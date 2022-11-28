Read full article on original website
A Chick-Fil-A Customer Wasn't Happy With Her Order, So the Manager Sent a New One to Her House for Free: 'That's How You Reconcile the Problem'
One TikToker is going viral after sharing a story about an order gone wrong and how the chain's manager fixed it, even capturing the attention of the delivery driver himself.
blavity.com
TikTok Is Shocked After A Waffle House Waitress Reveals How Much She Makes In Tips
Depending on the location and type of restaurant, the average per-hour wage for a waitress can range from $5 to $11. While some states have a minimum wage of $14 per hour, individuals in the service industry usually bring home less than that; most survive off tips. According to Adia, a waiter or waitress can average around $700.00 a week in tips. One Alabama waitress is proving that to be an easy feat.
After craving a hamburger, 8-year old decides to drive himself to restaurant
What would you do if you found out your 8-year old child took your car?. A hamburger was all that an Ohioan child of eight years old wanted one night in 2017. So, when his parents went to bed, he made the decision to steal their car and try to drive himself and his sister, who was four at the time, to the nearest McDonald's.
Texas Roadhouse Server Shows How Much She Makes on a Slow Night, Sparking Pay Debate
A TikToker by the name of Jools (@joolieannie) posted a now viral TikTok showing what she makes in a single shift working at Texas Roadhouse. The server stated that she was fresh out of training and ended up only working three hours during a day with low customer traffic, but still managed to pull in a decent amount of money for the time she spent there.
Minnesota Woman Claims She Found Possible ‘Mangled Animal’ Baked Into Her Pizza
Whenever you order from a restaurant, everyone's worst fear is to find something in your food. It can be pretty traumatizing depending on what you find and on how much you have already eaten. I understand accidents happen and I truly try to believe that most people out there that handle your food do not intentionally put hair, bugs, or what have you in it on purpose.
Taco Bell Is Officially Adding Two New '7-Layer' Meals To Its Menu
Taco Bell is known for keeping their menu fresh, even if some of those changes (like temporarily getting rid of the ultra-beloved Mexican pizza) make its customers go pretty loco. Their creative take on the Mexican food genre, coupled with affordable prices, are a clear success story, as the brand is shooting to achieve the $20 billion mark in annual sales. The chain is planning to achieve this via an aggressive international expansion, with at least 1,000 new non-U.S. locations planned, CNBC reports.
Self-Identified Cracker Barrel Employees Share TikTok Videos Accusing Company of Discriminatory Practices
The videos share alleged “code words” for discriminatory labeling of restaurant customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and TheDailyMeal.com.
Chipotle Allegedly ’Insulted” a 7-Year-Old Over a “Spoon Full of Steak” in a TikTok Video
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:DailyDotand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at a North Carolina barbecue restaurant
A woman in North Carolina called 911 to report “pink meat” at a barbecue restaurant in the area.
Woman Shares Her Order Fail on DoorDash That Delivered a Single Slice of McDonald’s Cheese in a Box
A woman who ordered a Happy Meal through the DoorDash delivery app was surprised to find that she had accidentally ordered just a slice of American cheese in a box, rather than the whole burger.
Parents Shamed For Wanting To Name Baby After Favorite Fast Food Chain
When it comes to naming a child, some parents use the opportunity to pay homage to something meaningful to them, perhaps a beloved relative or a significant location in their lives. One set of parents plan to do that as well, except the thing they will honor with their child's name is their favorite fast food chain, Taco Bell.
CNET
A Beloved Taco Bell Discontinued Menu Item Is Coming Back This Week
Taco Bell fans are now just days away from taking a bite out of a cheesy, beefy, saucy Enchirito. The fast food chain revealed in September that it would bring back a discontinued menu item, and customers voted for the Enchirito over the Double Decker Taco. The dish will be...
Manager kicks out woman who steals whole ketchup bottles, silverware and sugar from restaurant
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When you work in restaurants, you see the full spectrum of human behavior - that’s one of the most wonderful, and sometimes also the worst, thing about being a waitress. When showing up for a shift, you know first of all that your day’s happiness quotient is going to go according to your bosses mood and whims. You can’t control that, but you can at least mentally prepare for the possibility of it. With customers, you just never know what you are going to get.
TMZ.com
Kraft Heinz Sued by Woman Claiming Mac & Cheese Takes Over 3.5 Mins to Make
Kraft Heinz has what some might call a cheesy lawsuit on its hands ... a woman claims the company misled customers about how much time it takes to cook its mac & cheese. A Florida woman by the name of Amanda Ramirez filed the class action lawsuit against Kraft Heinz ... claiming its Velveeta Shells & Cheese is not actually "ready in 3 1/2" minutes, as advertised.
Do You Send Food Back at a Restaurant if It Doesn’t Taste Good?
I never know what the right thing to do is in a situation like this. It's a question that a lot of people wrestle with and I'm not really sure there's a right answer for it. Unfortunately with how expensive things are I really have been avoiding going out to eat. Last night I had to make an exception and was actually excited to finally go into a restaurant. Everything seemed fine at first, but then the experience quickly went downhill.
Woman Reacts to Odd Text Messages After Grubhub Driver Admits Eating Her Taco Bell Order
A woman is going viral on TikTok after showing a text conversation between her and a GrubHub driver who apparently ate the Taco Bell she ordered. The video by the Tiktoker, who goes by @ihitrockbottom, has been seen more than 556,000 times.
Olive Garden's Matching Pajamas Will Bring Your Family Together Over Your Love of Breadsticks
The pajama sets are the brand's first-ever merchandise drop.
