5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious food and excellent service, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Va. NAACP calls for Election Integrity Unit to be disbanded; AG responds
They addressed the records received from the Virginia NAACP FOIA request to Virginia’s Attorney General’s Office regarding the topic of the “Election Integrity Unit”.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia’s Attorney General continues investigation into Pink Energy after bankruptcy
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Attorney General is continuing his investigation into a solar energy company that left dozens of residents with faulty equipment before the company declared bankruptcy. The price of loans and equipment is costing customers anywhere from $20,000 to $115,000. Pink Energy customers financed the solar...
NAACP shares results of info request on Virginia Election Integrity Unit; calls on Miyares to disband it
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia NAACP is once again lashing out at the Virginia Attorney General's Office's new Election Integrity Unit. Tuesday, Virginia NAACP president Robert Barnette said the unit is “lacking” in any real substance. “This Unit is plainly a paper tiger," Barnette said. "A public-relations...
Open Letter To Mayor Sherman Lea: Why Does Roanoke City Make Us Feel Unsafe ?
Mayor Sherman Lea: I called your office last week in an attempt to speak with you about the current state of affairs and my recent experiences in Roanoke City. Your secretary took my information. I asked for a return call; I’ve heard nothing from you. What are you doing about the decline of Roanoke City? […]
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to Virginia
Virginia-born SmartRoof is sticking to its roots and expanding in Fairfax County. The roofing and solar company is moving from McLean, where its headquarters is currently located, to a 25,000 square-foot space on Sunset Hills Rd. in Reston, an announcement from Governor Glenn Youngkin’s office revealed.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Resident Honored by JDRF
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, recently announced Sally Southard as the recipient of the Erwin Lurie Award for her noteworthy contributions as a volunteer leader. Sally joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the award and about...
NBC 29 News
Virginia’s Crime Commission looks into ways to reduce stoned driving
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There is no precise roadside test for people who have been using marijuana. A saliva test for THC is in the works, but that will need more research and new laws to make it stand up in court. “I have seen several crashes in the...
The race is on to save a popular gamebird in Virginia
MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia has a rich tradition of gamebird hunting, but now one of those species of gamebirds is in danger of disappearing from the commonwealth. Ruffed grouse numbers are on the decline. “We’ve really been talking about grouse declines for the better part of 50 to 60 years,” said Virginia Department […]
pagevalleynews.com
Virginia to offer training for dam owners
~ Press release issued by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation will offer a virtual training session for owners of the state’s more than 2,600 regulated dams. Training will be offered from 2 to 4 p.m. on three different dates: Monday,...
WDBJ7.com
FedEx opening facility in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - FedEx will have a new home in Montgomery County in 2023. “We’re always wanting to promote economic growth and we’re excited about the opportunities that it will bring for our citizens to have good paying jobs,” said Sherri Blevins, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors. “It’s all about livelihood.”
wildkidswander.com
Visiting Natural Bridge State Park in Virginia
Virginia is a gorgeous state with no shortage of natural attractions. Natural Bridge State Park is no different. In addition to the impressive Natural Bridge, the park offers several trails to enjoy the beauty of the area. The guide below provides information about Natural Bridge in Virginia, including fees, what to expect on the trail and other fun things to do in the area.
WSET
SmartRoof to expand in Virginia, creating 400+ new jobs
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that SmartRoof, one of the East Coast's leading roofing companies, will invest $350,000 to expand in Fairfax County. The company will relocate from its current location in McLean to occupy 25,000 square feet of office space at 11091 Sunset Hills...
royalexaminer.com
Solar and roofing company to expand in Virginia, creating 400+ new jobs
“It’s great to see SmartRoof growing their presence in Fairfax County and adding hundreds of new jobs,” said Jeffrey C. McKay, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors. “Our climate change resilience will be powered by solar and other alternative forms of energy, and SmartRoof is helping to lead that effort in both residential and commercial locations. We’re proud to have their headquarters here and look forward to their continued innovation.”
Inside Nova
Highest-paying business jobs in Lynchburg
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Lynchburg, VA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Virginia takes first step towards teacher apprenticeship program
The Virginia Department of Education has issued over $140,000 in grants to local colleges to establish teacher apprenticeship programs in a move designed to combat a shortage of teachers across the commonwealth.
WDBJ7.com
Harvest Foundation aims to help region grow economically
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Harvest Foundation aims to support Martinsville and Henry County grow into a place where everyone has the opportunity to live, work and play. Kate Keller joined us on Here @ Home to talk about how the Foundation prides itself in being a resource for economic development and job creation in Martinsville and Henry County.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation to offer training for dam owners
The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation will offer a virtual training session for owners of the state’s more than 2,600 regulated dams. Training will be offered from 2-4 p.m. on three different dates: Dec. 5, Jan. 17 and Feb. 7. Consultants and professional engineers are also welcome to attend.
Tanker with 8,000 gallons of fuel overturns in Virginia, creating gridlock
A tractor-trailer carrying 8,000 gallons of fuel overturned on Route 7 in Northern Virginia early Wednesday morning, causing significant delays.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Montgomery County (VA), Christiansburg Might Cooperate on New Fire Station
There’s a possibility that Christiansburg (VA) could get some help with its long-held plan to build a second fire station, Roanoke.com reported. A Montgomery County official, in a letter to Christiansburg’s mayor, said it would be open to discussing future opportunities with the town for the construction of a jointly-owned fire and emergency medical services facility on Roanoke Street, the report said.
