ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

This Epic DIY Christmas Village Tree Changes Everything You Know About Christmas Trees

By Haley Mast
Dengarden
Dengarden
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tsOvx_0jQAFztC00

If you’re a collector, consider this.

This year we have seen a large wave of unique DIY Christmas decorations sweeping all over social media. From pool noodles turned yard art, a Christmas tree made from yarn, Dollar Tree mop heads transformed into a fluffy wreath , and how hot glue can help you hang your Christmas lights .

Another stellar Christmas idea we came across is the most unique Christmas tree that @campfrithadventures has created. This DIY Christmas village tree is far from the basic Christmas tree, and we are in love!

View the original article to see embedded media.

To first make the stand of the tree they start with a square post, adding pre-assembled round discs that start large and get smaller as the discs get higher. The discs all have an edge trim of evergreen christmas foliage. Once all the discs have been added and stacked, they add fake snow sheets to the bottoms of the disc tiers and wrap garland with twinkle lights up around the post and lastly they add a mini Christmas tree on top.

The shelves created on the tiered Christmas tree make the perfect stand to add a Christmas village to which is what the video poster is planning on doing! You could really let you imagination fly with the different tiers. You could allow a story to unfold on each section of the tree!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

This Christmas Tree Color Is on the Rise

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s about time to break out the tinsel, bring down boxes of ornaments, and decorate the pièce de resistance of Christmas decor: the tree.
Ingram Atkinson

After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Power 93.7 WBLK

If You See This Brown Thing In Your Christmas Tree, Remove It Quickly

Christmas is the time of year that most of us get the spend quality time with our families, usually around the tree. We spend so much time and effort picking out the perfect ornaments and tree toppers. After all of the energy we put into decorating our tree, it would be horrible if our symbol of Christmas brought an infestation into our homes. That's why it's so important to inspect your tree, even if you've already set it up. You'll want to look for a little brown sac attached to a branch. If you do see it, remove it immediately or you could be spending the holidays with hundreds of baby preying mantis.
Daily Mail

Woman passing a council flowerbed notices 'decorative plant' which turns out to be the world's deadliest shrub and contains 6,000 times more poison than cyanide when its seeds

A woman in North Wales was left shocked after spotting the world's deadliest plant, which contains a substance 6,000 times more poisonous than cyanide, in a council flowerbed. The flower, called Ricinnus Communis and known as the Castor Oil plant, was named by the Guinness Book of Records as the world's most poisonous.
Mary Duncan

“But I wash all the dishes.” Rude houseguest and her kids eat all of host’s food, run up electric bill during stay

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. A few years ago one of my best friends, Thea, found herself in a bad way. Her lease was up on her apartment but she didn’t have enough money to put down yet for a new one, so she needed somewhere to stay for a couple of months. It wasn’t just her that needed a place to stay, though, it was her and her two little kids, who were five and seven at the time.
Tyla

Woman shares shock results after washing years-old Christmas tree

People have been left in shock after a woman showed exactly what happened once she gave her Christmas tree a bath. TikToker @mahalamariie said she was convinced to wash the Christmas tree after seeing videos of other people doing the exact same thing on the app, adding' we were fully prepared to replace this tree. It was just an experiment.'
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
9K+
Followers
909
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy