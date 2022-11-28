*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When you work in restaurants, you see the full spectrum of human behavior - that’s one of the most wonderful, and sometimes also the worst, thing about being a waitress. When showing up for a shift, you know first of all that your day’s happiness quotient is going to go according to your bosses mood and whims. You can’t control that, but you can at least mentally prepare for the possibility of it. With customers, you just never know what you are going to get.

