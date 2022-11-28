ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.3 Lite FM

Comments / 0

Related
blavity.com

TikTok Is Shocked After A Waffle House Waitress Reveals How Much She Makes In Tips

Depending on the location and type of restaurant, the average per-hour wage for a waitress can range from $5 to $11. While some states have a minimum wage of $14 per hour, individuals in the service industry usually bring home less than that; most survive off tips. According to Adia, a waiter or waitress can average around $700.00 a week in tips. One Alabama waitress is proving that to be an easy feat.
ALABAMA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Minnesota Woman Claims She Found Possible ‘Mangled Animal’ Baked Into Her Pizza

Whenever you order from a restaurant, everyone's worst fear is to find something in your food. It can be pretty traumatizing depending on what you find and on how much you have already eaten. I understand accidents happen and I truly try to believe that most people out there that handle your food do not intentionally put hair, bugs, or what have you in it on purpose.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
Mashed

Taco Bell Is Officially Adding Two New '7-Layer' Meals To Its Menu

Taco Bell is known for keeping their menu fresh, even if some of those changes (like temporarily getting rid of the ultra-beloved Mexican pizza) make its customers go pretty loco. Their creative take on the Mexican food genre, coupled with affordable prices, are a clear success story, as the brand is shooting to achieve the $20 billion mark in annual sales. The chain is planning to achieve this via an aggressive international expansion, with at least 1,000 new non-U.S. locations planned, CNBC reports.
CNET

A Beloved Taco Bell Discontinued Menu Item Is Coming Back This Week

Taco Bell fans are now just days away from taking a bite out of a cheesy, beefy, saucy Enchirito. The fast food chain revealed in September that it would bring back a discontinued menu item, and customers voted for the Enchirito over the Double Decker Taco. The dish will be...
Mary Duncan

Manager kicks out woman who steals whole ketchup bottles, silverware and sugar from restaurant

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When you work in restaurants, you see the full spectrum of human behavior - that’s one of the most wonderful, and sometimes also the worst, thing about being a waitress. When showing up for a shift, you know first of all that your day’s happiness quotient is going to go according to your bosses mood and whims. You can’t control that, but you can at least mentally prepare for the possibility of it. With customers, you just never know what you are going to get.
TMZ.com

Kraft Heinz Sued by Woman Claiming Mac & Cheese Takes Over 3.5 Mins to Make

Kraft Heinz has what some might call a cheesy lawsuit on its hands ... a woman claims the company misled customers about how much time it takes to cook its mac & cheese. A Florida woman by the name of Amanda Ramirez filed the class action lawsuit against Kraft Heinz ... claiming its Velveeta Shells & Cheese is not actually "ready in 3 1/2" minutes, as advertised.
FLORIDA STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Do You Send Food Back at a Restaurant if It Doesn’t Taste Good?

I never know what the right thing to do is in a situation like this. It's a question that a lot of people wrestle with and I'm not really sure there's a right answer for it. Unfortunately with how expensive things are I really have been avoiding going out to eat. Last night I had to make an exception and was actually excited to finally go into a restaurant. Everything seemed fine at first, but then the experience quickly went downhill.
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy