Binance Halts Withdrawals Following An Exploit On Crypto Project Ankr
Binance, the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, paused withdrawals following an exploit on the crypto node project Ankr. Binance paused the withdrawal following an exploit on the crypto node project Ankr. The attacker swapped 20 trillion aBNBc tokens for BNB, then moved those to crypto mixer Tornado Cash. Following...
1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for TSMC's Future
Is the world's largest contract chipmaker a worthwhile investment?
Social Security update: Boosted direct $914 Supplemental Security Income check to be sent out this month
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second December payment by the end of the month, with the final payment of the year to be slightly higher than the rest.
Florida Pulls $2 Billion From BlackRock Over Objections to Sustainable Investing
ESG's fiduciary standards and potential greenwashing attract critics across the political spectrum. Blackrock's support of ESG has made it the prime target for scrutiny. Despite its popularity in recent years, sustainable investing's impact remains difficult to assess. The state of Florida said it will divest $2 billion of investments overseen...
How Buyers Are Financing Holiday Purchases This Year
Despite high inflation trends and concerns about a potential recession, shoppers spent at record levels online on Cyber Monday and Black Friday amid a flurry of steep discounts, thanks in part to buy now, pay later (BNPL) apps. BNPL apps partner with retailers to make it easier for consumers to...
November Job Growth Beats Expectations
The U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs in November, exceeding forecasts for a 200,000 gain, while wages rose by the most since January, suggesting the Federal Reserve’s campaign to cool growth by raising interest rates still has room to run. The unemployment rate stayed at 3.7%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said in its latest nonfarm payrolls report Friday.
Who Doesn't Want to Be a Millionaire? 35% Say They Won’t Be Able to Retire
A million dollars isn't what it used to be, at least according to a survey that suggests volatile markets and decades-high inflation have even the well-off feeling unwell. While the U.S. is home to 24.5 million millionaires, more than any other nation, 35% of them said only a miracle will allow them a secure retirement, according to the Natixis Investment Managers survey of 1,617 wealthy people. More than half—58%—have come to terms with the fact that they'll have to work far longer than they'd planned.
New York, Singapore Dethrone Tel Aviv as World's Most Expensive Cities
New York and Singapore topped the list of cities with the highest cost of living this year, dethroning Tel Aviv, according to an annual report from the Economist Intelligence Unit. War in Ukraine, Covid restrictions in China and surging energy prices drove costs up by the fastest pace in at...
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - December 2, 2022: Rates plunge
After bobbing the last three weeks between 6.75% and a bit about 7%, the 30-year mortgage average plunged more than a half percentage point Thursday, sinking to 6.50%. Thirty-year mortgage rates dropped an eye-popping 52 basis points Thursday, taking the average down to 6.50%. It's the lowest level the flagship indicator has registered since September 16. Compared to the 20-year high average of 7.58% notched in October, today's rates are more than a percentage point lower.
