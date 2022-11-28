Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Families Find Solutions to Bullying From a Surprising SourceHope Opehem
Related
KOMU
Memphis homicide suspect arrested in Columbia
COLUMBIA − A Memphis, Tennessee, homicide suspect was arrested in Columbia Thursday with the help of the U.S. Marshals and Columbia Police Department. Kevin Fennell, 34, is charged with first-degree murder after a Nov. 15 deadly shooting in Memphis. Investigators from the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task...
KOMU
Woman killed in crash on East Broadway identified
COLUMBIA − The Columbia Police Department released details Friday of Thursday's head-on crash on East Broadway. Sue Underwood, 83, of Columbia, is the victim of the fatal crash near the Hominy Creek Trail Bridge. Police said the other driver involved, Jonathan Key, 33, was taken to a local hospital...
KOMU
Suspect wanted in southern Boone County shooting arrested
COLUMBIA − A Fulton man wanted in connection to a weekend shooting in Hartsburg has been arrested. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said Dustin Higgins, 33, is the suspect in Saturday's shooting in the 16000 block of S. James Sapp Road. Higgins is charged with first-degree assault and armed...
KOMU
One person killed in crash on East Broadway
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department says one person has died after a two-vehicle crash on East Broadway Thursday afternoon. Police said the other driver involved was taken to a local hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time. Both lanes of East Broadway were blocked off between Timberhill...
KOMU
Two pets rescued from Jefferson City house fire
JEFFERSON CITY - No injuries were reported after a structure fire in Jefferson City Friday. The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to the fire in the 400 block of Atchison Street. First arriving fire units found heavy black smoke coming from the front door and basement of a small home,...
KOMU
Holiday events affect downtown Jefferson City parking this weekend
JEFFERSON CITY - The annual Living Windows and Christmas parade in Jefferson City will affect parking in the downtown area Friday and Saturday. Living Windows will be held Friday night from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Parking will not be allowed on High Street between Monroe and Jefferson beginning at 5 p.m. The road will reopen after the event, according to Jefferson City police.
KOMU
Mid-Missourians bike for a cause during "Cranktivus"
COLUMBIA – Biking enthusiasts gathered in Columbia Saturday for the "Cranktivus" food drive. The part food drive, part bike event has been running for 9 years. Participants arrived at Walt’s Bike Shop at noon. There, they grabbed grocery lists, planned their routes and headed out to get food. All the food collected benefits the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.
KOMU
Sedalia police looking for missing woman with Alzheimer's
SEDALIA - The Sedalia Police Department said it took a report of a missing woman on Wednesday. Officials said 69-year-old Melody O'Donnell was reported missing from her residence in the 900 block of East Sixth Street. Police said O'Donnell was seen leaving her residence between 1 and 2 p.m. Wednesday.
KOMU
Forum Boulevard land surveys begin Monday
COLUMBIA − Engineering Surveys & Services, a consultant for the city of Columbia Public Works, will conduct land surveying activities along the Forum Boulevard corridor beginning Monday, Dec. 5, as weather permits. The surveying is part of the initial steps to support planning and design for the proposed Forum...
KOMU
Celebrate the holidays around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - With the holidays in full swing, here are some fun things to do with family and friends over the next few weeks!. If you have an event to add, please email news@komu.com with details. When: Thursday, Dec. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. Where: 4200 Merchant St #105,...
KOMU
The Grinch who stole California gets a change of heart
CALIFORNIA − California brings on the festivities for the season, but it isn't Santa Claus that's been coming to this town. It's a different holiday character, one that's green and hairy, the Grinch. The character out of Dr. Seuss' story, which has many film adaptations, was spotted wreaking havoc...
KOMU
MoDOT presents proposed changes to Holts Summit interchange
JEFFERSON CITY — Residents and motorists who travel the U.S. Route 54 and Callaway County Route OO interchange were invited to a public meeting Thursday night to discuss proposed alterations to the interchange. Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) staff helped answer questions and provided information on the proposed project,...
KOMU
Where are Logboat’s lights? A change of venue heralds big change for the local brewer
No, the Grinch didn't steal Logboat Brewing Company's holiday bling this year. The spectacular Christmas-themed holiday lights that have decked the Columbia brewery since 2017, thanks to a partnership with Candy Cane Crib, will light up at 6:30 p.m. Friday in a new, temporary venue: Rose Music Hall. The public...
KOMU
Candlelight Lodge closes Friday after more than 60 years as an assisted living facility
The Candlelight Lodge was more than just a home to many people looking for assisted living in the Columbia area. Over its long history, the building housed cross-country travelers, female aviators in training and even Harry Truman during the attack on Pearl Harbor. But for the past 63 years, Candlelight...
KOMU
Local man posthumously inducted into Missouri's Conservation Hall of Fame
JEFFERSON CITY − A local man was posthumously inducted into the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame Friday. Herschel "Woody the Singing Forester" Bledsoe was honored by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Missouri Conservation Commission during the commission's meeting Friday in Jefferson City. Bledsoe, formerly of Jefferson City,...
KOMU
Twice Blessed hosts annual Christmas Store
COLUMBIA- Twice Blessed hosted its second annual Christmas Store for the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Midway Locus Grove Church. Twice Blessed is a store located down the street from the church. The store supplies items from food. Clothing, toiletries, and house essentials free of charge. "Jill...
KOMU
Moberly Christmas Festival supports local businesses and community
MOBERLY - The Moberly Christmas Festival is being held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in celebration of the town's businesses and traditions. The fest began with various holiday pop-up shops as well as arts and crafts downtown. The event brings the community together, according to Moberly Area Chamber...
KOMU
MU's space reduction plan reveals more funding needed to save campus buildings
COLUMBIA – MU’s campus is shrinking. The empty voids where familiar buildings once used to stand are growing as the university executes more demolitions. The demolitions are part of MU’s strategic space reduction plan. This plan was created in 2017 by the Space Planning and Management Department in response to several buildings in need of renovations, removal or replacement.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know today: Saturday, Dec. 3
Instead of Santa Claus, a different character came to California this Christmas season for the second year in a row. The Grinch stirred up trouble all week, his shenanigans being documented by Durham School Services Central Missouri via Facebook. "The good news is he's been captured, he's had a change...
KOMU
Jefferson City moves into phase 2 of its Capital Area Active Transportation Plan
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City's government is moving into phase 2 in implementing their Capital Area Active Transportation Plan. In phase 2, the city is looking for public feedback on a draft of the plan developed by consultants. "The Active Transportation Plan is an update of other bike and pedestrian...
Comments / 0