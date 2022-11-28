NEW YORK -- Frontline health care workers say they are burned out and need help.Nurses rallied on the steps of City Hall on Wednesday demanding hospitals do more to fill existing vacancies.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports, registered nurses have been leaving the workforce en masse. Even those who love their careers are being forced to make tough decisions."When you're short-staffed every shift you go in, it's impossible. We get burned out, we get sick, we can't show up, we have to care for our families," said a New York-Presbyterian nurse named Nicole.Nicole was diagnosed with breast cancer. Despite being a...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO