowing four goals on 28 shots. Monday, the Sharks have decided to shut him down for at least a few days, moving Reimer to injured reserve and recalling Jeffrey Viel in the process.
Pro Hockey Rumors
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/
Comments / 0