ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OR

Safety Corridor Success: Highway 20 project decommissioned

By The News Guard
The News Guard
The News Guard
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RCRZJ_0jQAGcrw00

The U.S. Highway 20 Safety Corridor between Toledo and Chitwood is a success and is no longer needed, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).

The 10.4 mile corridor was established in 1999, and the fatal and serious injury crash rate has fallen to the point that the area does not qualify as a safety corridor. It is one of five current Safety Corridors and becomes the 17th corridor to be decommissioned since the program began in 1989.

As of Dec. 6, all safety corridor signs, including the double fines signs, will be removed. Historically, crash rates do not increase after a safety corridor is decommissioned. Traffic violation fines will no longer be doubled in the area once signs are removed.

Since the first U.S. 20 Safety Corridor signs were installed in 1999, improvements include:

U.S. 20 Pioneer Mountain to Eddyville Project between milepost 14 and 24 created 5.5 miles of new road, bypassing a 10 mile section of the original alignment of U.S. 20 built in 1917. The project made major safety improvements by building wider travel lanes and paved safety shoulders, eased congestion by replacing miles of no-passing zones with two wide travel lanes, provided a separated railroad crossing, and straightened the highway.

In 2003, repaved 11 miles of highway between Newport and Simpson Creek. Safety improvements were incorporated into the project.

Updated curve warning signs, providing consistent curve advisories that meets federal standards.

A public education program including public service ads, billboards, and presentations to schools and civic groups that increased public awareness.

Increased traffic enforcement through overtime patrol grants. Enforcement is a very effective way to reduce crashes because drivers slow down, pay better attention, and follow the laws when they see a patrol vehicle.

Highway sign, pavement marking, and reflector improvements better direct and control traffic.

To qualify as a safety corridor, the average fatal and serious injury crash rate must be higher than 150% that of similar roads statewide. The U.S. 20 corridor rate is currently 133%.

The partnerships between the Oregon Department of Transportation, Oregon State Police, Lincoln County and local citizens that led to this success will continue to improve safety in the corridor.

For more information, visit Transportation Safety and the Safety Corridor Program Guidelines .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcfmradio.com

Wind Event; Coos Bay Woman Killed; Setting Speed Limits

The high wind event sweeping along the coast caused limited power interruption for the area. Central Lincoln PUD is showing no significant outages in the Florence area and less than 50 outages in the Lincoln County area. Drivers should be alert for debris on the roadways as there have been some branches and tree limbs reported on streets. The National Weather service reported steady winds of 23 mph overnight with higher gusts in some areas. Wind throughout the day today could still be significant with 28 mph gusts forecast and steady 11-16 mph winds. The high wind watch has expired for the coast.
COOS BAY, OR
kcfmradio.com

Wreck Impedes Traffic on 101 Near Dunes City

Oregon State police and Oregon Department of Transportation are on the scene of a wrecked tractor trailer on Highway 101 at Milepost 197 in Dunes City. Both lanes of travel are affected. Unknown Injuries.
DUNES CITY, OR
KATU.com

Salem Health among Oregon hospitals temporarily diverting ambulances to 'manage capacity'

Salem Health hospital has been diverting ambulances to other hospitals since 9 a.m. Tuesday. The measures come as hospitals across Oregon see a surge in RSV cases, coupled with increased patients with the flu and COVID-19. It’s the second time the hospital has reached “diversion” status in the last 10 years. Back in July of 2022, the hospital diverted patients for only four hours.
SALEM, OR
oregontoday.net

Coos Bay Woman in Fatal Crash, Lane Co., Nov. 30

On November 27, 2022 just before 9:30pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Coburg Rd. near the McKenzie View intersection. Preliminary investigation reveals that a black 2002 Ford F150 had been traveling southbound on Coburg Rd. when it crossed into the oncoming northbound lane and struck a silver 2000 Mazda Protegé sedan. The driver of the Mazda, 53-year-old Cerina Anne McPherson of Coos Bay, died as a result of the crash. A passenger in the Mazda was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the F150 fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival. Law enforcement personnel flooded the area and located him approximately three hours after the crash. He was identified as 27-year-old Marco Itehua-Sanchez of Eugene. This case remains under active investigation and alcohol use is being considered as a factor. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Oregon State Police, Eugene Police Department, and Springfield Police Department for their assistance with this investigation.
COOS BAY, OR
KVAL

Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm

EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

Breaking: Students evacuated from multiple halls due to chemical spill

Eugene police and the Eugene Springfield Fire Department evacuated people in Pacific, Columbia and Lawrence Hall at the University of Oregon for a chemical spill Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., according to police. Onyx Bridge was also evacuated. Students said they were in class when an alarm rang and they were...
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Snow a possibility in forecast for mid-Willamette Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement cautioning about snow showers with light accumulation through the morning commute on Thursday, Dec. 1. The statement includes the cities of Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and surrounding areas. A winter weather advisory was issued for Sweet Home and the Cascade foothills through 5 p.m. Thursday.
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

Wind advisory issued for Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon

Mid-Willamette Valley residents might want to pack up the patio furniture and other outdoor items. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday. Gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph are expected. Strong winds could...
CORVALLIS, OR
klcc.org

Local rain and snow are encouraging, but precipitation remains off pace

Steady rain in the south Willamette Valley has helped, but it hasn’t eliminated drought conditions. Jon Bonk is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. He said as of early Wednesday, precipitation in Eugene for the “rain year” since October first is nearly three inches below normal, adding, “If we go back and look at the calendar year as a whole, since January first, we are sitting at 25.03 inches, and that is still about eight and a third inches below normal. So yeah, we’re still in a pretty good precipitation deficit as it sits, but certainly the wet latter half of what we’ve had here in November is starting to help with that.”
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Chemical spill at University of Oregon forces evacuation

EUGENE, Ore. -- A chemical spill at the University of Oregon forced the evacuation of several buildings Tuesday evening, officials at Eugene Springfield Fire confirmed. The spill was reported in Pacific Hall at 1025 University St. on the UO campus at about 3:40 p.m. on November 29. A lab technician reportedly dropped a bottle containing beta-mercaptoethanol, causing it to shatter and give off toxic fumes. The chemical is used in biological research and can be deadly with prolonged exposure, although brief exposure usually causes irritation to exposed areas including breathing passageways. Eugene Springfield Fire officials confirmed that a hazardous materials team was dispatched to the area, and surrounding buildings were evacuated out of an abundance of caution. The scene was quickly cleaned up, and fire teams left at about 5:30 p.m.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Landslide closes OR 36 near OR 126

TripCheck is reporting a landslide on OR 36 has closed all lanes four miles east of the Florence-Eugene Highway OR 126. Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.
FLORENCE, OR
Lebanon-Express

This Corvallis tree farmer does it differently

In the hills above Corvallis, ringed by the disparate trails and nonprofit conservation efforts and public-private recreation interests, is a tree farm. Ed Easterling, the owner and manager at some 1,600 acres of pasture and woodlands collectively known as the Crestmont properties, is pretty clear that means some of the land is managed under a plan that calls for cutting trees down.
CORVALLIS, OR
hh-today.com

Why these street trees have to go

The day before Thanksgiving, a couple of signs caught my eye. They were attached to two trees in the 500 block of Washington Street. I got off the bike for a closer look. This is what the signs said:. This section of Washington Street is in the heart of the...
ALBANY, OR
The News Guard

The News Guard

Lincoln County, OR
512
Followers
695
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Guard covers local news in the Lincoln County area of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thenewsguard.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy