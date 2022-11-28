Read full article on original website
Sixers star James Harden’s 2-word reaction to Joel Embiid’s superhero performance vs. Hawks
The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks seem to always have heated battles whenever these two teams are matched up against each other. And Joel Embiid seems to not have forgotten the Hawks’ triumph over his Sixers during the 2021 NBA playoffs, as he seems to always have an added motivation whenever he goes up against Atlanta.
New mock trade has Sixers acquiring Jae Crowder from Suns in a deal
As the Philadelphia 76ers look to continue to grow as a team, they have begun to turn things around and look like the team many thought they would be after the additions they made in the offseason. After a tough start, they have won seven of their last nine games and are now 12-9 on the season.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers return home after a three-game road tilt and take on the Philadelphia 76ers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7 p.m. Who: Cleveland Cavaliers (13-8) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (12-9). The point spread: Cavs by 4. TV: Bally Sports Ohio. · Cleveland Cavaliers’ offense flounders in 100-88...
CBS Sports
James Harden injury update: 76ers star targeting Dec. 5 return vs. Rockets in upcoming road trip, per report
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is targeting a return to the court during the team's upcoming three-game road trip, with Monday's game against the Rockets serving as the likeliest date for his comeback, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Harden has been out since Nov. 4 with a right foot tendon sprain.
NBA Odds: 76ers vs. Cavaliers prediction, odds and pick – 11/30/2022
The Philadelphia 76ers (12-9) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-8) on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Cavaliers prediction and pick. Philadelphia has won three consecutive games and sits in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers are 12-8-1...
Action News Jax
James Harden, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton all reportedly targeting returns in next week
Three NBA stars in Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden, Portland Trailblazers' Damian Lillard and Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton are all looking to make the league a little more interesting with returns reported to occur before the end of next week. These are the details on those timelines. James Harden reportedly planning...
Yardbarker
Sixers beat Hawks in Embiid’s Return: All you need to know
Last night the Sixers picked up a win against the Atlanta Hawks in what was the return of Joel Embiid after missing time due to a foot injury. Embiid led the way with 30pts, 8rebs, and 7ast while shooting 9/18 from the field. Shake Milton balls out (again) for the...
FOX Sports
Morant and the Grizzlies face the 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers (12-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (12-9, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Philadelphia. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 7-2 at home. Memphis is 2-2...
NBA
Cavs Win Big Over Philly on Wednesday Night
WRAP-UP That's how you get back on track. The Wine & Gold topped the Philadelphia 76ers by a final score of 113-85. This was much needed for Cleveland coming off of a 1-2 road trip over the weekend. Cleveland got a balanced scoring effort from the whole team all night....
Sixers' 3-game winning streak ends with loss to Cavaliers
CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points off the bench, Darius Garland had 21 points and nine assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the Philadelphia 76ers 113-85 on Wednesday night.Donovan Mitchell added 18 points and six assists for Cleveland, which led by a season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter. The Cavaliers are 9-1 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the third-best home mark in the NBA."For us to take the next step, we've got to take it on the road and play the same way," LeVert said. "That's something we're working on and I think we're finding our rhythm as...
Cavaliers vs. 76ers: Live updates as Cleveland returns home
CLEVELAND -- Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference face off tonight as the Cavaliers host the Philadelphia 76ers. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. EDT. The Sixers have won three straight and four of their past five games while the Cavaliers just lost two of three on their three-game trip following a four-game winning streak.
