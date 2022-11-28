Read full article on original website
US Army planned on targeting Twitch viewers for recruitment through Call of Duty
The U.S. Army uses billions of dollars to bolster its already massive military, also spending on advertising and sponsorship in gaming in the effort to bring more soldiers into the fold. Sponsoring events like ESL’s CS:GO tournaments doesn’t seem to be the last step for the U.S. military in the gaming sphere, however, as streamers were the next choice for the front line of the army’s advertising.
Yay set to make his Cloud9 VALORANT debut at Red Bull Home Ground
Arguably the world’s best VALORANT player, Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker, will debut for his new team Cloud9 at the Red Bull Home Ground event beginning on Dec. 9. The dangerous-looking new C9 roster is the eighth and final squad to join the stacked pool of competing teams, comprised mostly of other partnered VCT squads playing in 2023 like Team Liquid, Team Vitality, 100 Thieves, KRÜ Esports, Team Heretics, and FUT Esports. The only non-VCT partnered team competing is FOKUS, who recently announced they will compete in the Northern EMEA Challengers league next year.
Nintendo claims it did not shut down Smash World Tour, but the community isn’t buying it
On the eve of Mainstage and right after one of the biggest shut-downs in Super Smash Bros. history, Nintendo has released a full statement regarding the Smash World Tour and why it made the decision to deny the tournament organizer an official license—along with a light mention of Panda’s involvement.
How do Chamber’s upcoming Patch 5.12 changes affect his place in the VALORANT meta?
On the morning of Dec. 1, Riot Games dropped the bombshell that virtually every VALORANT player was anticipating. Chamber will receive a huge amount of massive changes in the upcoming Patch 5.12, with updates to all his abilities. At first glance, it looks like nerfs across the board. The Tour...
Where is the PvP vendor in WoW Dragonflight?
You’ve finally hit level 70 in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, but what’s next for your journey to the Dragon Isles? For the PvPers out there, the next logical step is to jump into a battleground or queue up for the arena and gear up ahead of the first season.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Fracture Event roundup: Chapter 4 coordinates, leaks, and story teasers
Whenever a Fortnite season or chapter ends, another one follows. Each iteration is as unique as it gets, as the ending live event dictates the future course of the game’s storyline. Considering Fortnite’s Chapter Four is due for a Dec. 4 release, fans are counting down the minutes to...
All Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops for CDL opening weekend and how to redeem them
Call of Duty esports is back home where it belongs. No, MLG.TV is not making a return. But the Modern Warfare 2 CDL season in 2022-2023 is back live and streaming on Twitch. The matches can be found on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel all throughout the season.
Final piece of the puzzle: Team Secret completes Dota 2 roster with BOOM
Team Secret has finalized its series of announcements with the last member of their Dota 2 squad today, Miroslav “BOOM” Bičan. The position one player will be moving to the team from Gaimin Gladiators to take up the mid-lane from Nisha. BOOM has been an incremental part...
All the object coordinates and codes for Fortnite Chapter 4
Fortnite Chapter Three is in the books after the Fracture event and servers have closed their doors for the Chapter Four maintenance. While Epic Games will focus on getting the game ready ahead of Chapter Four, fans have been treated to a plethora of leaks, some of which were handed out by Epic on a silver platter.
What is the Essence Emporium in League of Legends?
There are many resources to collect and use for items in League of Legends via the shop and Hextech Crafting. Players can get them by playing, but the developers also periodically plan new ways and time-limited events for players to collect them. Blue Essence is one of the resources that...
Imagine if he had a real weapon: Riot outlines Jax’s mid-scope update coming to League next year
A couple of weeks ago, Riot Games officially confirmed Jax and Rell are next-in-line for a mid-scope update. After weeks of waiting, Riot revealed the entire list of changes Jax is getting with League of Legends Patch 13.1. According to a post from lead champion designer August Browning last night,...
Can you play Marvel’s Midnight Suns on Steam Deck?
Steam Deck players everywhere are looking for more games to download and enjoy on the go, and one of the hottest ones of the winter of 2022 is Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The new strategy RPG from the makers of XCOM stars Marvel characters from across the universe, including Spider-Man, Dr. Strange, Iron Man, and many more, in card-based strategic combat.
Nothing is happening: Fortnite servers shut down ahead of Chapter 4
Fortnite surprised fans last month when Epic Games announced it would be ending Chapter Three after only being around for a year. This came as a surprise, as both Chapters One and Two took at least two years to reach their conclusion. What was even more exciting is that an event would be closing out the Chapter, with maintenance following immediately after.
Scump’s last ride in CDL goes off the rails early due to controversial delay between OpTic and RØKKR
OpTic Texas forfeited their match today against the Minnesota RØKKR after controversy arouse surrounding the final round of Control. Cameron “Cammy” McKilligan for the RØKKR allegedly selected the SAE killstreak accidentally during the Control on El-Asilo which was a back-and-forth bloodbath between the two teams. The killstreak was GA’d from the Call of Duty League by the players prior to the match, preventing them from using it during official matches. A bug tied to the SAE killstreak makes the player who called it in freeze for several seconds which happened to Cammy at the end of the fifth round of the Control, resulting in a map win for OpTic Texas who had the advantage when the bug occurred.
A fan-favorite map is finally making a return to VALORANT
Prayers have been answered. Split is set to return to the competitive map pool rotation in VALORANT. Split, which was one of the four original maps introduced in the VALORANT beta at launch, will return to the map rotation while Bind and Breeze are temporarily out of the competitive and unrated queues, according to a press release from Riot Games today.
The best Ana crosshair and settings in Overwatch 2
Ana is one of the hardest heroes in Overwatch 2 to master. Equipped with the deadly combination of being mechanically challenging, necessary to a team’s success, and also incredibly vulnerable, many Ana mains are left pulling their hair out after tough games. Getting the hang of Ana can be...
Almost caught the captain: KuroKy to lead Nigma in 2023 DPC despite retirement rumors
Nigma Galaxy spent the last Dota Pro Circuit season away from the spotlight in the second division of Western European DPC. Despite making it back to the first division, the team’s future has been rather foggy; that fog has started to dissolve as the team announced KuroKy will remain at the helm.
Confused about Overwatch 2’s Butterfinger sprays? You’re not alone
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment has started promoting its recent collaboration with Butterfinger, but the partnership’s rewards are leaving some players confused. In a tweet posted last night, the official Overwatch Twitter account posted instructions on how players can claim in-game sprays after purchasing a certain amount of Butterfinger-brand...
Weirdly, both Geralt of Rivia and MrBeast will be killing monsters in Fortnite this season
Fortnite is no stranger to collaboration, and it looks like the upcoming Chapter Four, season one will be filled with all manner of new skins for players to get their hands on. Featured among them, it appears, will be Geralt of Rivia, star of CD Projekt Red’s Witcher series, and MrBeast, one of the most successful Youtubers of all time.
The best champions to use Heartsteel in League of Legends
Ever since the 2023 League of Legends preseason started, one item has taken over Summoner’s Rift and beyond: Heartsteel. This new tank item is becoming a major talking point in the community, especially with how durable champions can become over the course of a game. It is a brutal scaling item that has some champions reaching new heights of tankiness.
