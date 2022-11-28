Read full article on original website
Pasco Police Officer, shot in the line of duty, returns home
PASCO, Wash. – Members of law enforcement helped escort a Pasco police officer home after he was shot in the line of duty Thursday. Officer Jeremy Jones was sent home today one day after he was hurt while trying to arrest a man in Pasco. The shooting happened Thursday around 1:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Riverview Drive. Officer...
New details released in Kennewick house fire
KENNEWICK, Wash. – One person is in the hospital in critical condition after a house fire in Kennewick Friday morning. According to a press release from the fire department, Kennewick firefighters were called to 206 South Quincy Street just before 1 a.m. for reports of a house on fire. Benton County Fire District #1 and the Kennewick Police Department also...
Update: 16-year veteran Pasco officer recovering after being shot making an arrest
The police chief said other officers who responded “likely saved our officer’s life.”
Half of ‘Older’ Gang Duo Captured, Other Still on Loose
Back around November 17th, we reported on a non-typical pair of gang-related suspects sought by Kennewick Police. They did not fit the usual age bracket for this kind of activity. One suspect captured, the other still sought. Kennewick Police are reporting half of the duo, 42-year-old Yesenia Guillen, known as...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Alleged murderer nabbed by local law enforcement
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, backed up by the Oregon State Police have arrested a man wanted for murder in San Diego. Edward Thomas Childs, 34, was taken into custody in the Hermiston area on Wednesday. UCSO reports that a detective from San Diego contacted...
FOX 11 and 41
Series of Franklin County thefts leads to one in custody
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for victims of thefts across Franklin County from December 2 to come forward now that a suspect is in custody. A vehicle stolen in the morning was seen around where another vehicle theft had occurred, according to...
nbcrightnow.com
Walla Walla schools ask parents to review "stranger danger" tips after possible attempted abduction
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- After reports of a possible attempted abduction of an 11-year-old girl walking home from school on December 1, the Walla Walla school district posted a "Stranger Danger" checklist for parents to review with their children. For children:. Always tell your parents where you are going and where...
610KONA
Police: Search Underway After Girl Nearly Kidnapped in Walla Walla
(Walla Walla, WA) -- The search is on for a suspect after an 11-year-old girl told Walla Walla Police that a man approached her while she was walking home from an after-class event at Prospect Point School, and tried dragging her off by her hair. This happened Thursday night around 5:30pm off the area near Ransom and Cottonwood Roads. The girl told officers she ran to a nearby home with the suspect chasing her. But after knocking on the home's door, the suspect retreated to a dark colored van and fled. Police said the suspect is said to be a white male, 60 to 70 years old He has short brown hair with blond tips, and sideburns and was wearing a black colored sweatshirt with dark colored blue jeans.
610KONA
Woman Drags Boyfriend From Burning Home in Kennewick
One person escaped unharmed, another was flown to Harborview in Seattle for more treatment. Kennewick Fire Crews battle housefire early Friday morning. According to Chief Chad Michael of the Kennewick Fire Department, around 12:40 AM Friday morning, December 2nd, fire crews responded to a home at 206 S. Quincy and found the structure had visible fire coming from it.
Police Looking for this Kennewick Burglar, Car Prowler
Kennewick Police have issued information about a wanted suspect. The suspect pictured is Dominic Martinolich Jr, age not given, and he's got a laundry list of alleged crimes. KPD says he's being sought on numerous charges, including three counts of burglary, theft as well as car prowling. He is also wanted for possession of stolen property.
Kennewick house fire sends one person to the hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash. — An early morning structure fire in Kennewick has sent one person to the hospital. First responders rushed to the 200 block of S Quincy Street shortly before 1 a.m Friday, Dec. 2. Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael Tweeted that a house was on fire. He said Kennewick Police Department arrived to the scene and found a...
Tri-Cities child molester likely to spend rest of his life in prison. This wasn’t his 1st victim
Here’s how the prosecution got a conviction after a first trial ended in a hung jury.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Walla Walla County (Walla Walla County, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Walla Walla County. The accident happened at the intersection of Evans Road and Wallula Road around 8 a.m. Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office stated that the collision involved two vehicles. A 30-year-old Walla Walla man was operating a Chevy SUV...
College Place man killed in crash in Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA CO., Wash. – A College Place man has been identified as the victim who was killed in a crash in Walla Walla County. The crash happened Friday morning around 8 a.m. Authorities said Martin Scott, 73, of College Place, was turning onto Wallula Road from Evans Road. Another vehicle, driven by Marco Estrada Garcia, 30, from Walla Walla,...
KEPR
73-year-old man killed in two-vehicle crash
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — A 73-year-old man has died after a speeding driver's vehicle crashed into his vehicle in Walla Walla County. On Dec. 2 around 8 a.m., Deputies of the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle fatality collision on Wallula Rd. at the intersection of Evans Rd. in Walla Walla County.
Lost and abandoned Tri-Cities pets will have a new home by Christmas 2023. What’s changing?
The cities took control of the shelter after a report showed overcrowding and other problems.
nbcrightnow.com
One dead after crash on Wallula Road
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash.- A collision on Wallula Road around 8 a.m. on December 2 has left one person dead and another in the hospital. According to the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office, the two-vehicle collision happened at the intersection of Wallula Road and Evans Road. A Chevy SUV driven...
Neighbor’s camera captured deadly Kennewick shooting. Victim wasn’t found for 2 days
Bail is set at $1.5 million.
Vandals cause thousands of dollars in damage to former Kennewick hospital
Benton County had to declare an emergency to quickly secure the buildings.
A decade in the making: Ground breaks for new Tri-Cities Animal Shelter
PASCO, Wash. — It was a rainy morning when the ground broke in Pasco. An upgrade is coming for the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter (TCAS). The project has been more than a decade in the making. The new shelter will be constructed to accommodate the increasing need for shelter space as the community outgrows the former buildings. “Our current shelter is...
