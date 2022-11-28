ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

New details released in Kennewick house fire

KENNEWICK, Wash. – One person is in the hospital in critical condition after a house fire in Kennewick Friday morning. According to a press release from the fire department, Kennewick firefighters were called to 206 South Quincy Street just before 1 a.m. for reports of a house on fire. Benton County Fire District #1 and the Kennewick Police Department also...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Alleged murderer nabbed by local law enforcement

UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, backed up by the Oregon State Police have arrested a man wanted for murder in San Diego. Edward Thomas Childs, 34, was taken into custody in the Hermiston area on Wednesday. UCSO reports that a detective from San Diego contacted...
HERMISTON, OR
FOX 11 and 41

Series of Franklin County thefts leads to one in custody

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for victims of thefts across Franklin County from December 2 to come forward now that a suspect is in custody. A vehicle stolen in the morning was seen around where another vehicle theft had occurred, according to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
610KONA

Police: Search Underway After Girl Nearly Kidnapped in Walla Walla

(Walla Walla, WA) -- The search is on for a suspect after an 11-year-old girl told Walla Walla Police that a man approached her while she was walking home from an after-class event at Prospect Point School, and tried dragging her off by her hair. This happened Thursday night around 5:30pm off the area near Ransom and Cottonwood Roads. The girl told officers she ran to a nearby home with the suspect chasing her. But after knocking on the home's door, the suspect retreated to a dark colored van and fled. Police said the suspect is said to be a white male, 60 to 70 years old He has short brown hair with blond tips, and sideburns and was wearing a black colored sweatshirt with dark colored blue jeans.
WALLA WALLA, WA
610KONA

Woman Drags Boyfriend From Burning Home in Kennewick

One person escaped unharmed, another was flown to Harborview in Seattle for more treatment. Kennewick Fire Crews battle housefire early Friday morning. According to Chief Chad Michael of the Kennewick Fire Department, around 12:40 AM Friday morning, December 2nd, fire crews responded to a home at 206 S. Quincy and found the structure had visible fire coming from it.
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Police Looking for this Kennewick Burglar, Car Prowler

Kennewick Police have issued information about a wanted suspect. The suspect pictured is Dominic Martinolich Jr, age not given, and he's got a laundry list of alleged crimes. KPD says he's being sought on numerous charges, including three counts of burglary, theft as well as car prowling. He is also wanted for possession of stolen property.
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

73-year-old man killed in two-vehicle crash

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — A 73-year-old man has died after a speeding driver's vehicle crashed into his vehicle in Walla Walla County. On Dec. 2 around 8 a.m., Deputies of the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle fatality collision on Wallula Rd. at the intersection of Evans Rd. in Walla Walla County.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

One dead after crash on Wallula Road

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash.- A collision on Wallula Road around 8 a.m. on December 2 has left one person dead and another in the hospital. According to the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office, the two-vehicle collision happened at the intersection of Wallula Road and Evans Road. A Chevy SUV driven...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy