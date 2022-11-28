A million dollars isn't what it used to be, at least according to a survey that suggests volatile markets and decades-high inflation have even the well-off feeling unwell. While the U.S. is home to 24.5 million millionaires, more than any other nation, 35% of them said only a miracle will allow them a secure retirement, according to the Natixis Investment Managers survey of 1,617 wealthy people. More than half—58%—have come to terms with the fact that they'll have to work far longer than they'd planned.

1 DAY AGO