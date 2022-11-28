ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HP's Best Laptop Is $400 Off for Cyber Monday

By Andrew E. Freedman
 2 days ago

The HP Spectre 13.5 , our favorite 2-in-1 convertible and one of the best ultrabooks overall, is on a solid sale for Cyber Monday. At HP's website , the laptop is $400 off any configuration, but it's a flash sale, so you'll have to move quick. It's set to end at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

HP Spectre x360 13.5: now $849.99 at HP (was $1,249.99)
The HP Spectre x360 13.5 is $400 of any configuration in a flash sale. It has a 3:2 display, a great variety of ports, and offers strong performance, a good webcam and nice audio. View Deal

That $400 discount applies to any configuration you can make in HP's configurator., whether it's the starter model ($849.99) with a Core i5-1235U and 8GB of RAM, the one we reviewed ($1,259.99 with an Intel Core i7-1255U, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and an OLED screen) or anything in between or beyond.

We liked the Spectre as a do-it-all device for those who want a standard clamshell, but also the possibility to use their laptop as a tablet. It's great for those who want classic USB Type-A ports for existing peripherals, plus Thunderbolt 4 for newer accessories. It also has a solid webcam and decent speakers.

Personally, I like the design, which is distinguished with a luxury feel. And I'm glad you can upgrade the storage on the Spectre, where other flagships have chased thinness to the point where that's no longer a possibility.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We got a solid 10 hours of battery life on the Spectre when we tested it — and that was with the OLED screen. If you get a 1920 x 1280 IPS display, it will likely last even longer.

What won't last long is this deal, which is on a timer over at HP's site. If you want the flexibility of a 2-in-1 and are down to try a convertible, this is one we highly recommend.

