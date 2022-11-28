ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Sixers beat Hawks in Embiid’s Return: All you need to know

Last night the Sixers picked up a win against the Atlanta Hawks in what was the return of Joel Embiid after missing time due to a foot injury. Embiid led the way with 30pts, 8rebs, and 7ast while shooting 9/18 from the field. Shake Milton balls out (again) for the...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies face the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers (12-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (12-9, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Philadelphia. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 7-2 at home. Memphis is 2-2...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Cavs Win Big Over Philly on Wednesday Night

WRAP-UP That's how you get back on track. The Wine & Gold topped the Philadelphia 76ers by a final score of 113-85. This was much needed for Cleveland coming off of a 1-2 road trip over the weekend. Cleveland got a balanced scoring effort from the whole team all night....
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Philly

Sixers' 3-game winning streak ends with loss to Cavaliers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points off the bench, Darius Garland had 21 points and nine assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the Philadelphia 76ers 113-85 on Wednesday night.Donovan Mitchell added 18 points and six assists for Cleveland, which led by a season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter. The Cavaliers are 9-1 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the third-best home mark in the NBA."For us to take the next step, we've got to take it on the road and play the same way," LeVert said. "That's something we're working on and I think we're finding our rhythm as...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cavaliers vs. 76ers: Live updates as Cleveland returns home

CLEVELAND -- Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference face off tonight as the Cavaliers host the Philadelphia 76ers. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. EDT. The Sixers have won three straight and four of their past five games while the Cavaliers just lost two of three on their three-game trip following a four-game winning streak.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy