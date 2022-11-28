ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pat Connaughton NBA Tracker: November 21-27

By Geoffrey Clark
After missing the entire first month of the NBA season, Notre Dame alumnus Pat Connaughton finally made his 2022-23 debut. A calf injury kept the Milwaukee Bucks guard out of action. He returns to a Bucks team that is contending for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

His first game was Nov. 21 in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers. In 15-and-a-half minutes, he scored seven points, grabbed two rebounds and had one steal. When the Bucks lost to the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 23, he made a single 3-pointer on 1-of-6 shooting from the field and had three more rebounds in addition to one more steal. He missed the Nov. 25 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a non-COVID illness but returned Nov. 27 to make one more 3-pointer to help beat the Dallas Mavericks.

Through three games, Connaughton is averaging 4.3 points and 2.0 rebounds a game while shooting 4 of 14 from the field (28.6%). Here’s hoping he finds a rhythm soon as he continues to shake the rust off.

