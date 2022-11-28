Read full article on original website
Ambulance stolen from hospital in Elizabeth City
The ambulance was stolen from Sentara Albemarle Hospital and police say the pursuit ended in Southampton County.
North Carolina woman facing multiple drug charges after ongoing investigation; held on $3M bond
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County deputies and New Bern police officers served a search warrant in Vanceboro on November 30 that led to a drug arrest. The warrant was due to an ongoing investigation at 135 JA Lilly Drive in Vanceboro. During the search, law enforcement located fentanyl, money and other items related […]
FOX Carolina
Police arrest teen on multiple charges including possession
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police said an officer arrested a teen on Saturday morning on multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute. According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in reference to an car break-in.
WITN
Two people sent to hospital after early morning shooting in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after being shot. Goldsboro police say they received several ShotSpotter alerts about active gunfire in the 300 block of Beech Street. Officials say they found a large crime scene with multiple cars and homes damaged by gunfire.
wcti12.com
Emergency crews still searching Neuse River for missing man
NEW BERN, Craven County — The search for a missing man continued into the weekend Saturday Dec. 3, 2022 as emergency officials were still combing the Neuse River. On Nov. 28th, a car rode off a boat ramp just near West Craven Middle School. Local fire and rescue crews...
WITN
WHO AM I? Kinston police want person involved in weekend shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in one Eastern Carolina city hope you can help them solve a shooting from this past weekend. Kinston police this afternoon released surveillance video of a person they say was involved in Sunday’s shooting at a party in the 1600 block of West Vernon Avenue.
wcti12.com
Pitt County Sheriff's Office looking for missing teen
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Pitt County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for 17-year-old Hailey Rypkema. They believe Rypkema may be in the company of 55-year-old James Holloman from Greene County. Anyone with information on Rypkema's location is asked to call the Pitt County Sheriff's Office.
publicradioeast.org
More than a dozen threats called in to school campuses across NC, some in eastern North Carolina
On Thursday, the State Bureau of Investigation investigated more than a dozen threats on school campuses across North Carolina, including several in eastern North Carolina, and say those threats turned out to be a hoax. New Bern high school was one of the targets, and officials with the New Bern...
wcti12.com
Woman charged with fentanyl trafficking after home searched by police
VANCEBORO, Craven County — A woman was charged after police searched her Vanceboro home and found cash and fentanyl. Police found trafficking amounts of fentanyl, cash and items consistent with selling and distributing illegal drugs. Margie Dezora Bouie, 55, was charged with:. Six felony counts of trafficking fentanyl. Six...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Student in custody for bringing revolver to high school in Onslow Co.
JACKSONVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a student allegedly brought a weapon to school Friday. The weapon was discovered before noon at White Oak High School on Piney Green Road in Jacksonville. According to Chief Deputy Chris Thomas, a revolver was found...
WITN
Some Williamston residents concerned tar on vehicles and homes is coming from nearby construction site
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Some people in the east say they’re having a problem with tar on their vehicles and even their homes, and they claim it’s coming from a construction site set up on their road. Many families on Jones Road say they are getting tar...
Rockingham man dead after apparent suicide in Goldsboro prison
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — An inmate is dead after an apparent suicide in Goldsboro. Officials said Jeremy Dillon, 36, was found in his cell unresponsive at Neuse Correctional Institution shortly before 12 p.m. EMS was called as first responders at the prison performed life-saving measures. Dillon was declared dead around...
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Murder suspect sought, Considered armed and dangerous
Shelton Hardy of Surry County is at large and wanted on two counts of 1st degree murder, one count of attempted 1st degree murder & use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. According to Sussex County Sheriff Ernest Giles, at approximately 10:26 p.m. on 11/30/2022 a call...
CHOPPER 10: Aerial view of Newtown Road shopping center shooting scene
Chopper 10 flew over the response to a shooting incident in Virginia the afternoon of December 1.
WITN
Family wanting answers after Duplin County toddler dies
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The family of a toddler from Duplin County is searching for answers after taking the child off life support. Khalil Leak was pronounced dead Thursday night at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. The two-year-old’s family says Khalil apparently was injured Monday at Pink Hill’s...
Police: 3 Norfolk teens lead police chase in stolen vehicle with firearms inside
Three teens were taken into custody in Virginia Beach after leading police officers in a chase while driving a stolen vehicle with stolen firearms inside.
GUC reports wastewater spill in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Utilities Commission reported a wastewater spill that happened Friday. The spill was discovered Friday just after 4 p.m. at a manhole that was overflowing at 420 Lake Rd. The spill was the result of a grease blockage. Officials said around 1,800 gallons of wastewater spilled into Greens Mill Run, a […]
WITN
Reward increased in Atlantic Beach murder
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) -The reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction in an Atlantic Beach murder is now up to $55,000. Randy Miller, 65, of Apex, was stabbed to death in the early morning hours back on August 29th in the 300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. He was found lying in the driveway.
wcti12.com
NC State Trooper saves life of infant after pulling family over
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A traffic stop in Kinston saved a life recently and the infant's family wants to say "thank you" to the State Highway Patrol Trooper who pulled them over. Derrick Stroud, and his fiancée Victoria O'Neal, said if it wasn't for Trooper Matthew Brown's quick reactions...
WITN
Victim identified in fatal Craven County hit & run
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We now know the name of a pedestrian killed in a hit & run last week. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, was hit and killed last Tuesday night on Highway 17 just south of Highway 55 near Bridgeton in Craven County.
