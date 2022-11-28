ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

NYC retirees sue Adams administration for $55M… over $15 health-care copays

Retired New York City government workers — who enjoy among the most generous taxpayer-provided health benefits in the U.S. — are suing Mayor Eric Adams and the city for $55 million over $15 copays for doctors visits. The Manhattan Supreme Court class-action suit was filed on behalf of 183,0000 retirees. It claims the city and Emblem Health/GHI are violating a court order to not impose additional costs on retirees for the 20 percent supplemental coverage not covered by Medicare, the federal health program for senior citizens 65 and over. The copays — which are far less than the standard $40-$50 fee required...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC nurses demand hospitals do more to fill vacancies

NEW YORK -- Frontline health care workers say they are burned out and need help.Nurses rallied on the steps of City Hall on Wednesday demanding hospitals do more to fill existing vacancies.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports, registered nurses have been leaving the workforce en masse. Even those who love their careers are being forced to make tough decisions."When you're short-staffed every shift you go in, it's impossible. We get burned out, we get sick, we can't show up, we have to care for our families," said a New York-Presbyterian nurse named Nicole.Nicole was diagnosed with breast cancer. Despite being a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

New York City to force mentally ill into hospitals

To get mentally ill people off the streets, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is turning to a plan to hospitalize them whether they like it or not. Adams, whose promises to combat crime have come up against a string of random attackscommitted by people with histories of mental illness, issued a directive allowing emergency responders to transport people to hospitals against their will.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

Demand for food and cash assistance in New York at highest levels in years

Albany, N.Y. — Demand for food and cash assistance for low-income residents in New York has spiked recently to levels not seen in years, state data shows. Experts said the rising need is likely fueled by inflation, effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy and workforce, and the winding down of many pandemic-assistance programs that helped keep some people fed and housed over the past two years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

New York City Will Begin Involuntarily Hospitalizing Mentally Ill People

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that city officials will begin involuntarily hospitalizing people with suspected mental illness in an effort to crack down on crime and homelessness. "The common misunderstanding persists that we cannot provide involuntary assistance unless the person is violent," Adams said, according to the New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Can I smoke marijuana in my backyard?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Marijuana has been legal in New York State for medical use since 2014. In March 2021, the Marihuana Regulation & Taxation Act was signed into law, opening recreational use for adults 21 and older. Still, some have questions about where they can consume cannabis in its many forms. The short answer is […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Liberal media say we should stop covering crime, because it’s hurting Dems

The liberal media suddenly cares about crime. Oh, not the staggering toll on businesses and quality of life, or even the loss of life. No, they’re upset that “fear-mongering” hurt Democrats in the midterm elections. And for that, they blame the New York Post. “NYC Media Might Have Cost Democrats the House,” laments New York magazine. “New York’s Seismic Tilt Toward the GOP,” the New York Times claims, was due to “doomsday-style ads” and “constant media headlines.” Fact is, it was New York Democrats who cost Democrats the House, by pushing a flagrantly illegal gerrymandered election map, which, after being overturned by a judge,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
R.A. Heim

Get up to $1,200 from the state

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Pexels) If you live in New York, you'll want to know that approximately 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Computer System Still Down at Brooklyn Hospital Network

The computer network used by medical professionals at hospitals in the One Brooklyn Health System is still down following an outage that began on November 19. Medical personnel are unable to access patient medical records and cannot upload laboratory and test results to the electronic patient portals, according to a report by THE CITY.
BROOKLYN, NY
norwoodnews.org

Montefiore Resident Doctors Call on Hospital to Form Voluntary Union

Montefiore Medical Center residents and fellows requested voluntary union recognition during a press conference held outside the Norwood-based hospital, one of the largest teaching hospitals in New York City, on Nov. 1. The group pointed to conditions that they say were exacerbated during the pandemic and which they say continue to persist.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

Can our board ban e-bikes because of the risks posed by lithium-ion batteries?

Can our board ban e-bikes because of the risks posed by lithium-ion batteries?. “All the indications are that lithium-ion batteries can cause fires if they are not handled correctly and a board has the right to impose restrictions on their use by amending the building’s house rules,” says New York City real estate attorney Steven Wagner, a partner at Adam Leitman Bailey, P.C. who represents tenants and apartment owners, as well as co-op and condo boards.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MassLive.com

Where are millennials moving? Hint: It’s not New York City or Boston

New York City lost six times more millennials to out-of-state metro areas than any other U.S. city in 2021, a recent study of U.S. Census Bureau data has found. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data showed that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases in their millennial populations last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy